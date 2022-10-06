The Pixel 7 series is here with the second-gen Tensor SoC, brighter displays, and improved cameras

Google first showcased the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch at its I/O developer conference this May. Since then, we’ve been eagerly waiting to get our hands on the latest Pixel hardware. That time is now finally here. At its Made by Google event today, Google finally launched the highly-anticipated Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. In case you missed the live stream, here’s everything you need to know about the new Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications

Specification Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Build 100% recycled aluminum frame

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 100% recycled aluminum frame

IP68

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Dimensions & Weight 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm

197g 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm

212g Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED

2400 x 1080p resolution

90Hz refresh rate

1400 nits peak brightness (25% higher brightness than the Pixel 6)

HDR support 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO pOLED

3120 x 1440p resolution

120Hz refresh rate

Variable refresh rate support (10-120Hz)

1500 nits peak brightness (25% higher brightness than the Pixel 6 Pro)

HDR support SoC Google Tensor G2 2x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.85Ghz 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.35GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz

ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU

Next-gen Google custom TPU Google Tensor G2 2x ARM Cortex-X1 @2.85Ghz 2x ARM Cortex-A78 @2.35GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @1.8GHz

ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU

Next-gen Google custom TPU RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage 12GB LPDDR5 RAM

128/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery & Charging 4,355mAh battery

Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick)

Fast wireless charging support (Qi-certified)

Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver 5,000mAh battery

Wired fast charging (up to 50% in about 30 minutes with Google’s 30W USB-C brick)

Fast wireless charging support (Qi-certified)

Up to 72 hours of battery life with Extreme Battery Saver Security In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Titan M2 chip In-display fingerprint scanner

Face Unlock

Titan M2 chip Rear Camera(s) Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 8x

50MP f/1.85, OIS, Super Res Zoom up to 8x Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV

12MP f/2.2, 114-degree FoV LDAF

Video: 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras 10-bit HDR video capture support

Primary: 50MP f/1.85, OIS

50MP f/1.85, OIS Ultra-wide: 12MP f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus

12MP f/2.2, 125.8-degree FoV, autofocus Telephoto: 48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS

48MP f/3.5, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, OIS LDAF

Video: 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras 10-bit HDR video capture support

Front Camera(s) 10.8MP f/2.2 upgraded ultra-wide selfie camera, 92.8-degree FoV, fixed focus

Larger sensor for better night-time photos 10.8MP f/2.2 upgraded ultra-wide selfie camera, 92.8-degree FoV, fixed focus

Larger sensor for better night-time photos Port(s) USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (mmWave support on select models)

4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC 5G (mmWave support on select models)

4G LTE

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi 6E

NFC Software Android 13

Minimum 5 years of security updates Android 13

Minimum 5 years of security updates Other Features Google One VPN

Software features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone improvements Cinematic Blur Audio message transcription Clear calling

Google One VPN

Software features: Photo Unblur Faster Night Sight Real Tone improvements Cinematic Blur Audio message transcription Clear calling



Design & Display

Google adopted a new design with the Pixel 6 series last year, and the new Pixel 7 series takes it to the next level with a few refinements. For the most part, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look virtually identical to their respective predecessors, but the new models sport an updated camera visor on the back panel.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don’t feature a completely blacked-out camera visor and opt for a brush metal finish that matches the frame. The camera cutouts are now more prominent, with the Pixel 7 featuring a single pill-shaped cutout housing two camera sensors and the Pixel 7 Pro sporting an additional circular cutout to house its third camera sensor.

Pixel 7

Besides the updated camera visor, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature no apparent design changes. The phones still sport an edge-to-edge display with minimal bezels and a centered hole-punch cutout on the front, volume and power buttons on the right edge, a USB Type-C port on the bottom, and a SIM card tray on the left edge.

Pixel 7 Pro colors (L-R: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel)

As far as the displays are concerned, the Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED panel that refreshes at 90Hz. It’s about the same size as the one on its predecessor, but Google claims it’s 25% brighter than the older model. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro features a larger 6.7-inch LTPO pOLED panel that offers a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, variable refresh rate support (10-120Hz), and 25% higher brightness than the display on the Pixel 6 Pro. Another differentiating factor between the two is that the Pixel 7 Pro’s display is no longer curved.

Pixel 7 colors (L-R: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass)

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come in three colorways each. You can get the regular model in Obsidian (black), Snow (white), and Lemongrass (lime green) finishes and the Pixel 7 Pro in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel (greyish brown). All three variants of both devices feature a different finish for the metal frame and camera visor.

SoC, RAM, & Storage

While the new models don’t look all that different, they pack several changes on the inside. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro feature the new and improved Google Tensor G2 SoC, which offers improved performance and a host of new machine-learning features on the devices. The octa-core SoC packs two Cortex-X1 Prime cores clocked at 2.85GHz, two Cortex-A79 Performance cores clocked at 2.35GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, along with a Mali G710 MP07 GPU.

The new SoC is paired with 8GB RAM on the regular variant and 12GB RAM on the Pro model. The Pixel 7 gets up to 256GB of storage, while the Pixel 7 Pro also comes in a higher-end 512GB model. Both devices don’t offer expandable storage support.

Cameras

Like its predecessor, the Pixel 7 features a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. Over on the front, the device has a single 10.8MP selfie shooter. On paper, it looks like Google hasn’t made any significant improvements on the camera front. But the selfie camera on the newer model offers a wider FoV and a larger sensor for better nighttime photography.

On the Pixel 7 Pro, you get a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Over on the front, the device features the same 10.8MP selfie shooter as the base variant but with a slightly narrower FoV. While the spec sheet suggests that both phones feature the same ultra-wide camera on the back, Google says that the one on the Pro variant has a 21% wider FoV, offers autofocus, and can be used for macro shots.

Both phones offer 4K 60FPS video capture support on all cameras, improved Night Sight capabilities with faster photo capture, and Cinematic Blur support to capture video with a shallow depth of field. The devices also offer 10-bit HDR video capture capabilities.

Battery & Charging

The Pixel 7 houses a 4,355mAh battery, while the Pro model gets a larger 5,000mAh battery. Both devices feature wired fast charging and wireless charging support. Google claims that users will be able to charge the devices up to 50% in about 30 minutes using the official 30W USB-C charger. The devices come with a new ‘Extreme Battery Saver’ mode, which can deliver up to 72 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Software

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first devices to launch with Android 13 out of the box. Along with the new features Google introduced with Android 13, the devices come with a few Pixel-exclusive features. These include Photo Unblur, Audio message transcriptions in Google Messages, Clear Calling, Speech Enhancement, and more. The Pixel 7 series is also the first to get Cough and Snore detection.

The devices will also get the Google One VPN soon and are eligible for at least 5 years of regular security updates. Currently, Google has not clarified the number of Android upgrades it will roll out to these devices. We’ll update this post as soon as we have the relevant info.

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro: Pricing & Availability

You can pre-order the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting today by following the links below. The devices are available for a starting price of $599 and $899, respectively. Those who pre-order the Pixel 7 Pro from the Best Buy link below will receive a $200 Best Buy e-Gift Card and up to $400 with an eligible trade-in. On the other hand, Pixel 7 buyers will receive a $100 Best Buy e-Gift Card and up to $400 with an eligible trade-in.

What do you like or dislike about the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? Let us know in the comments section below.