Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro teased at I/O 2022

At this year’s Google I/O, Google has teased the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, set to launch later this year in the fall. Both of these devices will be the latest addition to the company’s flagship line of smartphones. They retain the same camera visor, though will implement a “new generation” of Google Tensor.

The next generation of Pixel phones is on the horizon. Here’s a first look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — equipped with a new generation of Google Tensor and a sleek design. Coming this fall. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/WMysJv1lZP — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

While Google remained tight-lipped surrounding any major details about the Pixel 7 series, it’s exciting that the company is already sharing information about it. The Pixel 6 series sold incredibly well according to reports, and it seems that Google is finally on to a winning design and chipset.

Admittedly, it’s a bit unorthodox to unveil such a big product this long in advance, though with Google’s track record of leaks, maybe they’re trying to beat potential leaks in the future? No matter what, we’re excited, as the Google Pixel 6 Pro was an incredible smartphone, and any improvements might shape it up to be one of the best devices of 2022 when it releases.

