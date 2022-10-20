How many software updates will the Google Pixel 7 series get?

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally here and they boast many notable upgrades over their predecessors, bringing a more powerful chipset, brighter displays, and even better cameras. The long software support adds to the Pixel 7 series’ charm, making it a great choice for those who want a reliable and long-lasting smartphone.

The Pixel 7 series boasts five years of software support

As far as software support goes, Google Pixel phones have always been among the best, and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are no different. Like their predecessors, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are guaranteed to receive five years of software support. But that doesn’t mean you’ll get five versions of Android OS updates. Rather, the phones will receive three generations of OS updates and five years of monthly security updates. The Pixel 7 series ships with Android 13 out of the box so in theory, they should get OS updates until Android 16 and security updates till 2027.

While the Pixel 7 series offers excellent software support, it’s not the best in the business. That crown goes to Samsung, which provides four years of OS updates and five years of security updates for its flagships and select mid-range smartphones. However, if you want to get your hands on new Android versions as soon as possible, the Pixel 7 series is still your best bet. You’ll also be first in the line to test out developer previews and beta versions of upcoming Android versions before most users.

To reiterate, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro boast five years of software support, which includes three years of Android OS updates and five years of monthly security updates. While Samsung offers one extra year of OS updates for select Galaxy phones, the Pixel 7 series is still your best bet to experience new Android versions as soon as possible.

