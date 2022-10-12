Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro unboxing: What’s in the box?

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been in the news before. We even saw some leaked unboxing videos of these phones leading up to the grand reveal. But the new phones are finally official and we were able to get our hands on them early, so this is the real deal. Here’s everything you’ll get inside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro box when you purchase either of them internationally. Let’s dive in!

Despite the obvious difference in size and some other features, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer the same unboxing experience. Both phones arrive in a rather slim white-colored box with an illustration of the phone in the color you pick along with some branding on the front. Unboxing these phones is quite effortless as you won’t need any tools to open the packaging. Simply pull the labeled tabs at the back to open the seal, and you’re good to go. Here’s what you’ll get inside the box:

What’s inside the Google Pixel 7 retail box?

Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro in the color you choose

USB-C to USB-C cable

SIM ejection tool

Region-specific documentation, including Quick Start Guide

USB OTG adapter

Both phones come with all the usual stuff you’d expect to see in a smartphone box these days. Unsurprisingly, neither of these phones comes with a charging brick, meaning you’ll have to purchase one separately. We have a list of the best chargers you can check out to find some good options. Unlike some other manufacturers, Google doesn’t ship the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro with a case either, so you’ll want to buy one of those to keep the phone in pristine condition. You can check our roundup of the best Pixel 7 cases and the best Pixel 7 Pro cases to find one that fits your needs.

The new Pixel phones are already up for grabs and there are some great deals that can save you a lot of money on your purchase right now. So which Google Pixel phone are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments below!