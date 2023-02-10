Google's Pixel 7 Pro has seemingly run into a truly unfortunate problem with its external features. Users have reported that the volume buttons on their Pixel 7 Pro have been falling off, and nobody has any idea why.

The topic was first brought to light by Nick Sutrich of Android Central, who posted about the issue with his Pixel 7 Pro. The saddening discovery was made after Sutrich removed his phone from his pocket and noticed the volume rocker of his Pixel 7 Pro had detached. After some further investigating, it was found that Google's volume rocker for the Pixel 7 Pro was actually a much more securely-designed version of the one found on a Galaxy S22 Ultra. This begs the question: if this is a reinforced version, why is it falling off at all?

Unfortunately, this reported case is not the only one. Users have been complaining about their phones losing their volume pieces since 2022. 9to5Google has found forum reports and even Reddit users citing the same issue. According to one user's report, they hadn't had their phone for a week before the volume keys on the side had fallen off. As an added degree of pain, they also lost the keys.

9to5 found that Google representatives have informed some users that an issue like this falls outside what the device's warranty is willing to cover. However, Sutrich received word from Google that the "team is aware of the issue" and would be getting back to him soon. Perhaps this could jumpstart some solutions as Google receives more complaints.

This isn't the first time Google's hardware has met some sort of terrible reality. Some Pixel 7 owners reported the glass on the rear camera array spontaneously cracking. This realization happened quite similarly to users missing their volume keys, with users pulling the device out of their pockets and noticing heartbreaking cracks on their phone's main camera. As people ran to report the problem to Google, much like this time, their experiences varied, with some gaining replacements for the damaged phone.

