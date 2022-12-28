Google's Pixel 7 faces strong competition against Apple's iPhone 14, and with similar prices and features, the question is: which should you buy?

The Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14 are considered two of the best flagship smartphones you can buy. From their powerful specs and premium designs to their amazing cameras and solid battery life, there's a lot to like about each phone. But while they share a lot of similarities, one thing they don't have in common is pricing: the Pixel 7 starts at $599 while the iPhone 14 is $799, a $200 difference. Considering they're both entry points for Google and Apple's flagship smartphone lines, the question is: which should you buy?

We're pitting both devices against each other to help you decide which to buy.

Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14 are available now to purchase from their online stores and major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and various carriers. The former starts at $599, while the latter starts at $799. Pricing for each model is as follows.

Pixel 7 (128GB): $599

Pixel 7 (256GB): $699

iPhone 14 (128GB): $799

iPhone 14 (256GB): $899

iPhone 14 (512GB): $1,099

Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: Specifications

Specifications Google Pixel 7 Apple iPhone 14 Build Aluminum mid-frame

Gorilla Glass Victus back

Gorilla Glass Victus front Aluminum mid-frame

"Ceramic Shield" front and back Dimensions & Weight 6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches (155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm)

6.95 ounces (197g) 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches (146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm)

6.07 ounces (172g) Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED

90Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

60Hz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor G2 Apple A15 Bionic RAM & Storage 8GB REAM

128GB/256GB 6GB RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB Battery & Charging 4,355mAh

20W wired fast charging

20W wireless

Reverse wireless charging

No charger in box 3,279mAh

20W wired fast charging

7.5W wireless charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

No charger in box Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Face ID Rear Camera(s) Primary : 50MP wide, Samsung GN1, f/1.9, 1/1.31-inch

: 50MP wide, Samsung GN1, f/1.9, 1/1.31-inch Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 114-degree Primary : 12MP wide, f/1.5, 1/1.7-inch

: 12MP wide, f/1.5, 1/1.7-inch Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, 120-degree Front Camera(s) 10.8MP 12MP Port(s) USB-C Lightning Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6e (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2×2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 Software Android 13 iOS 16 Other features Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

IP68 rating

Car Crash Detection Dual eSIM support (U.S. models are not compatible with physical SIM cards)

IP68 rating

Emergency SOS

Crash Detection

Design and hardware: Minimal changes, maximal differences

Year over year, neither the Pixel 7 nor iPhone 14 made a monumental leap in smartphone design. On the contrary, they're almost identical to their predecessors, the iPhone especially. Apple didn't go out of its way to reinvent the wheel, instead opting to carry the iPhone 13's design over to the iPhone 14 with a few new colors. It's the textbook definition of the phrase, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Google took a similar path with the Pixel 7. It swapped the glass camera visor on the back for one made of aluminum, and the volume and power buttons have been shifted down slightly. But beyond those changes, you'd be hard-pressed to tell the difference between it and the Pixel 6 from last year.

The differences come into play when you place them side-by-side. Google's Pixel 7 opts for more rectangular corners, curved edges, and a horizontal camera layout. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone 14 sticks with a rounded display, flat sides, and a camera cluster in the top left-hand corner. The Pixel 7 also ships with a simple hole-punch cutout and in-display fingerprint reader, while the iPhone 14 sticks with a notch and Face ID.

The iPhone 14 is considerably lighter than the Pixel 7 at 172 grams versus 197 grams, but the extra heft from the Pixel 7 isn't entirely a bad thing. It gives it a premium feel, one that's not all common for a phone at this price point.

It's hard to say which device has the best colors since they're all pretty boring. Google didn't opt for a two-tone finish on the back of the Pixel 7 series, so you're stuck with static Obsidian (a.k.a. black), Snow (a.k.a. gray/silver/white), or Lemongrass (a.k.a. greenish yellow). The iPhone 14 gets Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED). They all look... fine — nothing exceptional by any means.

You've got dual-firing stereo speakers on both phones, with each utilizing the earpiece and a bottom-firing driver. The Pixel 7 produces impressive sound quality with good low-end, but I'd say the iPhone 14 sounds better overall thanks to its more balanced soundstage. You'll also find the charging ports for each phone on the bottom, with the Pixel 7 using USB-C while the iPhone 14 is stuck with Lightning. It won't be long until the iPhone has a USB-C port (if the EU has anything to say about it), but for now, you'll need to remember to bring a separate cable to charge your phone.

Displays: Both are very solid

The iPhone 14's Super Retina XDR measures 6.1 inches diagonally. It's an OLED panel with a resolution of 2532x1170 and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 gets a larger 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2400x1080 resolution and 1,400 nits of brightness. Google also throws in a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas Apple sticks with 60Hz.

If you're looking for a winner, it's the Pixel 7. Sure, Apple's displays have more accurate color reproduction than Google's, but you can't beat higher brightness and a faster refresh rate. Plus, you get an always-on display with the Pixel 7, while the feature remains exclusively on Apple's more expensive iPhone 14 Pro line.

Both phones are covered by durable glass, with the Pixel 7 sporting Gorilla Glass Victus while the iPhone 14 gets Apple's, Ceramic Shield. It's hard to say which one is more durable (glass is glass, and it'll shatter if you drop it the right way), but regardless, you've got plenty of protection.

Cameras: Pixel 7 is smarter, while iPhone 14 is better at video

Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 have nearly identical cameras to their predecessors. Google throws in some new software tricks while Apple revised its image processing pipeline, but beyond that, we're looking at very similar hardware here.

On paper, you'd think the Pixel 7 was far better at taking photos than the iPhone 14. To some extent, that's true. The 50MP primary lens delivers amazing photographs in every lighting condition, with handsome contrast and well-balanced exposure. The 12MP main lens on the iPhone 14 is no slouch either, but it tends to overexpose scenes that require heavy HDR. Both phones also come with 12MP ultra-wide cameras, which are as convenient as ever, but there are no telephoto cameras for zoom.

Google's cameras are also smarter than Apple's thanks to features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Real Tone. While they're all incredibly handy, anyone who also values video quality will find the iPhone 14 to be the phone for them. Apple is still the king of smartphone videography, and the iPhone 14 series further cements that with new features like Cinematic mode (now with 4K 30fps support) and Action mode. The Pixel doesn't take bad videos necessarily, but they're far behind the quality of the iPhone.

Performance: Tensor G2 vs A15 Bionic

Apple didn't bother to give the iPhone 14 a new chip. Instead, it reserved the new A16 Bionic processor for the iPhone 14 Pro and stuck with the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13. That's not necessarily bad - it's still one of the fastest chips on the market, and it continues to blow away many Android phones in benchmarks and day-to-day usage.

It's obviously a lot more powerful than Google's new Tensor G2 chip, debuting in the Pixel 7 series. The G-branded SoC is plenty snappy and efficient, and it powers all of the software's machine learning and AI tasks. This alone makes it a great processor and one that helps the Pixel 7 feel fast and fluid, but in terms of raw horsepower, the iPhone 14 is the clear winner.

It's evident in basically everything you do (well, beyond machine learning and AI stuff). From editing photos to exporting videos to juggling multiple apps, the iPhone 14 is better equipped to handle whatever you throw at it. The Pixel 7 can start to choke after a while if you're using it heavily, and anything involving content creation will feel more sluggish than it does on the iPhone. Multitasking is also smoother on the iPhone, but I'll admit, I'm impressed with how well the 8GB of RAM inside the Pixel 7 can handle my workload.

Google Pixel 7 in Snow colorway.

Battery life and charging: Similar endurance, very different recharge speed

The iPhone 14's 3,279mAh battery lasts about as long as the Pixel 7's 4,355mAh battery does on a full charge, which is to say comfortably all day for moderate to heavy users. You can typically get 12-13 hours of usage out of them, which is enough for most people. Neither of these are two-day phones, but there's nothing wrong with dependable all-day battery life.

Obviously, on paper, the Pixel 7 should be an endurance champion when compared to the iPhone 14 and its considerably smaller battery. On the contrary, Apple knows how to do efficiency well, and it's proven that yet again with its latest iPhone.

Where the two phones differ is in recharging. The iPhone 14 can only charge at up to 20W with a Lightning cable, 15W via MagSafe, or 7.5W with Qi wireless charging. The Pixel 7 gets 30W USB-C charging and up to 21W fast wireless charging (so long as you use a Pixel Stand), so you'll juice back up a bit faster. In our testing, we found that the iPhone 14 could go from zero to 100 percent in about two hours, while the Pixel 7 was somewhere between an hour and a half and two hours.

What's more, the Pixel 7 throws in reverse wireless charging so that you can juice up an accessory like earbuds or a smartwatch on the go. The iPhone 14 simply doesn't have that functionality, which is a bit of a shame.