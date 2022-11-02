The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were very successful for Google, at least compared to Pixel phones that came before them. They both walked away as two of the best Android phones of 2021. However, the Pixel 6 was more popular because it offered tremendous value for the cost with all the features it brought to the table. However, it's 2022 now, and we have the Pixel 7, which has some new tricks up its sleeves.

So the question is: Should you upgrade to the new Pixel 7, or would it be better to hold on to or even grab the older Pixel 6 at a discounted price?

Google Pixel 7 Google once again made a great value flagship in the Pixel 7. It doesn't upgrade much from the Pixel 6, but it does offer improved photography, better build materials, and more.

Google Pixel 6 The Pixel 6 came with Google's new Tensor chip in 2021, and it's still a great phone in 2022, especially if you can get it on sale.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: Specifications

Before we take a detailed look at these two phones, here's a quick look at the specifications to see what each brings to the table:

Specifications Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 6 Build Aluminum mid-frame

Smooth back glass

Gorilla Glass Victus front Aluminum mid-frame

Smooth back glass

Gorilla Glass Victus front Dimensions & Weight 155.64 x 73.16 x 8.7mm

195.5 grams 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm

207 grams Display 6.32-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display

Up to 90Hz refresh rate 6.4-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) OLED display

Up to 90Hz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 8GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Battery & Charging 4,355mAh

30W wired fast charging with USB-PD PPS

15W wireless charging

No charger in the box in most regions 4,614mAh

30W wired fast charging with USB-PD PPS

15W wireless charging

No charger in the box in most regions Security Optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Face unlock Optical in-display fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Dual camera system: Primary: 50MP wide, f/1.85, 1/1.3-inch, OIS Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 106-degree FoV

Dual camera system: Primary: 50MP wide, f/1.85, 1/1.3-inch, OIS Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 114-degree FoV

Front Camera(s) 10.8 MP, f/2.2 8 MP, f/2.0 Port(s) USB-C USB-C Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6e (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G

Wi-Fi 6e (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC Software Android 13 out of the box Android 12 out of the box Other features Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

IP68 rating Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

IP68 rating

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: Pricing and availability

Google's new Pixel 7 smartphone is priced at $600, which is what the Pixel 6 was priced at when it first launched. The fact that Google has managed to retain the same $600 price tag this year despite the improvements and the inflation is quite commendable.

The Pixel 7 is available to purchase from all the major retailers and carriers in the U.S. This particular smartphone is also available in more countries internationally, making it more accessible than the outgoing model. Google is no longer officially selling the Pixel 6, but you can find it in stock from select retailers at a discounted price. But is it worth picking up over the Pixel 7?

Design and build quality: You'll like the way they look

If you're familiar with the Pixel 6 design and happen to like the way it looks, then it's safe to say that you'll like the Pixel 7 too. They're not cut from the same cloth, but you'll see a lot of similarities between the two phones. Google is staying true to its visor-design language, so it has a camera bar on the back of the Pixel 7 to house the cameras. The camera bar once again stretches horizontally from one side to the other, but it's now covered with matte aluminum that seamlessly merges with the aluminum side rails of the phone.

Google Pixel 7 in Snow colorway.

Google has ditched the dual-tone design of the Pixel 6 in favor of a clean and uniform look. That's not necessarily a bad thing because the Pixel 7 is available to purchase in three great colors, and they all have a contrasting finish on the camera bar. The overall look of the Pixel 7 is largely the same as the previous gen model, so you'll feel right at home if you've been using a Pixel 6.

In fact, the Pixel 7 might be more comfortable to hold because it's a hair shorter and thinner than the Pixel 6. It also weighs a few grams lighter than the Pixel 6, so you won't find it as heavy as the Pixel 6 even while using one of the best cases.

A render of Google Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam color. Pixel 6

The new Pixel 7 also has a smaller display than its predecessor. We're looking at a 6.3-inch OLED panel this year compared to a 6.4-inch OLED panel on the Pixel 6. The difference in size, as you can tell, is very minimal, so you're not going to notice a huge difference even if you compare them side-by-side. Additionally, both displays are the same at Full HD+, and so is the refresh rate, which tops out at 90Hz. You also get the same Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top of both panels, so they're equally durable. However, Google says the Pixel 7's display is up to 25% brighter, meaning it'll look better outdoors, especially under direct sunlight.

Google Pixel 7's display.

Internal hardware and cameras: A few improvements

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Pixel 7 brings a few new things to the table that you might want to make a note of. The Pixel 7, being the new phone in the lineup, sports the company's new Tensor G2 chip, which is better at handling artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. The Tensor G2 is also more power-efficient than the older chip, but the real improvement is in the processing of AI workloads.

These tweaks help the new Pixel 7 to perform some new tricks, like being able to process voice transcripts better and also unblur any photo with just a tap of a button. We highly recommend reading our Tensor G2 explainer to learn more about the new chip and see how it's different from the Tensor G1. Long story short, the Tensor G2 is better than the older chip, but it won't make a significant difference in day-to-day performance.

Besides the new chip, you're not going to notice any major differences with the internals. The memory configurations are the same; you get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Neither of the two phones supports expandable storage, so be sure to pick the right storage variant based on your usage.

The Tensor G2 is better than the older chip, but it won't make a significant difference in day-to-day performance.

As for the batteries, the Google Pixel 7 has a smaller unit than the Pixel 6. You get a 4,355mAh battery inside the Pixel 7 compared to a slightly larger 4,614mAh unit inside the Pixel 6. We expect the battery life to remain more or less the same. You'll be reaching for a charger at the end of the day with either device. Just make sure you buy a charger separately because Google doesn't bundle one with these phones. Our collection of the best Pixel 7 chargers has some solid recommendations if you're in the market for one.

There's sadly nothing to write home about with the charging speeds of both phones. The Pixel 7 supports the same charging speeds as the Pixel 6, so you can expect the battery to go from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. Both phones also support wireless charging, but it's limited to just 12W unless you use Google's coveted Pixel Stand to charge them at 20W.

You may have heard a thing or two about the cameras on the Pixel phones, so let's talk about the optics now. Google's new Pixel 7 sports the same set of cameras at the back as the Pixel 6. You're looking at a 50MP wide camera with an f/1.85 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), alongside a 12MP ultrawide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. There is a slight difference in the field of view (FoV) of the ultrawide cameras on both phones: The Pixel 7's ultrawide angle lens has a 106-degree field of view whereas the ultrawide angle camera on the Pixel 6 has a 114-degree FoV.

The fact these two phones carry the same set of cameras isn't exactly surprising.

The Pixel 7, however, has an improved front-facing camera compared to the Pixel 6: a 10.8 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture vs. the 8MP front camera on the Pixel 6. It's also worth mentioning that Google's new Pixel phones support Face Unlock. This was a highly requested feature that was missing on the Pixel 6, but it's now available on the new phones. The Face Unlock on these new Pixel phones isn't as secure as some other implementations out there, so you will have to rely on the optical fingerprint scanner for the most part.

The fact these two phones carry the same set of cameras isn't exactly surprising. We've seen Google's Pixel phones carry the same set of cameras for multiple generations. In typical Google fashion, you'll see the improvements in the software department where the company uses algorithms to get better results from its hardware. Google has improved the low-light photography on the Pixel 7, so it snaps better photos during both day and night. In our testing, we found that the Pixel 7 takes relatively less time to capture photos in low light. The company has also improved its algorithm to capture better skin tones, among other things. We'll now let you look at some camera samples captured using both phones to get a better understanding of what to expect.

Google Pixel 7 camera samples

Google Pixel 6 camera samples

We've embedded the Flickr gallery with the samples captured from the Pixel 6 Pro, which has the same sensors as the regular Pixel 6 in addition to a telephoto lens. Here, take a look:

Software: The latest in Android

As Google's top-of-the-line flagship phones, both Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 run the latest version of Android. The Pixel 6 debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but it's now on the latest Android 13 software, just like the Pixel 7. Both phones are also guaranteed to receive three years of Android version upgrades and up to five years of security updates from the launch date. Since the Pixel 6 is already a year old, it only has two years of Android upgrades and four years of security upgrades left. So the Pixel 7 is guaranteed to get updates for a year longer than the Pixel 6 right now.

Both phones run a stock version of Android with Google's Pixel launcher on top. Android purists swear by the stock Android, but it's worth noting that Pixel phones lack a lot of software customization features that you might be using on your current non-Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6: Which should you buy? Should you upgrade?

The Pixel 7 isn't significantly different or better than the last year's phone. It's just a refined Pixel 6, at best. This isn't a bad thing, but it also means there aren't enough reasons to upgrade to the Pixel 7 if you already have a working Pixel 6. The design has barely changed this time around, and we're also looking at marginal improvements. Yes, the new Tensor G2 has new functionality, but it's not a big leap. You also get the same display and identical camera sensors, save for a couple of minor changes.

There's no real reason to upgrade to the new phone unless you want the taste of the latest Pixel features. But if you skipped the Pixel 6 last year or if this is your first time getting on the Pixel bandwagon, then you should get the new Pixel 7. This phone, as we mentioned in our review, is easily one of the best Android phones you can buy in this price range. You could save a bit of money by opting for a new unit of Pixel 6 right now from select retailers like Amazon or if it's on sale, but we'd recommend picking up the Pixel 7 unless you get a massive discount on the last-gen phone.

Google Pixel 7 The Google Pixel 7 is a refinement of the already excellent Pixel 6, making for a very polished flagship phone without exorbitant prices.