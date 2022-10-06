How much warranty does the Google Pixel 7 series have?

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro only offer a modest improvement over the Pixel 6 series, but they look promising enough to make it our collection of the best Android phones. Both of these phones take everything that’s good about their predecessors and bring other improvements to offer a more refined experience overall. If you’ve already made up your mind about buying one of the new Pixel phones and are wondering about the warranty then you’ve come to the right page. In this post, we’ll tell you everything there is to know about the Pixel 7 warranty including the warranty period, what it covers, and more.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Google Pixel 7 series gets a standard 1-year warranty in the US

The new Pixel 7 series devices come with a limited manufacturer warranty from Google. You get a standard one-year warranty on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the US and Canada. It’s on par with what Google promises for all its hardware in the US. The refurbished Pixel phones — both from Google and any other third party authorized by Google — only get a ninety-day warranty.

Outside the United States, however, Google complies with local laws for warranty. So if Google officially sells its products in your country and your local laws mandate for, say, two years of warranty, then the company will comply with the applicable law.

Google offers both repairs and replacement services for its hardware as long as the warranty covers that particular defect. In fact, you can also get a free replacement or a full refund if the product is beyond repair. Either way, your repaired or newly replaced product will continue to be warranted for the remaining time of the original warranty period. This is great news because a lot of manufacturers don’t let you keep the warranty for repaired or replaced parts or products.

It goes without saying that Google’s warranty doesn’t apply to damage caused by normal wear and tear, disassembly, accidents, misuse, and more. In such cases, you’ll have to get the device repaired at your own cost. Lastly, it’s also worth noting that the limited warranty of your device is only valid and enforceable in locations where that particular Google Product is sold. Additionally, the warranty is only applicable if you purchase it from Google or its authorized resellers.

Google Pixel 7 Series Both Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with Google's one-year limited warranty in the US. Buy from Best Buy

So the new Pixel 7 series phones, as you can tell, have the same warranty as a lot of other phones in the US. But regardless of how much warranty you get for your phone and everything it covers, you should always take good care of it. Buying one of the best Pixel 7 cases or best Pixel 7 Pro cases, for instance, is a good way to protect your phone from accidental damage. There are plenty of Google Pixel deals to get you a new phone at a relatively cheaper price compared to a lot of other flagships, but taking good care of your devices will save you a lot of hassle.