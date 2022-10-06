Is the Google Pixel 7 series waterproof? Do the phones have an IP rating?

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now official, and they’re the result of the company’s continued effort to return to proper flagship territory. The new Pixel phones are very similar to the last-gen Pixel 6 series phones, but you get an improved chipset and you’re looking at a slightly updated design. The new phones even come with features like Face unlock, but what about an IP rating? Is the Google Pixel 7 series waterproof?

The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Just like most other modern flagships, the Pixel 7 series isn’t waterproof, meaning the phones aren’t entirely immune to water, but they’re water resistant and can handle most situations well. An IP68 rating means the Pixel 7 series has the highest level of dust protection and you can immerse them in up to 1.5m (4.9ft) of water for up to 30 minutes. Where does that put them against other flagships on the market? Well, they’re on par with many other devices including the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and more.

The fact that these new Pixel phones carry an IP68 rating isn’t all that surprising. That’s because the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro also carries the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. In fact, a lot of modern phones on the market now carry an IP rating, and we expect nothing but the best from a device of this caliber. It is, however, worth keeping in mind that you may end up damaging the phone if you expose them to water for extended periods, that too at high depths. Even potentially corrosive liquids can prove to be fatal to your phone, so keep that in mind.

You can turn to the best Pixel 7 cases and best Pixel 7 Pro cases out there and find some options that add an additional layer of protection to your phone against water, but they’ll add a lot of bulk to your phone too. All things considered, we think the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro should be fine as long as you don’t push them to their extreme limits. You can take these phones with you to a shower or even to a swimming pool and be totally fine with it. Just make sure you give them enough time to dry too.

