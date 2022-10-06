Does the Google Pixel 7 series support wireless and reverse wireless charging?

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are Google’s latest flagships that bring several improvements over their predecessors. This includes Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, an updated design, and some additions including the new Face unlock feature. Besides, the new Pixel phones borrow all the great and convenient features from the previous generation phones and that includes both wireless and reverse wireless charging too. So, yes, the Google Pixel 7 series support both fast wireless charging and Google’s Battery Share feature to charge other devices wirelessly.

Pixel 7 series supports the Qi wireless charging standard

Just like most other phones right now, the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can charge wirelessly with the Qi standard. Qi charging, for those that don’t know, uses an interface to transmit power over a short-range wireless connection. This allows you to charge your phone without plugging in a charging cable. Simply place your phone on a wireless charging stand or a charging pad and you’re good to go.

There’s no shortage of wireless chargers on the market right now, but you’ll have to use Google’s Pixel Stand accessory to charge your Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the fastest wireless charging speeds. Otherwise, your Pixel phone will only charge at 15W, which is just about what you get with a lot of other flagship phones out there. We’ve rounded up some good options in our Pixel 7 chargers collection, so be sure to check it out.

In addition to wireless charging, the new Pixel phones also support the “Battery Share” feature with which you can charge other devices wirelessly. It can only charge other Qi-certified devices at 5W speeds, but it can prove to be quite useful in a pinch. You can use this feature to charge, say, your Google Pixel Buds Pro when it’s running low on power.

Both wireless and reverse wireless charging features will work even when you're using a case on your Pixel phones. Obviously, it's not compatible with all the cases, so you might want to check out our collection of the best Pixel 7 cases and best Pixel 7 Pro cases to find the right ones.