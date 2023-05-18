As the dust from Google I/O 2023 settles, comparisons between the new Pixel 7a and the existing Pixel 7 are rampant. There are only a handful of differences between the two phones, and since you'll save $100 by choosing the Pixel 7a, it's as close to a no-brainer as a smartphone purchase decision can get. But at $500, the new Pixel 7a slots into the midrange category just $70 above Apple's latest iPhone SE, which might be an even more interesting comparison. The Pixel 7a has been criticized for its bezels, and by that metric, the third-generation iPhone SE looks like it's lost in the wrong decade. So if Google could do it, why hasn't Apple been able to create a competitive device in the budget smartphone category?

The Pixel 7a is based on a phone from 2022, and the iPhone SE is based on a phone from 2017

If you're a brand that wants to design a budget smartphone, using existing phones as a foundation is a solid strategy. The company has already spent research and development money on designing the phone's form factor, and it also has the production equipment needed to actually make the phone. It can be a cost-effective way to offer a quality phone at a reasonable price point, but it all depends on which phone a company chooses to replicate.

In Google's case, the Pixel 7a is more or less identical to the Pixel 7 it announced in late 2022. That might lead you to guess that Apple's latest iPhone SE is based on the iPhone 13 from last year. Or maybe the iPhone 12 from the year before? Nope — it's based on the iPhone 8, which was released in 2017, and was incredibly similar to the iPhone 7 from 2016. The iPhone SE is much closer to being a decade-old device than it is to being a new one.

The Pixel 7a proves that Apple can — and should — come out with a midrange iPhone that will be competitive in the category, and not just for consumers.

The Pixel 7a differs from the Pixel 7 in just three ways. Google's new budget smartphone has a 6.1-inch display that is slightly smaller than the Pixel 7's 6.3-inch one but otherwise stacks up nicely in terms of quality. It has a plastic back instead of the glass one found on the Pixel 7, but that's hard to notice thanks to its glossy finish. Finally, the Pixel 7a has a smaller camera sensor that has worse hardware than the Pixel 7. Those might be a few key differences, but there are also a ton of key similarities in terms of performance and camera prowess.

The iPhone SE does have one thing in common with the latest iPhone 14. The iPhone SE has the same A15 Bionic system-on-a-chip (SoC) as the current iPhone 14, which also shared its chip with the iPhone 13 series last year. Even now, the A15 Bionic can rival any smartphone processor on the market, and it's surely a welcome addition to the otherwise outdated iPhone SE. But that's where the similarities between Apple's budget and flagship phones end. Everything else — from the size, display quality, camera, and form factor to the biometric security measures available — are different.

Apple knows how to offer solid midrange devices

Part of the problem with the iPhone SE is that Apple knows how to make and sell budget and midrange devices. Just look at the iPhone 8, which the iPhone SE is fittingly based on. That model debuted alongside the flagship iPhone X, which completely redesigned the phone's form factor in 2017. Apple knew that all of its customers weren't ready to take the leap to that new design — or pay the $1,000 it was asking for the iPhone X — so it provided an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as other options.

The iPhone 8 isn't the only example of Apple making a lower-tier version of their flagship iPhone, either. The iPhone 5C was a fun and colorful alternative in 2013, which cost half the price of its flagship counterpart, the iPhone 5S. (Though smartphone pricing was more directly based on carrier contracts back then, so prices were lower across the board.) More recently, the iPhone XR was introduced as a cheaper alternative to the iPhones XS and XS Max in 2018. That phone stuck around for a few years after its release, bridging the gap between the lowly iPhone SE and Apple's flagship iPhones.

None of these iPhones were as close to their flagship counterparts in price as the Pixel 7a is to the Pixel 7. They also weren't as affordable as the Pixel 7a is now, at just $500. However, they were a lot better than the iPhone SE is today, and they demonstrate what Apple can do when it tries to originally create a midrange smartphone.

That's not even considering the Pixel 6a, which is a year old at this point but absolutely tarnishes the iPhone SE's credibility even further. It can be had for as low as $300 thanks to the Pixel 7a's release. Though still lacking in terms of raw processing power, even the Pixel 6a has a more modern design than the iPhone SE. Put simply, both the Pixel 6a and 7a are better than the iPhone SE in the ways that matter. That rings true even though the Pixel 6a can be up to $130 cheaper than the iPhone SE.

Apple will still sell more iPhones SE than Pixels 7a, because of brand loyalty

If there's one factor that can be attributed to Apple's meager recent entries into the midrange market, it's brand loyalty. People buy iPhones because they're iPhones, not necessarily because of the value propositions they provide or the features they offer. As such, the person looking for an iPhone SE might not even consider the Pixel 7a or Pixel 6a as an option. They want to buy the cheapest midrange iPhone, not the cheapest midrange phone.

That ideology from Apple's consumer base gives the company no incentive to create a better midrange smartphone for its customers. If people will still buy the outdated iPhone SE — or upgrade to the newest iPhone 14 instead — why would it spend money and time to design a new midrange smartphone? Until sales and demand for the iPhone SE fall, or Apple's customers become disenfranchised, there's no reason to believe we'll get a competitive midrange phone from Apple anytime soon.

The tides are shifting for Apple's customer loyalty

The iPhone SE (right) looks so outdated compared to flagship iPhones.

The Pixel 7a proves that Apple can — and should — come out with a midrange iPhone that will be competitive in the category, and not just for consumers. A report conducted by research firm Wave7 concluded that 56% of carrier store representatives believed iPhone SE demand to be weaker in April 2022 than the previous year, as reported by PCMag. In February 2023, Apple reported that iPhone sales were down 8% in its first-quarter earnings report. That same month, the company announced its first quarterly sales decrease since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A variety of factors — from factory shutdowns to consumer concerns about inflation — might have led Apple to an inflection point. So maybe it can follow the likes of Google and other manufacturers, and develop a solid attempt at a midrange smartphone, with competitive price and performance. Or, Apple can test the limits of brand loyalty and risk losing its dominant foothold in the North American smartphone market.