New images have appeared of the Pixel 7a, but this time, we're getting actual pictures of the device instead of the renders we've seen so frequently in the past. The new images reveal what looks like the Carbon and Artic Blue colors of the phone and their respective packaging. Not much else accompanies these new images, but for the most part, there doesn't really need to be any information tied, as we already know a lot about the smartphone. Although an official release date has not been revealed, the Pixel 7a has been rumored for announcement during Google I/O 2023 taking place on May 10.

The new images come from SnoopyTech on Twitter, published under two different tweets which you can see above and below. The first set of images shows off the Carbon color of the Pixel 7a, which also shows off what looks like a retail box for the phone. The box prominently shows off the Pixel 7a label, along with the back of the phone, and a USB-C cable.

SnoopTech also showed off images of the Pixel 7a in Arctic Blue. The images show off what looks like a retail box, along with the back of the handset. It's unclear where this device came from, but the image does look to have some alterations, with something on the rear panel being obscured. While both handsets look good, it's hard to tell whether these are live units, dummy models, or something else.

As far as what we can expect from the Pixel 7a when it releases, if the current wave of leaks is accurate, the device should arrive with a Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Just like the previous Pixel 6a, there doesn't look to be an alternate configuration option with more RAM and storage.

The phone will also have a 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display and a 64MP main camera, along with a 12MP ultrawide. In addition, it should pack a 4,400mAh battery with a maximum wired charging speed of 20W, and wireless charging as well. As for price, the smartphone will reportedly come in at $499, making it $50 more than its predecessor. All in all, this would make it a relatively good upgrade from the previous model but will it all be enough to make it one of the best cheap Android phones.