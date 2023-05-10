The new Google Pixel 7a was officially revealed at Google I/O 2023, and it slots into the existing Pixel lineup as a more affordable option. Though the Pixel 7a does have a starting price of $50 higher than its predecessor, it still undercuts other phones in its category and shares a lot of the Pixel 7's features. But aside from the specs, the Pixel 7a offers more personality in its available color options than the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. You can buy the Pixel 7a in four different colors, with one of those options being a Google Store exclusive.

Though Google's Pixel lineup is known for its bright color combinations, the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in 2022 came with muted color options. The two devices were offered in four color options: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass, and Hazel. The four options provided a bit of variety, but they didn't make a statement. Obsidian and Snow are essentially black and white, respectively. The Lemongrass color is a pale green that has a bit of a yellow tint, while the Hazel color is a light gray with bronze accents. If you're looking for brighter colors than are found on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, look no further than the Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 7a: Colors

Source: Google

Buyers can purchase the Pixel 7a in four color options: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral. Unlike last year's Pixel 6a, the camera bar on the Pixel 7a isn't black for all color options. Instead, it's color-matched to each device, but the color of the camera bar will vary slightly from the main color of the smartphone. That's because the back of the Pixel 7a has a glossy finish, while the body and camera bar has a brushed aluminum finish. Though some might prefer the contrast on last year's models, the color-matched body and camera bar make the Pixel 7a look complete and consistent.

With that said, the Charcoal and Snow colorways are nearly identical to the Charcoal and Chalk colors offered on the Pixel 6a. The color-matched camera bar does change the look, adding an iPhone-like space gray tint to the Charcoal phone and a silver tint to the Snow phone. The fun really begins with the Sea and Coral colors, though. Sea is a light blue that has an appealing brightness to it, while Coral is a bright mix between pink and orange. Both exude summer and are a great fit if you're looking for a statement color on your new smartphone. However, the Pixel 7a in Coral is a Google Store exclusive, so you'll need to shop there in order to pick it up.

Google picked the best of both worlds when choosing the color options for the Pixel 7a. If you like basic colors, then Charcoal and Snow are basically black and white. But unlike the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a is also offered in brighter options of Sea and Coral colors. The Pixel 7a has a lot of similarities with the Pixel 7, one of the best Android phones on the market. It's a solid choice at a reasonable price point, and it has great colors to match impressive features.