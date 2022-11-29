The Pixel 6a was a mid-range smartphone that packed the power of a flagship. Along with its powerful Tensor processor, it also had the smarts of its siblings, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With the formal announcement of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October, many began to wonder what would the Pixel 7a be like. Well, it looks like we no longer have to worry about that, as a new set of renders has been leaked, giving us our first look at the Google Pixel 7a.

As we can see from the renders, the Pixel 7a doesn’t really look all that different from its predecessor. Its most prominent feature, the camera bar, remains intact, and its dimensions, coming in at 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm, are nearly identical to the Pixel 6a. As far as the front goes, we get the same screen design, with a hole-punch camera cut out towards the top of the display, with relatively thin bezels on the sides and a small chin on the bottom.

As far as specifications go, an earlier report gave us plenty of details about the upcoming phone, which could end up being quite the handset when released. The Pixel 7a could arrive with an improved camera sensor and switch from the Sony IMX363 sensor to the Sony IMX787. Furthermore, the phone will most likely have a higher refresh rate than the current model and will arrive with a 90Hz 1080p panel made by Samsung. In addition, the phone will also have wireless charging, which would be a first for a Pixel in this series.

Of course, these are just early renders, and things could end up changing, but OnLeaks, who provided the renders to Smartprix, has a fairly good track record, so this is most likely what the final product will look like. For the most part, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were identical to their predecessors as well.

Source: OnLeaks, Smartprix