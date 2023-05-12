After months of previews and leaks, the Google Pixel 7a is finally available to the general public. Matter of fact, the company has also uploaded the first set of OTA and factory images for its hot new affordable mid-ranger without much fanfare. For power users and the modding community, this means they've got a steadfast method of easily flashing back to the stock configuration if they need it, plus official firmware images to dig through. Apart from the factory image set, Google has published all the tools, files, and documentation needed by third-party developers interested in running custom software on this device as well.

Factory images

Just like any Google Pixel smartphone, installing the stock software on the Pixel 7a (codenamed "lynx" - something which we’ve known since last September) can be performed in two ways. You can either grab the full OTA zip and sideload it using ADB through the recovery environment, or you can flash the factory image using Fastboot.

As sometimes happens, the Pixel 7a has three such images posted, at least for the initial version that is installed out of the box (TD4A.221205.042.x) with the March 2023 security patches. They are divided up by region and carrier: One for Verizon subscribers, one for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia) region, and another image for almost everyone. There's a unified newer build too (TQ2B.230505.005.A1), which corresponds to the day-one update with May 2023 SPL that escapes that fate. Just make sure you're grabbing the correct files for your handset.

Google Pixel 7a: Factory images || Full OTA images

Factory images can be installed over any prior version, but you need an unlocked bootloader. The OTA packages, on the other hand, can upgrade your device from a previous official build, regardless of the bootloader status.

What about Android 14?

Soon after the I/O 2023 keynote, Google published the second beta of Android 14. However, the Pixel 7a is still not eligible for the beta program. You can't even get a taste of Android 13 QPR3 beta at this moment. We hope Google will roll out an intermediate Android 14 beta build for the Pixel 7a in the coming weeks before delivering the stable version of Android 13 QPR3 next month.

For those who are eager to try out the latest software, you should be able to ​​​flash an official GSI build though, but only after unlocking the bootloader.

Kernel source code and device tree

Whether you're hoping to compile vanilla AOSP for the device, or you just need to tweak some kernel parameters, now you've got the right ingredients to do it. The kernel source code and device tree sources are live, plus Google has released the driver binaries for the Pixel 7a as well.

Google Pixel 7a: Kernel source code || Device tree || SELinux policies || Driver binaries