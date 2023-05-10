Google greatly improved the value proposition for its mid-range Pixel A-series lineup with the launch of the Pixel 6a last year by offering its flagship Tensor SoC on the device. While the device featured mid-range hardware across the board, the inclusion of a flagship chipset meant that it could perform better than other similarly-priced Android smartphones, making it one of the best cheap Android phones of 2022. Google is taking things a step further with this year's Pixel 7a, as it's one of the first mid-rangers from the company to feature flagship-tier camera hardware.

Google Pixel 7a 9 / 10 Google's latest mid-ranger brings several improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget conscious. The Pixel 7a packs the flagship Tensor G2 chip, flagship-tier cameras, an improved 90Hz display, more RAM, better durability, and wireless charging support. Brand Google SoC Tensor G2 Display 6.1-inch FHD+ gOLED @90Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 4,385mAh Ports USB Type-C Operating System Android 13 Front camera 13MP Rear cameras 64MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide Connectivity 5G(mmWave & sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches (152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm) Colors Charcoal, Coral, Snow, Sea Weight 6.8oz (193g) Charging 18W wired, 7.5W wireless IP Rating IP67 Price $499 (sub 6)/$549 (mmWave) Security In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock

While the Pixel 6a featured the same old 12MP primary and ultra-wide sensor as several Pixel phones before it, the all-new Pixel 7a packs a new 64MP primary shooter with an 82-degree FoV and 4K 60fps video capture support, along with an upgraded 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FoV and 4K 30fps video capture support. Google has also packed a significantly better 13MP front-facing camera on the new model, which should deliver better selfies than the 8MP sensor on the Pixel 6a and capture high-resolution 4K video at 30fps.

Along with the camera improvements, Google has upgraded the SoC on its latest mid-ranger, and it packs the same Tensor G2 chip as the more premium Pixel 7 series devices. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM for better multitasking capabilities, 128GB of onboard storage, and the Titan M2 co-processor for improved security.

Furthermore, the Pixel 7a packs a superior display, which addresses one of the main gripes we had with last year's model. While the OLED panel still measures 6.1 inches diagonally and has an FHD+ resolution, it now supports a peak refresh rate of 90Hz. This should result in smoother visuals overall.

Battery capacity and charging speeds are pretty much the same as last year's model, with the Pixel 7a packing a slightly larger 4,384mAh cell with 18W wired charging support. However, you also get 7.5W wireless charging support this time around, which is a welcome addition. Google has also improved the build quality, and the Pixel 7a now offers IP67 dust and water resistance.

For security, the Pixel 7a features an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock support. And as far as connectivity is concerned, the device features a USB Type-C port, mmWave and sub 6 5G support, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E. This all means the Pixel 7a will work on all the best carriers and offer very fast speeds.

Pricing & Availability

The Google Pixel 7a will be available in the U.S. in four cool colorways: Charcoal, Coral, Snow, and Sea. Despite all the improvements, the device will only set you back $499 for the sub 6 5G model and $549 for the mmWave 5G variant. However, given that it's awfully close to the discounted price of the flagship Pixel 7, it will provide quite the conundrum when deciding between the two. Keep an eye on XDA, as we'll have a comparison for this very situation very soon.

The Google Pixel 7a is available today in the United States, and you'll be able to check out all of the available colors on Google's official site.

Along with the Pixel 7a, Google launched its first foldable, the Pixel Fold, at its ongoing I/O developer conference. You can learn more about the device by heading to our Pixel Fold launch post.