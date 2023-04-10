There really isn't much left to know about the Google Pixel 7a, if all the leaked information and images are to be believed. This could end up being one of the best affordable smartphones on the market for 2023. But from what we've seen so far, we'll be getting pretty much the same design as the previous year, with small internal hardware improvements here and there. Now, we're finally getting one last piece of the puzzle, with newly leaked renders providing us the color choices for this year. While black and white look quite similar to what arrived with the Pixel 6a, it looks like we're also going to get a stunning light blue color, which is certainly looking like it could become the most popular model out of the bunch.

The leaked renders were released by MySmartPrice in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online alter ego, OnLeaks. The two have collaborated in the past, with OnLeaks offering access to his treasured renders which have been pretty spot on for the past few releases. As you can see from the images, the Pixel 7a looks very good, coming in three colors options. While all three colors look great, as stated before, the real stand out in the light blue color. Of course, these renders are just approximations, so there is the chance that things could be slightly different, or if the information isn't accurate, way off. But as stated before, OnLeaks has had a relatively great track record.

As far as the Pixel 7a's specifications, the handset is rumored to arrive with Google's Tensor G2 processor, along with a 90Hz display. There's also the possibility it could get an upgrade when it comes to build materials, but this one might be a bit of a stretch. Furthermore, the handset is expected to gain better photo and video shooting capabilities, with a rumored bump to the Sony IMX787 sensor. And finally, there is also the possibility that the upcoming device will get wireless charging abilities. Now, we have to remember this is a mid-range smartphone, but it's also been one of the best options to pick up thanks to its frequently discounted price. Hopefully, we'll get an official reveal soon with many reports indicating that it could arrive at Google I/O 2023.

Source: MySmartPrice