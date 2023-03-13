It's almost coming up to a year since the Google Pixel 6a was first announced, and with Google I/O 2023 now on the horizon set to take place on May 10, we have to expect more rumors and leaks with what could be announced at the event. While the I/O has typically been about software and services, Google hasn't been shy to show off hardware at its event, sometimes showing off new smartphones, earbuds, tablets, and more.

While we won't know what's coming for sure until it's been announced, there's a high likelihood that we could get to see the Pixel 7a at the event. While we've heard little things here and there about the unannounced handset, it appears, we're now getting a full set of images of the device. Although it'd be a bit more exciting if we got an entirely new design, it looks like Google is sticking to its recent Pixel aesthetic, if the newly released images are to be believed.

The images made an appearance on the website site Zing News, giving us really detailed look at the smartphone from all angles, leaving nothing to the imagination. Through translation, it looks like this device could have been a test model used by developers. While it was working, running Android 13, it was eventually locked remotely, leaving it pretty much unusable. And while the handset can no longer be used in day to day use, at least the hardware still remains and can be viewed through the numerous images posted.

For the most part, it takes on the unique look of the Pixel 7 series, with its large distinctive camera bar on the rear. One thing to note is that the camera looks like it has a matte finish, which is different from the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The bottom of the device has dual speaker slits and a USB-C port, with the volume rocker and power button on the right-hand side. The front has large display, with a camera hole cutout, and the good piece of news floating around is that it could come in at 90Hz.

As far as other details, it looks like the device that was in hand had 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage. But, as stated before, we really won't know all the details until the phone gets announced, but luckily, we're not all that far off from Google I/O 2023.

