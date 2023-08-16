Key Takeaways iFixit now carries parts for the Pixel 7a, making it easy to repair your phone with components like screens, cameras, and adhesive pads.

The prices for these parts are reasonably priced, with the screen costing $109.99 and the wide-angle rear camera priced at $66.99.

If DIY repair is not your thing, there are alternative options like sending the device to Google, going to a flagship store, or visiting a uBreakiFix location for repairs.

The Pixel 7a has only been out for a few months, and it's already become one of the best smartphones of this year. But being the best doesn't make it invulnerable to drops and other damage, and luckily, if your Pixel 7a needs some repairs, you'll be happy to know that iFixit has started carrying parts for the phone on its part shop.

While the list of parts isn't huge by any means, it does have some of the more necessary components like a screen, back case, cameras, adhesive pads, and more. Of course, in addition to the new parts, you'll find detailed repair guides for the Pixel 7a, making it easy even for a first-timer.

The new parts were first spotted by 9to5Google, and for the most part, the Pixel 7a components look to be reasonably priced with the screen coming in at $109.99, the wide-angle rear camera costing $66.99, and the ultrawide coming in at $36.99. The back case is priced at $44.99, while the rear camera module holder is just $3.99. For the most part, a lot of these parts aren't going to break the bank, and parts like the back case can be an easy fix that can really rejuvenate a worn-down-looking phone.

Luckily, if you're not a DIY person, there are many other convenient repair routes for the Pixel 7a. If you're not handy with tools and don't want to take a risk, you can always send your device to Google, or take it to a flagship store for repair. If these options aren't available to you or you aren't local to a Google Store, you can always head into a uBreakiFix location, which is an official partner with Google. While the project is still in testing, there's also been talks of a partnership in the works with Best Buy, bringing even more local Pixel repair options.