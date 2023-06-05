The Google Pixel 7a was unveiled at Google I/O 2023, and it resembled the company's flagship smartphones in a lot of ways. At an affordable price, retailing for just $500, the Pixel 7a is a great option for people who want a quality smartphone at a reasonable price tag. As the best smartphones become more expensive, reaching prices that exceed a thousand dollars, the Pixel 7a is a healthy break from that trend. But does it have all the same features as those flagship phones, including a SIM card slot or eSIM support?

Does the Google Pixel 7a have a SIM card slot or eSIM?

The Google Pixel 7a offers Dual SIM support through a single Nano SIM card slot and eSIM connectivity. That means you have the choice to either use the physical Nano SIM card slot on the Pixel 7a or download an eSIM. If you want to activate two cellular plans at the same time, that is supported through Dual SIM on the Pixel 7a. However, the phone only supports one eSIM at a time, so at least one of your two lines must be connected through a physical SIM card. Google says that eSIM features are carrier dependent, so check with your cellular service provider if you're having issues with the setup process.

Both the physical SIM card slot and eSIM connectivity support 5G Sub 6GHz and mmWave 5G bandwidths. The Google Pixel 7a supports 5G Sub 6GHz on the following supported bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n20, n25, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n75, n76, n77, and n78. It supports mmWave 5G connectivity on the bands n260 and n262. If the phone has to fall back to LTE speeds, it can do so on the bands B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B14, B17, B20, B25, B26, B28, B29, B30, B38, B40, B41, B48, B66, and B71.

It's worth noting that the cellular connectivity options on the Google Pixel 7a do differ based on which model is purchased, which will depend on your region. The three models of the Google Pixel 7a are Model GWKK3, GHL1X, and G0DZQ. As previously mentioned, this will also depend on your carrier plan and your carrier's support in your region.

What's the difference between SIM and eSIM?

If you've used a smartphone before, you've probably encountered a SIM card at some point previously. They are tiny cards that identify your phone number and connect your smartphone to a cellular network. Traditionally, this has been done through physical cards, though they have been getting smaller over the years.

Recently, there has been a push to eSIM, which is a digital version of a traditional SIM card. With an eSIM, you don't need to insert a physical SIM card into your phone to connect to a network. Instead, your smartphone's eSIM can be connected to a carrier straight through an app or website, without even having to enter a carrier store. There are advantages to using both a SIM card and eSIM, so smartphones that offer both have the most flexibility.