Over the past few months, leaks and rumors have exposed almost every detail about the upcoming and unannounced Google Pixel 7a. If everything is to be believed, the phone will make its official debut at Google I/O 2023 alongside the Pixel Fold. But before that, we are getting the last bit of information about the handset, giving us small details about the device that could end up becoming one of the best cheap Android phones in 2023.

The news comes from Yogesh Barr, who confirmed the details to 91mobiles, giving the world every little detail about the Pixel 7a. While some of this is new information, other information is old, but it's good to be able to get some late confirmations, as it solidifies some of the earlier leaks that were reported many months ago. Of course, like any leaked news or early information about a device, there is always the chance that it can be inaccurate, so it's good to keep that in mind when looking over these latest specifications.

Google Pixel 7a specifications

The Pixel 7a should arrive powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Much like the previous model, there doesn't look to be any kind of choices when it comes configuration options here. In addition, the device will have a Titan M2 processor, which is meant to give Google's devices an added boost of security. Speaking of security, the Pixel 7a should come with face unlock, giving users a more convenient option when unlocking the phone.

Perhaps one of the more anticipated upgrades from its predecessor is the 6.1-inch FHD+ 1080p OLED 90Hz display, along with a massive camera bump going to a 64MP main sensor. This camera sensor will have optical image stabilization and will be paired with a 12MP utlrawide camera. As far as its battery, 4,400mAh capacity with 20W wired charging and wireless charging as well. Software wise, no surprises here, as it will be running Android 13 out of the gate.

Google Pixel 7a colors and pricing

This device will reportedly be available in three colors, Charcoal, Snow, and Artic Blue, and will come in at a price of just $499. As mentioned before, it doesn't look like there's going to be different options when it comes to RAM and storage configurations, which would fall in line with what we have seen in the past. While there is a price bump of $50 from the previous model, we've also seen the previous model go on sale numerous times over its release, so there's always the chance that the same could happen here. Furthermore, we have yet to see any leaked promotions for Pixel 7a, so there could be some excellent incentives to buy when it launches.

But if you're interested in the Pixel 6a, you're in luck as it's being rumored that the handset won't be going away with the release of the Pixel 7a. That means there are going to be a lot of Pixel choices in a month's time. While the Pixel 7a is priced in the mid-range, the Pixel 7 often sees sales that bring it down to a similar price level. It'll be interesting to see how the company differentiates each of these products going forward.