Google recently pulled the wraps off the Pixel 7a. Whether you're debating buying it over the Pixel 6a, you've already pre-ordered, or you're not interested, there's one thing you can still get excited about: new wallpapers. A new Pixel means a new set of artworks, and just like the Pixel 7 series, Google's made a whole bunch of feather-themed wallpapers for its latest mid-ranger.

As usual, we’ve managed to get our hands on all the stock wallpapers that come bundled with the Google Pixel 7a. You don’t have to own a Pixel smartphone to enjoy these new wallpapers, though, as they can be downloaded and applied on any device.

There are 12 static wallpapers in all — primarily diversified by one dark and one light wallpaper for each of the four color variations, including the fan-favorite Coral one. The remaining four images are based on the dark variants, albeit featuring a slightly different color tone. Google did name each of the four sets, but the image files themselves don't directly correspond to the available colorways of the phone. You can find the mapping as well as previews of the wallpapers below:

"Arctic" for the "Sea" color

2 Images

Close

"Carbon" for the "Charcoal" color

2 Images

Close

"Cotton" for the "Snow" color

2 Images

Close

"Realr" for the "Coral" color

2 Images

Close

In case you're curious to know why the tech giant opted for the bird feather theme for the Pixel 7 lineup after going with flowers on the Pixel 6, Eunyoung Park, the former design lead of the Customization and Personalization UX team on Pixel, gave a detailed explanation over at a recent interview on Google Design.

Keep in mind that the images in the gallery above are for reference only. They were compressed for the sake of minimizing the loading time. If you want to download the untouched Pixel 7a stock wallpapers for your device, you can get them in their original resolution from the link below.

Download the Google Pixel 7a wallpapers

All the wallpapers feature a resolution of 1080 x 2400. They are available in PNG format, hence you shouldn't face any issue setting them up on your phone with the default wallpaper picker. In case you do, just use the Google Wallpapers app instead.

What do you think of the new Pixel 7a wallpapers? Which ones will you use on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.