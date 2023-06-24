Water resistance in smartphones has come a long way since the category was created more than a decade ago. Initially, people feared bringing their smartphones near water, as it could destroy their devices. Now, we've gotten to the point where the best smartphones in 2023 have enough water resistance to be able to shoot underwater photos and videos. But, when it comes to midrange devices like the Google Pixel 7a, there are always compromises. It's impossible for a $500 phone to match ones with price tags that exceed a thousand dollars in each and every way. So, can the Pixel 7a keep up with the flagships in terms of water resistance?

Water resistance on the Google Pixel 7a

Google says that the Pixel 7a is IP67 certified, which is a durability specification that measures a device's ability to withstand dust and liquid penetration. This means that the Google Pixel 7a has solid water resistance, and you won't have to worry about using the device around water. The IP67 standard ensures that the Google Pixel 7a has been submerged in a meter of water for half an hour without any liquid getting into the device. However, it's important to remember that a meter of water is only a little over three feet.

The Google Pixel 7a might not fare as well in deeper bodies of water due to the added pressure, which can force liquid past the seals inside the smartphone. So, it's probably not a good idea to use the Google Pixel 7a in a large pool or in the ocean, but it'll survive the rain or a small puddle. The ocean does pose a different issue for the Google Pixel 7a since the phone's water resistance is certified against water and some chemicals. A chlorine pool or a freshwater pond should be fine, but salt water should be kept far away from the Pixel 7a. Salt water causes a slew of issues on electronic devices, namely corrosion, even on devices with water resistance.

Dust resistance on the Google Pixel 7a

The IP67 rating held by the Google Pixel 7a also means that the smartphone is protected against dust and intrusion. Essentially, the first number in an IP rating identifies how durable a device is against dust. The following number tells you how durable a device is against water and other liquids. In this case, the '6' in the Google Pixel 7a's IP67 rating tells us that the Google Pixel 7a is completely dustproof. You won't need to worry about dust or any other solids making their way into your Google Pixel 7a, but you'll still want to make sure the USB-C port stays clean.

Things to remember about dust and water resistance

It's important to note that water resistance on any device is based on the phone's state when you first purchased it. After using the Google Pixel 7a daily, it's possible that drops could damage or weaken the smartphone's water and dust seals. Of course, cracking the front glass or the plastic glass would eliminate any water resistance the Pixel 7a originally had. Remember, water resistance may diminish over time, so be especially careful as your device gets older. To help keep your phone safe and in your pocket, check out the Google Pixel Watch, which is one of the best accessories for the Google Pixel 7a in 2023.