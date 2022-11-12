After years of launching good but not great phones, Google is finally on a roll. It stumbled a little with the Pixel 6 series last year, but the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have managed to pick up the top spots in our collection of the best Android phones this year. It's been a pretty good year of smartphone releases for the company, and it all started with the Pixel 6a. It wasn't without its flaws, but the Pixel 6a did a great job of bringing Google's magic down to a more affordable price. But that ship has sailed now, and it's time to shift focus to see what's next in the popular A-series.

Google's next affordable Pixel phone, likely called the Pixel 7a, has already started making rounds on the internet, meaning it's time to put together a wishlist. The Pixel 7 series rights pretty much all the wrongs of the outgoing models, and I expect the Pixel 7a to do the same. So if the Pixel 7 series is all about refinements, we could think of a few that would make the Pixel 7a significantly better than the Pixel 6a.

A 90Hz display, please!

Google's Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, which tops out at a 60Hz refresh rate. While 60Hz displays are still perfectly capable of delivering a smooth experience, it grinds my gears knowing that there are good, relatively cheaper phones in the U.S. that come with a faster display.

Take Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G, for instance. It may not be an outright winner compared to the Pixel 6a, but it handily beats the Pixel phone in key areas, like the display. The Galaxy A53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, which is on par with what you get on the Pixel 7 Pro.

I don't expect Google to jump from 60Hz to 120Hz for the Pixel 7a, but a boost to 90Hz would be a good start. This will, however, make the more expensive Pixel 7 with a 90Hz lose its significance in the flagship space, so Google may have to leave it out. But considering how Pixel phones are also about delivering a silky smooth user experience, as much as they are about the cameras, I am going to be hopeful.

It's time to retire the 12.2MP sensor

Google decided to opt for a different camera sensor for the Pixel 6a instead of sticking with the Samsung GN1 that's in the main Pixel 6 line. The company went back to the same ol' 12.2MP sensor that it has been using for ages.

Don't get me wrong, the Pixel 6a is one of the most reliable snappers in its price range. However, the 12.2MP is beginning to show its age, which is evident in many of the 6a's photos. There's only so much heavy lifting a small sensor like this can do, so it's time to look for improvements. In an ideal world, the Pixel 7a would stay true to the value proposition of the A-series and pack the same camera hardware as the flagship phone. It remains to be seen, though, if Google will take that route or reserve the better sensor for its flagships.

The 12.2MP sensor is beginning to show its age.

My colleague Adam Conway was able to capture some great photos with the Pixel 6a in some challenging scenarios, but the phone did struggle, especially in low light. I think Google took “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” a little too seriously. It's time to retire the 12.2MP sensor in favor of something better.

The Pixel 7a should have the same primary sensor as the one used on the flagship Pixel 7 models. Pixel phones and cameras go hand-in-hand like bread and butter.

We need faster charging

This one is a bit of a stretch considering the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro top out at 20W and 23W charging, respectively, but the Pixel 7a should support faster charging.

I've said this before, and I'll say it again: Fast charging is not and should not be a premium feature that's only reserved for high-end phones. I don't expect to walk away with a full charge in 10 or 15 minutes, but having to wait for 2 hours for that with an 18W charger is painfully slow and, frankly, quite frustrating. It becomes a tougher pill to swallow when you have budget phones like the OnePlus Nord N20 5G delivering 33W SUPERVOOC for almost half the price of the Pixel 6a.

I am all for differentiating phones based on their specs to have solid options across different price points, but not if it comes at a cost of the user experience. You don't give us a charger in the box, Google, but please let us have faster charging speeds. I'll keep asking for it until I can finally quickly top up my Pixel phones.

Make it truly 'affordable'

There's a lot to like about the Google Pixel 6a, but its price tag made it a little difficult to recommend, especially with the Pixel 6 being well within the reach. The same is now true for the Pixel 7, which is frequently discounted. So why not just cough up the extra money to get something significantly better? Google can right this wrong by making the Pixel 7a more affordable, either by making it more affordable while staying in the same boat as the Pixel 6a, or checking all the boxes to justify the $449 price tag. Not only will it give Pixel 7a the limelight it deserves, but it'll also make it the bigger fish in the affordable smartphone space.

Google should either make the Pixel 7a more affordable or check all the boxes in this wishlist to make it look better at $449

Bottom line: A refined mid-ranger

Google can do a lot to make the Pixel 7a better than its predecessor, but the changes mentioned above are the ones I truly want to see this year. The Pixel 7a is bound to see some improvements, like the new upgraded Tensor G2 chip, but it's getting increasingly difficult to show excitement for an annual spec bump in the name of an upgrade. I don't expect the Pixel 7a to move the needle in the mid-range segment by bringing in radical changes, but as long as it stays true to the premise of Google's affordable devices — which is to offer the same flagship Pixel experience on more budget phones — I think we'll have a much more complete all-rounder to add to our collection of best phones in the U.S.

The Pixel 7a won't be here at least until July 2023. But we'll continue to build this page in the meantime to see how the phone is shaping up. What do you want to see in Google's next affordable Pixel phone? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!