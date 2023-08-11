Key Takeaways Google's Pixel 8 series smartphones are highly anticipated and could arrive with a new exclusive feature called Audio Magic Eraser.

The leaked promotional video shows a person skateboarding and gives a glimpse of the Audio Magic Eraser feature in action, which can remove audio from a video clip.

The video also reveals a blue color variant for the Pixel 8 series, similar to the one seen on the Pixel 7a, adding to the excitement for the upcoming smartphones.

Over the past few years, Google has managed to introduce and produce solid smartphones, with its Pixel series devices consistently finding their way onto many "best of" lists. Currently, the brand's Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7a are some of the best smartphones available, so anticipation runs high for what's to come. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long for Pixel 8 series devices, and while we've already seen and heard quite a bit through leaks, we're now getting some new information through a newly leaked clip showing off an alleged feature and new color.

The new video comes from Twitter / X user EZ, and was first spotted by 9to5Google, showing what looks like a promotional video or commercial for Pixel 8 series smartphones. As far as the video, it doesn't come from a traditional trusted source, and instead looks to be from an anonymous burner account, so make of that what you will. The video is a short 14-second clip, showing a person skateboarding. While short, there's a lot of information here, with the clip showing off a new feature of the Pixel 8 called Audio Magic Eraser.

The feature looks to be able to isolate sound in a video and enhance or remove it. This feature will apparently be exclusive to the Pixel 8 and looks quite interesting, to say the least. Earlier this year, Google showcased a number of software enhancements for its devices and some of the key standouts being its Magic Editor and new cosmetic tweaks like Emoji and Cinematic wallpapers. Software is where Google really makes its phones stand out from the competition, and this year, it looks like the company is bringing some real heat.

In addition to Audio Magic Eraser, towards the end of the video, we get to see the phone pop up on screen in a blue color variant, similar to what we first saw with the Pixel 7a. The video isn't the best quality, so it's hard to tell whether this color is the same as what we saw on the Pixel 7a or a shade or two darker. For now, we'll just have to wait a bit longer for the arrival of the Pixel 8 series, but from what we've seen so far, it's already looking quite exciting, thanks to its enhanced software features and unique hardware too.