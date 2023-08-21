Key Takeaways The upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones may come with an infrared thermometer to check temperature, but they might also ditch the physical SIM slot.

Leaked renders of the devices show no SIM slot, but it's unclear if this means they will only support eSIM or if the renders are inaccurate.

Apple removed the physical SIM slot in the iPhone 14 for the US market, so it's possible that Google is considering a similar move for the Pixel 8 series.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro later this year, and they are tipped to come with a number of exciting upgrades over their predecessors. One of the rumored new features in the upcoming devices is an infrared thermometer that could be used to check people's temperature. However, a new report now suggests that the devices could also ditch a crucial feature that has been standard on all Android phones until now.

Renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were leaked earlier this year by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (a.k.a. OneLeaks) in association of SmartPrix. While nothing seemed out of the ordinary about those images at first glance, former XDA editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman has now spotted one key detail that is sure to raise a few eyebrows among Android users everywhere. As explained by Rahman, neither the Pixel 8 nor the Pixel 8 Pro seem to have a physical SIM slot anywhere, although the SmartPrix repot claimed that the device will have a SIM slot on the left edge.

Rahman says he spoke to Hemmerstoffer about his discovery, and was told that the renders are mostly accurate, but may not necessarily include every detail. Hemmerstoffer also suggested that SmartPrix's assertion about the presence of the SIM slot on the phones' left edge is its own interpretation of the renders, rather than being based on his information. Rahman also pointed out that a leaked Pixel 8 Pro video seemed to show a glimpse of a SIM card tray on the left side of the device, meaning there's a chance that the renders are incorrect, and the upcoming devices will still ship with physical SIM slots as usual.

If the Pixel 8 series ditches the physical SIM slot, it won't be the first set of smartphones to do so. Apple got rid of the feature last year in its iPhone 14 lineup for the U.S. market, although the devices still ship with a physical SIM card slot in many other regions. Whether Google is planning something similar for its next-gen smartphones, remains to be seen.