Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in a few short months, although the company has yet to announce anything about them officially. However, a slew of leaks over the past several weeks have revealed quite a bit about them, including details about the Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 camera hardware, and software features like Video Unblur.

Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has seemingly revealed the possible pricing of the base Pixel 8 model, as well as confirmed much of the leaked specs and the rumored launch timeframe. According to Brar's tweet, the Pixel 8 could be announced in 'early October,' which wouldn't be a surprise, given that the Pixel 7 was unveiled on October 6, 2022. However, what is disappointing is the news that the device could cost $649-$699, which would make it $50-$100 more expensive than the $599 Pixel 7.

In terms of specs, Brar seems to confirm the existing rumors. According to him, the Pixel 8 would feature a 6.17" FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the much talked-about Tensor G3 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It is expected to sport the 50MP Isocell GN2 sensor as its primary camera, paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter of unidentified make. On the front, the device is said to sport an 11MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Other hardware components reportedly include an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,485mAh battery with support for 24W wired and 12W wireless charging. Finally, the Pixel 8 is expected to run Android 14 out of the box. Overall, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be interesting devices, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to improve on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that were both very well received by the media and the consumers alike.