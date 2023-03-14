It's finally happened. We're getting our first look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro. While Google hasn't acknowledged the handset's existence or even teased it, we know that it's coming this year and this could be a first real look at the smartphone.

The leak comes from Smartprix, working in collaboration with Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known by his online persona, OnLeaks. OnLeaks has a pretty good track record for unveiling things early, so you can probably bet that these latest renders of the Pixel 8 Pro are relatively accurate. While this all quite exciting, for the most part, the shape and style of the Pixel 8 Pro remains the same as its predecessor. But, with that said, there are some differences, with the main one being the camera bar on the rear.

While the Pixel 8 Pro will still have a triple camera setup on the rear, it looks like the camera array will now be merged into one piece, making it look a bit cleaner when compared to the previous model. In addition, the camera flash looks a little bit larger and has even been moved up to accommodate another sensor that's been added to the camera bar. Unfortunately, Smartprix does not have details about this new sensor, so what it could be is anyone's guess.

In addition to the detailed look at the handset, the website shares that the Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.52-inch display that will be flat, with a camera hole cutout towards the top center. Furthermore, the device will be slightly smaller, with its measurements coming in at 162.6mm × 76.5mm × 8.7mm. While other details are unclear at this point, the website does discuss that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a new Google Tensor processor produced by Samsung.

As far as when this handset will release, it is more than likely that it will arrive sometime later this year. With Google I/O 2023 just a couple of months away, there is the chance the company will offer a sneak peek of the handsets during this event. Furthermore, it could also debut its Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a as well.

Source: Smartprix