The Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 7a took center stage during Google I/O 2023. But some were also expecting the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to make an appearance too. Unfortunately, Google didn't offer any surprise looks, but that doesn't mean we won't be able to get some early details about the phones ahead of release. With that said, a new video has surfaced online of the Pixel 8 Pro, and comes in the form of a demonstration of its unique infrared thermometer that can take body temperature measurements.

The latest leak comes from 91mobiles working with tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, in the form of a video that sheds light on the Pixel 8 Pro's unique infrared thermometer. While the video was up for some time on YouTube, it has now been removed due to copyright issues, which has lead some to believe that what was seen in the video was the real deal. Of course, this is the internet, so there's always going to be a backup somewhere, and you can see the video in full via the Twitter account below.

If this feature does come to fruition, it'll be interesting to see the reasoning behind it and how it will play a roll in the phone's future. While we don't have full details, this is an extremely niche element, and while being able to check one's temperature for health reasons is a good thing, we don't know how valuable this would be in the long run on a smartphone. The new infrared thermometer is located below the LED flash and the video also shows a new Body temperature app, with a large circular button that can start the process of checking your body temperature.

The sensor looks to be quite sensitive, as it needs a clear reading and requests or recommends that any obstructions of the face like hair and glasses be moved. Once this is complete, the phone must scan the forehead starting from the center and moving to the temple. In a matter of seconds, it seems to produce results, but it's unclear what this screen looks like as it isn't shown. In addition to the new feature, we also get to see the newly redesigned camera bar on the rear that now houses all cameras in a single black bar. While not a major change, it is different from the Pixel 7 Pro.

As stated before, this feature does look quite interesting, but this is pretty much the only information we have at this moment, so it's difficult to tell what Google is planning. Tech companies have shifted focus in recent years, bringing health and wellness to devices and services in attempt to capture more users. Google is pretty well positioned in this respect, as it purchased Fitbit some years back and its own Pixel Watch also has health related focuses. Unfortunately, while getting a small taste of what's to come is great, we still have several more months until the company reveals the next iterations in its Pixel lineup.