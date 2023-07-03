The Google Pixel 8 series smartphones are coming sometime this year. While it'd be great to be surprised by the company's product reveal, we've unfortunately already seen plenty of specifications and leaked renders of the devices over the past few months. Now we're getting our first look at a real Pixel 8 Pro out in the wild thanks to newly leaked images.

These images were originally posted on Reddit but were removed sometime later. Of course, this is the internet, so those images still remain, thanks to sites like Droid Life that managed to grab the pictures before they were pulled. As far as what we get to see, it's not really all that pretty, with two images being shared of a prototype device. The image of the front shows off the display, with the fast boot menu giving us a look at some of the phone's specifications.

Source: Reddit

We get details like the device codename 'husky', 12GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM, and also 128GB of internal storage. Sadly, we don't get to see anything beyond that as it looks like the device is suffering from a boot failure, which could mean that it has been wiped. On the rear we get to see the beautiful triple camera setup and what looks like some beefy lenses. Early reports about the camera share that the Pixel 8 Pro will arrive with a 50MP main sensor, 64MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto.

As far as the rest of the design, from what we can see, it seems relatively standard fare, with not much deviation from the previous models. There are some stickers to indicate that this is a test unit and that it has not been certified for use by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Overall, it's about what you'd expect, but Google isn't really known for its hardware prowess and a lot of the magic of its products relies on the company's software.

It looks like we will have to wait a bit more in order to see just how special these next-generation handsets are. But one thing that could make the Pixel 8 Pro unique is the possibility that it might arrive with an infrared thermometer. Even without the Pixel 8 series, Google has made a huge splash this year when it comes to hardware, launching the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.