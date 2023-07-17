Google is expected to announce its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones later this year as upgrades over the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the company has largely been tightlipped about the upcoming devices, a slew of leaks over the past several weeks have revealed a lot about them, including their camera hardware. We've also seen leaked live images of the Pixel 8 Pro recently, while details about the all-important Tensor G3 chip were leaked in all their glory last month. Now, a tipster has posted the full spec-sheet of the Pixel 8 Pro, revealing new details and seemingly confirming old rumors.

According to a tweet from prolific tipster Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Google Tensor G3 SoC and will have a Titan security chip in tow. The tweet further suggests that the phone could be launched in two configurations, both with 12GB of RAM. While the base model is said to ship with just 128GB of storage, the more premium option will likely offer 256GB.

Imaging options on the Pixel 8 Pro are said to include a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto shooter. On the front, the device is expected to have an 11MP image sensor for selfies and video chats. The device is said to sport a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired charging support, and run Android 14 out-of-the-box. The tweet also seems to confirm earlier rumors that the phone will feature a temperature sensor. It is also said to come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Last week, Brar also claimed to have revealed the full specs and pricing of the vanilla Pixel 8. If the leaks and rumors hold up, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be interesting devices, and can offer the likes of Samsung and OnePlus a run for their money. That said, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are great smartphones with a few quirks, so it remains to be seen whether the new devices will be able to iron out their predecessors' flaws while retaining the best things about them.