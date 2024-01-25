Key Takeaways Google Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer app can now read body temperatures through a forehead scan and can upload the results to Fitbit.

Every month, Google hosts a Pixel feature drop, discussing everything new for its range of Pixel phones. For January, Google has revealed some new features for Pixel owners, one of which will allow you to measure someone's body temperature through your phone.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro gets a body temperature sensor

First up on the list, the Google Pixel 8 Pro's thermometer app will not let you read someone's body temperature. Fortunately, you don't need to cram the entire phone under your tongue for a reading; open the app, scan someone's forehead, and the phone does the rest. It can even upload the results to a Fitbit profile so you can keep track of how the temperature fluctuates.

This update will also activate the Circle to Search feature for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If you want information on something you can see on your screen, you can hold down the Pixel home button and circle the item. The phone will then upload the image to Google AI and search online to solve your query.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are also getting a stylish mint color variation. It's not quite as flashy as the other Pixel 8 colors, but it looks like a solid choice for anyone who wants something a little more toned down.

Finally, Google Pixel 3a+ users can now use themselves as a Photomoji. If the default phone emojis don't sum up what you're feeling right now, you can instead scan a photo of yourself and use it as a reaction or sticker. You can even scan your pets and send them as reactions.

All of the features we've covered today are rolling out today, and you can grab the newest phone on the Google Pixel Minty Fresh page.