Google's all-new Pixel 8 Pro smartphone has finally been formally unveiled, but how does it stack up against Apple's premium iPhone 15 Pro Max? Considering we're talking about some of the best phones around, you might want to hold off looking for the best Pixel 8 Pro case before giving the iPhone some thought. Luckily, we've done the research for you.

Read on to see our comparison of Google's Pixel 8 Pro and Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Price, availability, and specs

Google's Pixel 8 Pro has just been officially revealed, so you won't have to wait long to get your hands on one. Pricing starts off at $999 for the 128GB base model and goes up from there all the way to a meaty 1TB version. Definitely expect to pay meaningfully more if you'd like to have as much storage as you can get. For colors, the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max can be found at your favorite retailer of choice, and the Pro Max starts off at $1100 for the base 256GB model. You can have up to 1TB of storage, if you'd prefer, but expect to pay more for the privilege. When it comes to choosing a color, you can pick between Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium with the Pro Max.

These flagship phones are some of the most expensive money can buy, so if you're looking for cheap, look elsewhere. That being said, you can save by opting for the Pixel 8 Pro over the iPhone 15 Pro Max, if you've got a particular budget you're working with.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max SoC Google Tensor G3 Apple A17 Pro Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2400 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR RAM 12GB LPDDR5X RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging 4,422mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB-C Operating System Android 14 iOS 17 Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 48MP f/1.95 quad PD ultrawide with 125.5-degree FoV, 48MP f/2.8 quad PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom 48MP f/1.78 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, & 12MP f/2.8 telephoto with 5x optical zoom Dimensions 6.4x3.0x0.35 inches (162.6x76.5x8.8mm) 6.29 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches (159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm) Colors Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Weight 7.5 ounces (213g) 7.8 ounces (221g) Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless 20W wired, 15W MagSafe wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design

The design of the Pixel 8 Pro is largely in line with the Pixel 7 Pro, but there are some differences. Rounded edges are a bit more pronounced for a slightly less industrial feel, and the camera visor is no longer broken up into discrete quadrants, opting instead for one large cutout. In general, this is yet another sleek-looking smartphone from Google that's largely what you would expect.

It's a similar story with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The design language is pretty much the same as it was with the last couple of iPhones, but you're getting a titanium frame instead of stainless steel for a more durable, lighter build and slightly softened edges for a better feel in the hand. Plus, titanium doesn't attract as many fingerprints as stainless steel, so it's a bit cleaner to the eye. Once again, this is another gorgeous flagship phone from Apple.

Both the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are well-designed smartphones. Largely, differences in design come down to user preference. The iPhone can feel a bit more luxuriously premium, but the Pixel can give off a more approachable, playful vibe. Either way, you can't go wrong.

Display

Source: Google

In the Pixel 8 Pro world, you're getting a 6.7-inch Super Actua LPTO OLED display. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1344x2992 resolution with 489 PPI alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and up to 2400 nits of peak brightness. We'll have to test out the Pixel 8 Pro to get the full picture on how competent its display really is, but the specs are certainly there, and judging from our Pixel 7 Pro review, where we loved its display, the Pixel 8 Pro is likely another winner.

With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, this smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. You get a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a 1290x2796 resolution at a 460 PPI density on top of a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits. In our review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we found its display to be excellent, even though it technically comes in at a slightly lower resolution with a slightly lower peak brightness than the Pixel.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a slight edge over the iPhone 15 Pro Max on paper, but practically speaking, the Pro Max has an excellent display that can serve any and every user well. Minor differences in pixel density and peak brightness don't really change up this calculation too much, but make sure to stay tuned for our full review of the Pixel 8 Pro for our final word on its display.

Hardware, performance, and battery

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Pixel 8 Pro features Google's Tensor G3 chip, and we will need to get our hands on the Pixel 8 Pro to run it through its paces before we can give you benchmarks and a full evaluation of its performance. In general, based on its specs, we're expecting a meaningful upgrade over the G2, which is definitely exciting. In our review of the Pixel 7 Pro that featured the G2, we found this chip to be capable enough when it came to everyday use, but it didn't wow us.

With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, though, Apple's A17 Pro chip is just astonishingly powerful. Every year, Apple silicon offers up the most power you can get out of a smartphone, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no different. In our review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we called it "ridiculously powerful" and had no trouble playing games, multitasking, video editing, and doing anything you could possibly want to do on a smartphone and then some.

We don't know the ins and outs of the Pixel 8 Pro's performance just yet, but we would certainly wager that it won't have any trouble with all your basic, everyday tasks. However, even if the G3 chip inside the Pro is impressively powerful, it's very unlikely that it's going to beat out the mind-boggling performance of the A17 Pro chip found inside the Pro Max. Although, most folks likely won't need or really be able to use all the power inside the Pro Max.

On the iPhone 15 Pro, we found battery life to be quite impressive, regularly lasting a full day without needing a charge. However, we did notice charging was on the slower side, taking around 70 minutes for a full charge. We haven't tested the Pixel 8 Pro just yet, but our experience with battery life on the Pixel 7 Pro was quite inconsistent with some days the phone lasting for much longer than others. With more efficient tech in the Pixel 8 Pro and a newer version of Android, we'd hope for a more consistent experience, but that's not something we can judge without testing.

If you need the most power, though, or want to run the most demanding games at the highest framerates, the Pro Max is your best bet, but stay tuned for our Pixel 8 Pro review.

Software

Source: Google

The Pixel 8 Pro runs the latest version of Android, Android 14, and Google is also promising an impressive 7 years of updates, too, so you won't have to worry about being left behind when it comes to new features. Highlights of Android 14 include an updated customization picker to more easily switch between wallpapers and change what you want to see at a glance; more control over health and security data; improved accessibility options; and even higher quality photos and videos thanks to UltraHDR support that can make your memories look their best.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max runs iOS 17, the latest version of iOS that comes with a slew of new features. iOS 17 comes with an updated Phone app for quicker, more efficient communication, NameDrop for easy contact sharing, FaceTime upgrades that allow for audio and video messages, better integration with Apple TV 4K, a cleaner interface for the Messages app, the ability to create your own stickers, more advanced autocorrect, interactive widgets, mood tracking in the Health app, tracker blocking in Safari, shareable passwords via Family Sharing, and so much more.

Put simply, both the latest versions of iOS and Android are mature, capable, and full-featured smartphone operating systems that can handle just about anything you throw at them. In general, if you're looking for the most customization, Android is your best bet, but if you want the most seamless experience, iOS is the way to go. However, both are great choices.

Camera

Google's Pixel 8 Pro sports a 50MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera at the rear, while the front-facing camera comes with a 10.5MP Dual PD sensor. These are certainly some impressive specs, but we'll have to get the Pixel 8 Pro in for testing to get a sense of how it actually performs. With the Pixel 7 Pro, in our review, we found its camera system to be cleverly designed and an all-around good performer. If we had to guess, any budding photographer won't be disappointed by the Pixel 8 Pro, either.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a similar three-camera rear setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor alongside a 12MP selfie camera. In our review of the 15 Pro Max, we were impressed by this phone's meaningful upgrades over the cameras in previous iPhones, but we still found that the very best smartphone cameras could be found in phones from manufacturers like Huawei or Xiaomi. However, that doesn't take away from the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an incredibly capable camera.

If you're looking for a smartphone capable of taking beautiful pictures and recording high-quality video, neither the iPhone 15 Pro Max nor the Pixel 8 Pro are likely to come anywhere near disappointing you. Although, if you want the very best smartphone camera on the market, you probably won't find it on either, but this will only matter to the most photographer-minded.

Which is right for you?

When it comes to expensive flagship smartphones, you can really let your own preferences take the wheel, and you won't be steered wrong. If you prefer the Android experience, the Pixel 8 Pro looks to be a great option, while if you're more in the Apple camp, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is excellent. However, there are some key differences between these phones.

The biggest difference here comes down to performance. When you're spending $1000 or more on a phone, we think you deserve some seriously capable hardware, and in that respect, there's just no comparison with the A17 Pro chip inside the iPhone. This is why we'd recommend the iPhone 15 Pro Max; however, there's little reason to believe that the Pixel 8 Pro won't be a strong performer itself, so don't feel like you have to choose the iPhone.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is an all-around stunning phone. From seriously impressive performance to a gorgeous display to a capable camera to nice-to-haves like USB-C to even great battery life, there really isn't anything to be bothered by with this smartphone. If you can afford one and like the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best of the best when it comes to iPhone.