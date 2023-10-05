Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro The winner The Google Pixel 8 Pro offers notable enhancements to the Pixel lineup. These include better cameras, a much more capable chipset, and some aesthetic refinements. Pros Google Tensor G3 chipset Great camera setup Handy software features Cons Slightly lower resolution screen $999 at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro Still a good phone $745 $899 Save $154 The Pixel 6 Pro still holds up even after a few years. It boasts a sleek design, a capable camera configuration, and a chipset that handles most tasks without a problem. Pros Good cameras High build quality Solid performance Cons Gets hot during use Screen doesn't get quite as bright $745 at Amazon



Google's new Pixel 8 Pro has already made quite a splash before release. As the latest in the Pixel Pro line, it has quite a legacy to rely on. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro put up an impressive showing in our review. Does the new model offer enough of an upgrade to make the switch worth it?

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Price, specs, and availability

The Pixel 8 Pro launched on Oct. 4, 2023. It comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay. It boasts 12GB of RAM and the option of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage space for models available in the U.S. You can buy it directly from Google, a mobile provider, or a third-party retailer.

The Pixel 6 Pro is available for purchase now. You can snag it in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny. It includes 12GB of RAM, and you can choose from 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage sizes. The base model starts at $745. It's available from Google, third-party retailers, and mobile providers.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2400 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+ RAM 12GB LPDDR5X RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging 5000mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C (USB 3.1) Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2 Dual PD 11MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 48MP f/1.95 quad PD ultrawide with 125.5-degree FoV, 48MP f/2.8 quad PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2m 114-degrees FoV; telephoto: 48MP, f/3.5, PDAF, OIS, 4x optical zoom Weight 7.5 ounces (213g) 7.4 ounces (210g) IP Rating IP68 IP68

Design and build

Source: Google

At first glance, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro are pretty similar. They are both slab phones with a raised area for the camera setup and rounded edges. But upon closer examination, there are some differences.

The Pixel 8 Pro is built using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and aluminum with an IP68 rating. Its camera housing is a small oval, and its front is flat across the entire surface.

The Pixel 6 Pro is made from Gorilla Glass Victus and uses a metal alloy frame with an IP68 rating. Its camera housing is glass all the way across, and the front has beveled edges.

The Pixel 8 Pro edges out ahead of the Pixel 6 Pro here. It's newer, but it still would benefit from a good case regardless.

Display

These two phones have the same size screen at 6.7 inches. But the intervening years have given Google some time to make changes. The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 1344x2992 resolution and a peak brightness of 2400 nits. It can reach refresh rates as high as 120Hz. You also get an always-on mode for notifications at a glance.

The Pixel 6 Pro's screen is 1,440x3120. That means the Pixel 8 Pro has a slightly lower resolution. The Pixel 6 Pro can also reach refresh rates of 120Hz. However, its peak brightness is only 800 nits. That's fine, but not as bright as the Pixel 8 Pro.

Performance and software

Source: Google

Inside the Pixel 8 Pro is a Google Tensor G3 chip and 12GB of RAM, along with Android 13. While we haven't had the chance to test this phone yet, the Google Tensor G3 boasts some impressive specs. And one notable aspect is its inclusion of on-board ray tracing capabilities, which should make gaming much better. It's also a 64-bit-only chip, which will help improve performance because legacy libraries won't make the jump to this phone. You can also take advantage of unique perks like live translation and the ability to remove errant background noise from recorded videos.

When we tested the Pixel 6 Pro, the first-gen Tensor chip had just arrived, and the phone came with Android 12. You can now update it to Android 13. We found it performed perfectly fine for gaming and day-to-day tasks. It did falter during benchmarks, but it does not appear that Google aims for pure benchmarks success as its goal. It does mean this chip runs hot, however, and throttles when under heavy loads. Power users will likely notice this, as will anyone using GPS for navigation.

It's clear that time has given Google the chance to refine the Tensor lineup and create a better-performing version. As a result, the Pixel 8 Pro wins this round.

Camera

The Pixel 6 Pro camera

When the Pixel 6 Pro arrived, Google finally had a phone with camera specs to stand up to the competition. We liked how it performed overall in our testing using its 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, 48MP telephoto with 4x optical zoom, and 11MP selfie camera. The phone even did well in panoramas and night shots, and most photos boasted natural colors without being oversaturated.

Source: Google

While we have not tested the Pixel 8 Pro yet, its camera specs are quite impressive. This phone comes with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 10.5MP selfie camera. But perhaps the main upgrade is a bevy of software features you can use after taking a snapshot. You can edit photos to remove distracting people and objects in the background and even correct focus in blurry images. That aligns this phone with other flagships like the Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: Which is right for you?

Two iterations later, it is clear Google has made some notable enhancements to the Google Pixel 8 Pro. This phone boasts impressive specs, a robust chipset, and a great camera setup with handy software features. It is a great choice if you are in the market for an Android flagship smartphone. We tend to like Pixel phones, after all, and they end up on our list of best phones most of the time.

But if you want to save some cash, installing Android 13 on the Pixel 6 Pro is an excellent way to get a solid-performing smartphone for less. That is especially true if you find it on sale.