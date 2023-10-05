Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Editor's choice A powerful new Tensor G3 chipset, boosted base RAM, and an upgraded camera module make the Google Pixel 8 Pro the Google flagship to buy in 2023. It comes at a higher asking price than last year's model, but the improvements are worth it if you're in the market for a premium Android flagship and aren't too worried about the cost. Pros Powerful new Tensor chip Beautiful 6.7-inch display Upgraded camera module Pure Android experience Cons Price increase reduces the appeal $999 at Best Buy

Although Google was late to the party in releasing its own Android-powered hardware, its lineup of Pixel smartphones has achieved remarkable success in recent years (a few stumbles notwithstanding). The eighth generation of Pixel phones has just arrived, and so far, the Pixel 8 Pro looks just as impressive in 2023 as the Pixel 7 Pro was when it arrived last year. Android users and Pixel fans who are in the market for a new device are faced with a tough choice, as these are both excellent devices with a lot to offer. We'll explore what we like and dislike about the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as what the newer model brings to the table.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: Price, specs, and availability

Google usually keeps the pricing for Pixel devices pretty competitive relative to other top-tier phones. That might be changing with the Pixel 8 series. Last year, the Google Pixel 7 Pro carried a $899 retail sticker price at launch, positioning it below many similar phones. Buyers will have to shell out some extra cash for the latest Pixel 8 Pro, which received a $100 price increase to $999. That may make it less enticing relative to other flagships. Nevertheless, Android fans can order the Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro from major cellular network carriers, online retailers including Amazon and Best Buy, or directly from the Google Store.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2400 nits peak brightness 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+, 1500nits RAM 12GB LPDDR5X RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging 5,000mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB-C Front camera 10.5MP f/2.2 Dual PD 10.8MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 48MP f/1.95 quad PD ultrawide with 125.5-degree FoV, 48MP f/2.8 quad PD telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS; ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2, 126-degrees FoV; telephoto: 48MP, f/3.5, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom Dimensions 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.35 inches (162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm) 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.35 inches (162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm) Weight 7.5 ounces (213g) 7.5 ounces (212g) IP Rating IP68 IP68 Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Colors Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless 23W wired, 23W wireless Micro SD card support No No Price Starts at $999 Starts at $899

Design

Source: Google

For both the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro, Google stuck with the (somewhat controversial) design introduced with the Google 6 series, ditching the two-tone aesthetic and adding a metallic camera bar across the back. Overall, the two phones are quite similar in their footprint and style. The Pixel 8 Pro features some refinements to this design language with more rounded corners and a slightly altered camera module. The new release also has an IR thermometer built into the camera bar, which can be used to read the temperature of someone's forehead or other objects. Whether this feature is a noteworthy selling point or a gimmick remains to be seen.

We noticed in our Pixel 7 Pro review that the camera bar is prone to dents and scratches, and many of the best cases for the Google Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 7 Pro feature additional protection for the camera bar for this reason. Given the more rounded corners of the newer flagship, cases aren't interchangeable between the two. Dimensionally, the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro are almost identical as well. They're large phones with 6.7-inch displays and both weigh in at 7.5 ounces with a 0.35-inch thickness.

Display

Not much has changed in the displays between the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. Both sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 1440x3120 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. The display was one of our favorite parts of the Pixel 7 Pro, so while the Pixel 8 Pro isn't getting an upgrade, it doesn't exactly need one. Users will be very happy with the screens on either of these phones.

Software

As Google-developed devices, Pixel phones offer arguably the purest Android experience you're going to find. They're also first in line to receive updates. The Pixel 7 Pro launched with Android 13, and the release of Android 14 coincides with the Pixel 8 Pro launch. This means that once the Pixel 7 lineup receives the Android 14 update, users can expect a pretty even software experience between the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro. Any perceived differences are likely to be subtle and will boil down to things like app performance and multitasking capabilities thanks to the Pixel 8 Pro's superior chipset.

Performance

For its 2023 phone lineup, Google has introduced its new Tensor G3 chip, which replaces its last-gen G2 chipset. We learned from a leak earlier this year that the Tensor G3 has a rather unique nona-core layout (that's nine cores). Strange architecture aside, the Tensor G3 looks to be a good performer that will outpace the Tensor G2, which is a capable chip itself. In our time with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, we found the Tensor G2 to be a noticeable upgrade over the first-gen Tensor that was in the Google Pixel 6 Pro. It ran apps admirably and didn't get too hot in the hand or burn through the battery too quickly. That said, there's no doubt that the Tensor G3 is a step forward, both in terms of its architecture and its GPU capabilities. The new chipset will also support new and enhanced Google AI features.

Another notable change for the 2023 release is that the Pixel 8 Pro now comes standard with 12GB of memory. By contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro came loaded with 8GB RAM in its base configuration with 12GB available as an upgrade. A 50% memory boost paired with the new Tensor G3 chip means that the Pixel 8 Pro is sure to be faster and better at juggling apps than its predecessor. However, most users aren't likely to be disappointed with the Pixel 7 Pro's overall performance. Storage options remain the same between the two devices, with both offering 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of space.

Battery life

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro have similar battery capacities (5,050mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively) and 23W wireless charging speeds. The Pixel 8 Pro features 27W wired charging speeds, a boost over the Pixel 7 Pro's 23W wired charging. Both offer reverse wireless charging as well, meaning you can use the back of the phone to juice up other Qi-compatible devices like earbuds. We found charging speeds to be mediocre with the Pixel 7 Pro and the fast-charging times left much to be desired. Hopefully, Google remedied this with the Pixel 8 Pro.

While the Pixel 7 Pro's battery life and power consumption are definitely better than the mess that is the Pixel 6 Pro, it's still not quite on par with comparable flagships, although we did get an average of 12.5 hours of use and around five hours of continuous screen time before needing a charge. We expect that Google made further refinements with the Pixel 8 Pro, with improvements likely to come from the Tensor G3 chip. However, we'll have to spend more time with it before a verdict is reached.

Camera

Image: Google

The camera is one of the biggest selling points of the Pixel phones, and the Pixel 7 Pro and 8 Pro impress. They both feature a triple-camera setup on the back (the distinctive camera bar) with a 50MP main lens and a 48mm telephoto lens with support for up to 5x optical zoom. One notable change is the ultrawide lens. The Pixel 8 Pro camera module now has a 48MP ultrawide shooter, which is an upgrade over the 12MP ultrawide lens on the Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 8 Pro can also record 8K video thanks to the new Tensor G3 chip. While the Pixel 7 Pro's camera is still excellent, the Pixel 8 Pro simply has more to offer for the mobile photographers out there.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which is right for you?

If their prices were the same, then the obvious choice would be the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the higher sticker tag of the Pixel 8 Pro takes some of the shine off of this phone as an alternative to pricier flagships. Nevertheless, we still think that the upgrades make the Pixel 8 Pro the phone to buy. If you're going to spring for a premium flagship, and you like what the Pixel devices have to offer, the 2023 release brings a lot to the table. Buyers who place a higher premium on price aren't likely to be looking at these phones, anyway.

The new Tensor G3 chipset, boosted base RAM, and improved camera module are enough to justify the higher price of the Pixel 8 Pro, at least for shoppers who want a premium flagship phone and are willing to pay for it. None of this is to say that nobody should buy the Pixel 7 Pro in 2023, however. In fact, budget-conscious buyers may start eyeballing the Pixel 7 Pro as prices tend to come down following the release of a newer model. Given that the Pixel 7 Pro is a year old now, deals are readily available, which is sure to make the 2022 Google flagship a more attractive position for many buyers who don't want to shell out a grand for a phone.