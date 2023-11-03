Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro The AI king The Google Pixel 8 Pro has the new Tensor G3 chipset as its brain, providing excellent on-device AI capabilities and smart camera features. It also sports a brighter display, fun and more actual colors, and an overall streamlined design. Pros Bright and beautiful display Incredible camera software features Great AI capabilities Cons Pricier than the previous model Temperature sensor isn't accurate $999 at Best Buy $999 at Amazon $999 at Google Store

This year has seen no shortage of new and exciting Android devices, ranging from premium classic phones to innovative foldables. However, this means choosing the right phone can be a bit of a chore. In this post, we'll consider two flagship devices released this year: the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23+. While both devices are ideal for anybody who wants a phone packed with impressive features, they offer some notable differences that might influence your decision.

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 8 Pro launched in October 2023 alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2. The base option, which has 128GB of storage, starts at $999 and can go as high as $1,400 for the 1TB variant. All models are widely available, and you can get them from Google, mobile network carriers, and third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. You can choose from three colors: Bay Blue, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ launched in February 2023. It has 256GB of storage on its base model, which starts at $1,000. You can increase the storage to 512GB if you need more space on your phone, but you'd have to fork out $1,119. The Galaxy S23+ is available in six colors: Lime, Lavender, Graphite, Cream, Green, and Phantom Black. It's widely available, and you can get it from many mobile carriers and third-party retailers. Keep in mind that many retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy, are now offering discounts on the S23+, so it's possible to snag it at a lower price.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23+ SoC Google Tensor G3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2,400 nits peak brightness 6.6-inch Full HD+, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 12GB LPDDR5X RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 256GB, 512GB Battery 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging 4,700mAh Operating System Android 14 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Dimensions 6.4x 3.0x0.35 inches (162.6x76.5x8.8mm) 6.21 x 3.00 x 0.30 inches Colors Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime Weight 7.5 ounces (213g) 6.91 ounces Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starts at $999 Starting at $800 Micro SD card support No None

Design

The Google Pixel 8 Pro's design language is similar to last year's Pixel 7 Pro, but it features some improvements that make it feel better in the hand, such as sharper, rounded edges. Its camera housing is also now fused in a shape reminiscent of the iPhone's Dynamic Island instead of the split housing on the Pixel 7 Pro. You also get a temperature sensor underneath the camera's flash, but its readings aren't accurate even when checking for the temperature of the same object multiple times. Also, since you can't use it on humans yet, the temperature sensor kind of loses its main selling point.

This Pixel phone weighs just 7.5 ounces and is 8.8mm thick. The front and back are encased in Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the frame is made of aluminum for increased durability.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ also has a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back and an aluminum frame that ensures the device's durability. Unlike last year's model, the S23+ has removed the camera visor that wraps into the aluminum frame, as each of the three cameras now sits individually on the phone's back. Thanks to that, the S23+ is lighter, weighing just 6.91 ounces and measuring 7.6mm thick, which means it's a bit smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Both phones feature an IP68 water rating, meaning they can survive up to 1.5 meters in fresh water for 30 minutes and won't have problems deterring dust. They're overall great to hold, have great designs, and have fantastic color options, so you can't go wrong with either.

Display

Screen viewing angles see a marked improvement with the new hardware, with much less blue tinting at both smaller and larger angles

The Google Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1344x2992 resolution and a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, meaning it can go down to 1Hz when you're not using it, helping you save battery life while improving the phone's efficiency. Using the Pixel 8 Pro outdoors, even in direct sunlight, won't be a problem as this device has a peak brightness of 2,400 nits.

The S23+ also has a gorgeous display, sporting a 6.6 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080x2340 resolution. It's a 120Hz screen, so you get buttery scrolling and snappy responses when you touch or select items. However, unlike the Pixel 8 Pro's display, which can go down to 1Hz, the S23+'s display can only drop as low as 48Hz to help save battery life. Peak brightness on the Samsung screen stands at 1,750 nits, so even though it isn't as bright as what you'd get on the Pixel, it still offers comfortable viewing indoors, outdoors, and when wearing glasses.

Both devices have under-display fingerprint scanners that are secure and snappy so that you won't have issues with your phone's security. All in all, the Pixel edges over the Samsung in the display department as it's slightly larger, brighter, more efficient, and has a better resolution.

Performance and software

Paired with 12GB RAM, Google's new chipset, the Tensor G3, is the central controller of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. While this chip is new, it offers less raw performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 embedded in the Samsung Galaxy S23+. Where the Tensor G3 really shines, though, is with its machine learning capabilities, as it's the first silicon to utilize on-device generative AI. The Tensor G3 is responsible for AI features like live translation, removing background noise from ongoing calls, and more. Google announced other AI features during the launch, many of which should be added by December, including using prompts to craft messages and emails directly on your Pixel device.

On the software side, the Pixel 8 launched with stock Android 14, so you won't have to deal with bloatware while enjoying the latest Android experience right out of the box. To make things better, Google has promised to provide the device with up to seven years of updates, which, if delivered, would be the longest OS update from any smartphone brand.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, which is basically an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Combined with the 8GB RAM, this chip is powerful enough to handle any game or app you throw at it. Multitaskers will have a swell time using the S23+ as every action and animation feels responsive and snappy. The S23+ launched with One UI 5.1, which is based on Android 13, and will likely get the One UI 6 update soon, as Samsung has been working on it for a while. This means that the S23+ will run Android 14 once the software becomes available.

In typical Samsung fashion, you get four years of OS and five years of security updates on this device. Both devices have excellent heat management, though you are likely to experience warmth when you use them in extreme situations like playing games or playing with AI features on the Pixel.

Camera

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23+ have top-tier camera systems that capture beautiful images and videos in different scenarios. Starting with the Pixel 8 Pro, you get a 50MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 48MP telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with f/2.0 aperture and 126-degree field of view. While the hardware might not be as impressive as what you'd get from other devices, it still provides beautiful shots thanks to the Pixel's software optimization.

This phone also has a 10.5MP f/2.2 selfie camera, which takes decent pictures and offers a class 3 face unlock security, which can be used on payment gateways like Google Pay. With the Pixel's optimization, you'll get colorful images with excellent HDR, though they may not offer real-life colors and may lack sharpness when you zoom in. The camera software has a lot of Pro tools embedded in it, and you can also use AI features to adjust, edit, and even remove unwanted elements from your pictures.

Pixel 8 Pro camera samples:

On the Samsung side, you get a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. Whether taking pictures of humans, random objects, or colorful landscapes, you will surely get sharp and vibrant images with top-notch contrasts, though red highlights might get blown out. The Samsung has a 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera that takes admirable shots in good lighting. Both phones can record 4K in 60FPS and 8K in 30FPS while providing extra steady recordings.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ camera samples:

Overall, the Pixel excels in computational photography and image processing as its camera software has many features that can enhance your images after the fact. You'll enjoy features like Magic Eraser, Night Photography, Video Boost, Best Take, and Magic Editor. On the other hand, the S23+'s camera thrives on versatility as it can adapt to various scenarios and lighting conditions, allowing you to take the best image possible. While it doesn't have as much AI functionality as the Pixel, the S23+ has its own camera features that can help you get the perfect shot, including Scene Optimizer, Super Steady Mode, Single Take Mode, and more.

Battery life

Google has slightly improved the battery life on the Pixel 8 Pro compared to last year's model. It now has a 5050mAh battery compared to the Pixel 7's 5000mAh battery, meaning you can enjoy more screen time. Our tests show that you can get up to 13 hours of battery life with up to six hours of on-screen time during normal use.

The S23+ sports a 4700mAh battery, and you can get up to two days of battery life on your device during normal use. Depending on game times, gamers will likely experience lower battery life on both devices. Both phones support wired USB-C charging, though the S23+ does 45W wired charging while the Pixel 8 Pro does 30W.

Which is right for you?

Choosing the ideal phone between these two actually boils down to preferences, but I'd choose the Pixel 8 Pro over the Samsung Galaxy S23+. Besides the screen being a little bigger than Samsung's, the Pixel 8 Pro has LTPO, which helps improve battery life, and a much brighter display, which is currently the brightest on any smartphone. Also, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with stock Android, has excellent AI and machine learning capabilities that are useful in everyday scenarios, and is set to get up to seven years of OS updates, compared to Samsung's four years

Now, that doesn't mean the Galaxy S23+ is all bad. It has better battery efficiency, allowing you to get more screen time. Also, the Samsung does better than the Pixel in raw performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and its cameras offer better versatility as you can take sharper images in different scenarios and lighting conditions and will likely get pictures closer to real-life colors. If your daily tasks involve raw performance, I recommend you choose the Galaxy S23+.