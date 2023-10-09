Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro Latest Google flagship The Pixel 8 Pro is the latest flagship Android phone from Google, and it packs in the all-new Tensor G3 processor, a 6.7-inch OLED display, an impressive camera array, lots of storage options, and Android 14. If you're looking for a premium phone, this new Pixel is worth a look. Pros New modern hardware Impressive display On the cheaper end for flagships Cons Iterative upgrades over last generation $999 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Excellent all-around choice Samsung's S23 Ultra is a premium smartphone that features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a responsive display, and powerful internals. If you want an excellent Android phone, this is a great choice, if you can afford its expensive starting price. Pros Beautiful AMOLED display Impressive hardware Great camera quality Cons More expensive $1200 at Best Buy



Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a premium smartphone with a powerful Snapdragon processor, impressive camera, and sleek design. It is one of the best phones on the market if you can afford its high price.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the latest flagship from Google, featuring the all-new Tensor G3 processor, OLED display, and an impressive camera array. It is a premium phone worth considering for those who prefer the Pixel brand.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers exceptional battery life, making it a reliable choice for users who prioritize long-lasting battery performance. While the Pixel 8 Pro promises improved battery life, its reliability remains to be seen.

Google's all-new Pixel 8 line has finally been unveiled, but before you start looking at the best Pixel 8 Pro cases, you should consider some of the other best phones around, like Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra. When it comes to Android flagships, there's some fierce competition, and it can be tough to decide which phone is actually right for you. Not to worry, though, because we've done the research and we're here with the ultimate comparison between the two.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about the differences between the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, availability, and specs

You can preorder a Pixel 8 Pro right now, and sales officially go live on Oct. 12. The base 128GB model starts off at $999, which is on the lower end when it comes to a flagship phone, but if you want more storage, you will have to pay extra. In terms of colors, the Pixel 8 Pro comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay. While these colorways do look fairly sleek, don't expect anything overly punchy and vibrant this time around with the Pixel.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale just about everywhere, and you can get the 256GB base model for a princely sum of $1,200, while more storage will raise the price even higher. You do get a wide range of colors to choose from, including Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, and Samsung-exclusive colors Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red. While the base model is more expensive than the Pixel, remember you're getting twice the storage.

Neither of these phones is cheap, so if that's your main concern, we'd recommend looking elsewhere, like perhaps at a standard Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy S23.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SoC Google Tensor G3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display 6.7-inch LTPO OLED (1344x2992) LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz, up to 2400 nits peak brightness 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode RAM 12GB LPDDR5X RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 5,050mAh, fast wired & wireless charging 5,000mAh Operating System Android 14 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Dimensions 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.35 inches (162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm) 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.89mm) Colors Sky Blue, Porcelain White, Obsidian Black Cream, Green, Lavender, Phantom Black, Samsung exclusive colors (Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red) Weight 7.5 ounces (213g) 8.25 ounces (233.8g) Charge speed 27W wired, 23W wireless 45W IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price Starts at $999 Starts at $1,200

Design

With the Pixel 8 Pro, the design language is largely in line with previous Pixels. However, with the new Pro, you're getting some more pronounced rounded edges for a better feel in the hand and a slightly less rigid look, and the camera visor is not separated into different sections, instead coming in one unbroken cutout. All around, the Pixel 8 Pro looks to be a well-made smartphone, and many will appreciate its generally more friendly, approachable aesthetic.

The S23 Ultra has a different look to it, for sure. This phone is a lot boxier and features harder, more angular edges for a more industrial style. Dimensions and weight are about the same between the two, but the S23 Ultra is slightly heavier. You will get a lot more flexibility with colorways on the S23 Ultra, and you're getting an included S Pen, which is excellent for taking notes or doodling. In general, the S23 Ultra is a bit more versatile when it comes to design.

While there are differences between these two phones, both are well-built, good-looking devices. Aesthetically, the choice comes down to user preference, while it is worth keeping in mind that the S23 Ultra comes with an S Pen and has more colors to choose from.

Display

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Super Actua LPTO OLED display. You're getting a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 1344x2922 resolution, and a 489 PPI density. This phone can also support up to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and an impressive peak brightness of 2,400 nits. We'll have to test out the Pixel 8 Pro to give you a comprehensive look at how this display performs, but these specs are certainly impressive, and expectations are understandably quite high.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 1440x3088 resolution, and ~500 PPI density. You're also getting a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. These are some similarly impressive specs, and they add up to an amazing display. In our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we called this one of the best smartphone displays we'd ever seen so that you won't be disappointed.

Both of these phones look to have a capable display, and while you'll have to wait for our final word on the Pixel 8 Pro, the display on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to be incredibly tough to beat, even if it doesn't get as bright as the display on the Pixel 8 Pro does.

Hardware and performance

With the Google Pixel 8 Pro, you're getting the all-new Tensor G3 processor. Google's promising some meaty upgrades with this silicon, but we haven't had the chance to benchmark it ourselves just yet. With the G2 chip in the Pixel 7 Pro, we found performance to be good enough, but we weren't wowed. So, with 'Pixel's most powerful chip yet' according to Google, we're hoping for some meaningful improvements when it comes to performance.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and this is certainly a powerful processor. In our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we had absolutely no trouble running any app we wanted on the S23 Ultra, and we found the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to feature some all-around exceptional performance that added up to just about all anybody could want out of a smartphone. As you'd expect, the bar for the Pixel to match is high.

There's little doubt the Pixel 8 Pro will handle everyday tasks with ease, but whether it can rise to the level of the Snapdragon chip inside the S23 Ultra remains to be seen. Until benchmarks come in, if you're looking for the most powerful phone, the S23 Ultra is the safest bet.

Camera

The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 50MP wide sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor with autofocus, and a 48MP telephoto sensor that make up the rear camera array. These are capable specs, no doubt, but we'll have to take some pictures ourselves to find out how it all performs. Considering the camera in the Pixel 7 Pro we found to be cleverly designed and an all-around capable performer, the Pixel 8 Pro looks to be improving on that solid foundation.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra features a meaty 200MP wide sensor, a 10MP periscope telephoto sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor in its rear camera array. If that sounds impressive, well, it is. In our review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we called its camera system incredible, and frankly, there isn't much more you could realistically want out of a smartphone's camera. If you're a budding photographer, the S23 Ultra is a great choice.

For the selfie cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 10.5MP sensor and the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 12MP sensor. We were, again, happy with the selfie camera on the S23 Ultra, as noted in our review, but we wouldn't necessarily expect a night-and-day difference here with the Pixel. Though, of course, that remains to be seen. In general, if you're looking for the best photography experience, the S23 Ultra is likely the choice, but the Pixel can certainly handle taking some casual pics.

Battery life

Google's promising "beyond 24-hour battery life" and even "up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver" on the Pixel 8 Pro, and that sounds great. However, it's always important to take manufacturer estimates of battery life with a grain of salt until actual testing can be done. While Google's estimates are encouraging, our experience with the Pixel 7 Pro's battery life was a mixed bag that we ultimately found to be inconsistent, so hopefully, Google has improved on this and made battery life not just better overall but more reliable with the Pixel 8 Pro.

Our experience with battery life on the S23 Ultra was excellent. On average, we got nearly 36 hours of use between charges with around 4–6 hours of screen time. In all likelihood, you won't have to drag around a charger much with the S23 Ultra. However, the S23 Ultra's 45W charging speed was a bit of a letdown for us when many other brands offer up to 60W, 80W, or even 100W charging. Considering the Pixel 8 Pro features 27W charging, though, we wouldn't expect you to be all that disappointed by the S23 Ultra's charging in comparison.

While the Pixel 8 may offer up some compelling battery life, the S23 Ultra definitely already does, making it, once again, the safest choice if you need the most reliable battery.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which is right for you?

On paper, the Pixel 8 Pro looks to be a capable smartphone, and for the average user, you probably won't have many issues with it, while you will save a bit of cash if you go for the base model over the S23 Ultra. However, the S23 Ultra is simply an amazing smartphone, and it overall pulls ahead of the Pixel in our eyes if you truly need (or just want) the best of the best.

With a stunning display, exceedingly powerful hardware, a best-in-class camera setup, and even rock-solid battery life, the Galaxy S23 Ultra just doesn't really have any major flaws outside its admittedly quite high price. If you're looking to spend big on your next smartphone, the S23 Ultra is an awesome choice. However, if you like the look of the Pixel or just prefer to save a little money, don't feel like you're making a terrible decision.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Winner $1100 $1200 Save $100 Samsung's S23 Ultra is a premium smartphone that features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a responsive display, and powerful internals. If you want an excellent Android phone, this is a great choice, if you can afford its expensive starting price. $1200 at Amazon $1200 at Best Buy $1100 at Samsung

The Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung is one of the best phones on the market. With a powerful Snapdragon processor, a beautiful AMOLED display, a fantastic 200MP camera, a sleek look, and even impressive battery life, you just can't go wrong with this smartphone... if you can afford it.