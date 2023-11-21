Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 Get a flat $200 off and up to a $750 discount when you trade in an eligible phone for the Pixel 8 Pro in this amazing Black Friday deal. $799 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are flagship phones that only just launched last month, and you can now save up to a whopping $950 with this amazing Best Buy Black Friday offer. This only applies to unlocked Pixel 8/ 8 Pro phones. There’s a flat $150 price cut for the Pixel 8 and $200 off on the Pixel 8 Pro. You can additionally get up to $750 off when you trade in an eligible phone, thereby bringing the total savings up to $950. The offer ends on November 27, so if you’ve been waiting for a great exchange deal for your old phone, now’s the time to grab it.

The Google Pixel 8 series has some of the best cameras

If you’re looking for a smartphone with great cameras, the Google Pixel 8 series won’t disappoint. Both smartphones feature Google’s latest Tensor G3 processor, which promises more efficient AI processing, and feature brighter displays than last year’s models. The Pixel 8 is a compact phone which is great for everyday use, but if you’re serious about photography, then the Pixel 8 Pro’s advanced camera system is what you should be aiming for. You can now get either smartphone at a great discount with this Best Buy deal.

There are a few things you should keep in mind if you’re planning on trading in your existing phone. The $750 trade-in discount only seems to apply if you are exchanging an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Also, the trade-in discount won’t apply if that value is higher than the value of the phone you’ve selected. For example, you won’t be able to apply for the $750 discount if you’re buying the base storage variant of the Pixel 8, since its value is well below the trade-in discount.

Apple’s iPhones appear to have the highest trade-in value compared to other smartphone brands. Funnily, the Google Pixel Fold is valued at just $75 if you trade it in, compared to an iPhone 12 64GB model which will fetch you $335. When filling in the details of your old phone, you have the option to either use that trade-in value towards purchasing a new Pixel 8 series or opt for an eGift card (but with significantly lower value) without buying a new Pixel. Best Buy says the trade-in discount will be given as a refund within 7–10 days, provided the phone you’re exchanging matches all the physical conditions you mentioned during checkout.

