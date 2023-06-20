We're still some months out from the release of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but that doesn't mean you can't theme your current smartphone to look like one. A new set of wallpapers has been leaked, showcasing the images that will be included with the upcoming Pixel smartphones. Furthermore, the news also includes color names that are being used internally for the devices, which could give us an idea of what to expect when they are finally released.

According to Android Authority, the new wallpapers come from an internal Google source and were created by Andrew Zuckerman, a photographer and filmmaker who has previously worked with Google on the wallpapers for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series phones. The Google Pixel line has been known for its themed wallpapers but has had a more focused approach since the release of the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 series embraced floral patterns, while the Pixel 7 used feathers to create bold patterns. For the Pixel 8, it looks like Google will be going with a "Minerals" theme, making use of inorganic substances in a variety of different colors.

Google Pixel 8 wallpapers

Google Pixel 8 Pro wallpapers

In addition to the wallpapers, the source also shares the color names that are being used for the upcoming handsets. Currently, the color labels are only being used internally, so these may never see the light of day. With that said, they are presented to give a sense of understanding of the color lineup that will be available when the phones are released. Perhaps what is interesting is that there are four different colors, whereas the current Pixel 7 lineup only has three colors.

Google Pixel 8 colors: Haze, Jade, Licorice, Peony

Google Pixel 8 Pro colors: Jade, Licorice, Porcelain, Sky

Those that are interested can download the full-resolution images using the Google Drive link provided by the source. Google is set to have a banner year when it comes to devices. Along with the upcoming Pixel 8 series handsets, the company has released the Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7a, and is set to release the highly anticipated Pixel Fold. This is definitely a good year to be a Pixel fan.