The Google Pixel 8 is one of the best phones made by Google. It truly is a marvel of a device with several state-of-the-art AI features, thanks to a newer chip and fast speeds. That said, the device is similar to its predecessors, including the Google Pixel 6. As a matter of fact, despite being two years from the Pixel 6's launch, the Pixel 8 has an almost identical camera lineup. So, is the new phone a worthy investment, or can you simply go along with the Pixel 6?

Pricing and availability

Google Pixel 6 is a mid-range phone, while the Pixel 8 is on the slightly higher-end side. The Pixel 8 is available at most retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, along with the Google Store and wireless carriers. You can get the 128GB variant of Pixel 8 for $699, while the 256GB model is priced at $759.

While the Pixel 6 is quite old now — it was released in 2021 — it's still available new at select retailers like Amazon. For example, at the time of this writing, the 256GB Pixel 6 variant is listed at around $495, and the 128GB is only available from third-party sellers.

Google Pixel 8 SoC Google Tensor G3 Display 6.2-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery 4,575mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Operating System Android 14 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2, 95 degree FoV Rear camera 50MP, f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera with Autofocus, 125.8-degree FoV Colors Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Weight 6.6 ounces (187g) Charge speed 27W wired, 18W wireless (12W Qi charging) IP Rating IP68 Dimensions 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm)

Google Pixel 6 SoC Google Tensor Display 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR 10+ RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,600mAh Ports USB Type-C (USB 3.1) Operating System Android Front camera 8MP, f/2.0 Rear camera Primary: 50MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS;Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 114-degrees FoV Colors Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam Weight 7.3 ounces (207g) Charge speed Wired and wireless 23W; Reverse wireless charging 4.5W IP Rating IP68 Dimensions 6.24x2.94x0.35 inches (158.6x74.8x8.9mm)

Design and display

We all know that design is about more than just looks; it's about how a phone feels in your hand and whether it's accessible to use. While both devices are easy to hold, there's a notable difference in the design and weight. The Pixel 6 weighs 207 grams, while the Pixel 8 is about 10% lighter, weighing 187 grams.

Google also decided to give the Pixel 8 a subtle design facelift, so it stands out a bit from its predecessors, including the Pixel 6. The most noticeable tweak is seen in the phone's corners, which are more rounded. The Pixel 8 also has a slightly higher screen-to-body ratio than the Pixel 6 with thinner bezels. You can still recognize a Pixel from far away, thanks to the same old signature metal frame and a camera bar stretching horizontally across the back. Both devices utilize Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection on the display, and both have an aluminum frame and IP68 water and dust resistance. However, it would be a wise decision to get a case for your Pixel 8 or Pixel 6 for added protection.

There are much bigger differences when it comes to the display. The Pixel 6 comes with a slightly larger 6.4-inch OLED screen compared to Pixel 8, which has a 6.2-inch OLED display. Both of them feature the same 1080x2400 pixels resolution, but the Pixel 8 takes the lead in all the other aspects. Despite the same resolution, the Pixel 8 offers 428 pixels per inch (PPI), while the Pixel 6 features 411PPI. While this is a minor gap, it does enhance the overall display on the Pixel 8, especially when it comes to detail.

The Pixel 6 features a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 offers a dynamic 60-120Hz refresh rate that provides a smooth, fluid feel to the UI. On top of that, one major improvement we see in the Pixel 8 is the level of brightness. The Pixel 6 featured 500 nits of normal peak brightness and 800 nits of max brightness for HDR content. However, the Pixel 8 ups the ante with 1,400 nits of maximum brightness in normal mode and a whopping 2,000 nits of peak brightness in HDR. In a nutshell, the display on the Pixel 6 is still vibrant and offers great visuals, but it's not as buttery smooth as the Pixel 8.

Performance and battery

When it comes to performance, it's a straight win for the Pixel 8. Google introduced its Tensor G3 chip with the Pixel 8, which is quite impressive in terms of performance, as we found in our review. With a nona-core setup featuring a Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.0 GHz leading the charge, it's built for speed. The other cores offer a balanced approach to handling various tasks efficiently. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 features the first Tensor chip, which is no slouch either. The primary core is dual Cortex-X1 @ 2.80 GHz, while the others are a combination of dual Cortex-A76 at 2.25 GHz and quad Cortex-A55 at 1.80 GHz. However, one thing to keep in mind is that the Tensor chip has the tendency to run hot, and this should be kept in mind before making your decision. The G3 still runs hot, but not as warm as the first generation.

Now, let's talk about RAM. Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 6 are loaded with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, bringing great performance for multitasking. But what sets the Pixel 8 apart is its synergy with the Tensor G3 and the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The Pixel 6 has a Titan M2 coprocessor, but the power is unmatched when combined with the Tensor G3 offered by Pixel 8.

On that note, there was a major advancement in the AI capabilities of the Pixel 8 compared to the Pixel 6. Google has used its new model to introduce tons of amazing AI features. For example, Magic Editor uses AI to remove unwanted elements from your images, leaving you with clean, distraction-free photos. But one of my personal favorites would be Photo Unblur, which analyzes the image and uses smart algorithms to sharpen and refine the details, transforming blurred shots into sharp, clear photos. There are many other amazing AI features here too, which is helped along by the G3's ability to process them on the device instead of using the cloud.

Graphics enthusiasts, take note. The Pixel 8's Immortalis-G715s MC10 GPU can help offer top-notch FPS and smooth gameplay. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, rocks the Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, which isn't bad either. But then again, the MC10 GPU is a sophisticated advancement, offering 15% performance improvements as well as 15% energy efficiency improvements for longer gameplay on mobile.

Camera

When it comes to the camera specs, there’s a minor difference between the two devices. Both devices feature a 50MP Octa PD Camera, while the Pixel 6 features Quad Bayer Support, too, which allows all four pixels to be combined in low light. All other features are more or less the same. They both offer wide apertures with their main cameras, with the Pixel 6 rocking an ƒ/1.85 aperture and the Pixel 8 being slightly wider at ƒ/1.68, ensuring slightly better low-light performance. On top of that, both phones come equipped with a 12MP ultrawide camera with 1.25 μm pixel width and ƒ/2.2 aperture. However, the Pixel 6 features a 114-degree field of view, while the Pixel 8 offers a wider 125.8-degree one.

However, when it comes to the front camera, Pixel 8 takes the lead. The Pixel 6 comes equipped with an 8MP front camera, featuring a pixel width of 1.12μm and an ƒ/2.0 aperture. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 does a much better job at taking those selfies with a 10.5MP selfie camera. It features a larger pixel width at 1.22 μm and a slightly wider ƒ/2.2 aperture. The 95-degree ultrawide field of view is also an added advantage, allowing for wider and more inclusive group selfies. The Pixel 6 isn't a bad choice, but if you are a fan of selfies, the Pixel 8 is going to do a much better job.

As for the video setup, both devices support up to 4K video recording from the rear camera. However, the Pixel 8 allows for 24, 30, and 60FPS settings, while the Pixel 6 allows for 30 and 60FPS only. Realistically speaking, if one is actually making a 4K video, they would prefer it to be on 60FPS, which is offered by both devices, so it's not a huge difference. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 offers 4K video recording at 24, 30, and 60FPS settings with the front camera, while the Pixel 6 can only record 1080p video at 30FPS.

On top of that, the Pixel 8 has a range of extended AI features, which gives you an unreal photography experience. Features like Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Face Unblur, and many others allow you to make tweaks in your photos and videos in a way that goes unnoticeable.

Which one should you choose?

The Pixel 8 is still a new option in the market. As time goes on, real-time tests will show how much of the claims made by Google are actually worth it. Nonetheless, the Pixel 8 is really a top-of-the-line option that has given tough competition to several other devices in the market. Comparing it with the Pixel 6, it's truly a great device featuring high processing power and enhanced AI capabilities. So, based on this the Pixel 8 is definitely the way to go, especially with all the cool new exclusive AI features. And for the price, it's worth upgrading if you already have the Pixel 6.

As for Pixel 6, it surely is a fair option and choice, low-priced, and pretty much ideal for an average user looking for sophisticated performance by their device. With not much of a difference in the rear camera specs, photography is pretty much the same as you are going to get on Pixel 8. With an octa-core processor, it is not a bad option either. But, when it comes to ultra-high performance tasks, such as playing high-fidelity games, or rendering longer videos, the Pixel 8 will take the lead.