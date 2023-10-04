Source: Google Google Pixel 8 The Pixel 8 is the latest flagship from Google featuring the Tensor G3 processor. The phone now boasts of up to seven years of software updates. It features a brighter display, more compact form factor, larger battery, and improved cameras. The Pixel 8 comes in two new colors and two storage variants. Pros Compact and lighter design Seven years of software support Latest Google processor Cons Still no dedicated telephoto camera More expensive than Pixel 7 $699 at Best Buy $699 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 is finally here and as part of the new duo, which includes the Pixel 8 Pro, it represents Google’s best foot forward for 2023. Like every year, the main highlight of the Pixel 8 series is Google’s latest custom processor and this year, it’s the Tensor G3. Google claims that it is more powerful than before and is capable of delivering new AI-assisted experiences across audio, video, and other areas.

The Pixel 8 is primed to be a strong contender for the best phones of 2023, but it also begs the question: How does it compare with the Pixel 7? With a roughly $100 price difference between the two phones, does the Pixel 8 offer enough new features to warrant the premium? More importantly, if you currently own a Pixel 7, does upgrading to the Pixel 8 make good sense?

Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel 8 starts at $699 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there’s a second variant with 256GB of storage. The phone comes in two new colors – Hazel and Rose – along with Obsidian. You’ll be able to purchase the Pixel 8 in the U.S. from the Google Store, major online retailers, as well as carriers. Google is offering the Pixel Buds Pro for free if you pre-book the Pixel 8 via its store.

The Google Pixel 7 is currently priced at $599 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and $699 for the 8GB/256GB variant. It comes in three colors: Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian. The Pixel 7 is also available via the Google Store, major online retailers, and carriers like Verizon.



Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 7 SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.2-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness 6.3-inch OLED, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Battery 4,575mAh 4,355mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C 3.2 Operating System Android 14 Android 14 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2, 95 degree FoV 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8 degree FoV Rear camera 50MP, f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera with Autofocus, 125.8-degree FoV 50MP, f/1.85, Octa PD wide camera; 12MP ultra-wide fixed-focus, 114-degree FoV Dimensions 5.9x2.8x0.4 inches (150.5x70.8x8.9mm) 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm Weight 6.6 ounces (187g) 197g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Colors Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass Charge speed 27W wired, 18W wireless (12W Qi charging) 20W wired, 20W wireless (12W Qi charging)

Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: Design and display

The Pixel 8 features more prominent curves around the edges and corners giving it a softer appearance. It’s also physically more compact than the Google Pixel 7 as it’s a bit shorter and narrower, but a tiny bit thicker. However, the biggest difference is the weight, where the Pixel 8 is now 10g lighter which should make it more comfortable to carry around. The new phone features an aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back for added shatter and scratch protection. The IP68 rating still stands for full dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 8’s OLED display gets a bit of an upgrade. It’s now called ‘Actua’ display and comes with a higher HDR brightness level of 1,400 nits (up from 1,000 nits), and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness (up from 1,400 nits) when compared to the Pixel 7. The display is also physically smaller than the Pixel 7 at 6.2 inches, but it has the same 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution which means the pixel density has increased slightly to 428 PPI. The Pixel 8’s refresh rate has also been upgraded to 120Hz from 90Hz, which should allow for smoother animations and more fluid scrolling.

Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: Software

Just like iPhones, the software experience across current and older Pixel devices is usually consistent, unless the feature is dependent on specific hardware which might only be available on the most recent models. However, the big change this year is that the Pixel 8 series gets extended support of up to seven years for OS, security, and features drop updates. This is two years more than what Google has promised for the Pixel 7 series.

Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: Performance and battery life

The brain behind the Pixel 8 is the Google Tensor G3, which is said to be its most powerful and advanced SoC yet. Apart from more power, Google is also claiming better AI capabilities across areas such as voice calls, video, and audio. The Pixel 8 is said to be even better at detecting and weeding out spam calls via Call Screen, and features like Clear Calling is said to offer clearer phone calls. The Pixel 8 comes with the same Titan M2 security chip as the Pixel 7 for enhanced hardware-level security.

The Pixel 8 could see battery life gains too thanks to a physically larger capacity of 4,575mAh, compared to 4,355mAh in the Pixel 7. However, the brighter display and higher refresh rate of the Pixel 8 could offset the advantage of this added capacity. Google has the same vague claims for both models of “beyond 24-hours” battery life, so we’ll just have to wait till we’ve tested the Pixel 8 to know for sure.

There is an interesting difference in the claimed charging speeds for the Pixel 8. The phone supports up to 27W fast wired charging using Google 30W USB-C adapter, compared to 20W on the Pixel 7. However, when wireless charging the Pixel 8 using the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen), it can charge up to 18W (vs 20W for the Pixel 7). The wireless charging speed is still limited to 12W on the Pixel 8 using any standard Qi wireless charger, which was the same for the Pixel 7 too.

Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: Cameras

Google has made small upgrades to all the cameras on the Pixel 8, and some of them are quite critical. Starting with the rear, the main wide camera still has a 50MP resolution and the same sensor size, but the aperture is now f/1.68 (vs f/1.85) which means more light can reach the sensor. This should lead to improved colors and details in low light shots, without having to rely heavily on AI. The ultra-wide camera too sports the same 12MP resolution, but it has a wider 128.5-degree field of view in order to capture more of the scene. It also gets auto-focus which means the Pixel 8 can now do macro photography. There’s still no dedicated telephoto camera on the Pixel 8, as that is reserved for the Pro model. The selfie camera has a marginally lower resolution of 10.5MP but now has a slightly wider 95-degree field of view.

In terms of new camera features, the Pixel 8 supports Best Take which is said to combine multiple images of a group shot into one, so everyone in it looks their best, and Magic Editor which will come later as a feature drop. Video recording tops out at 4K 60fps using the rear and front cameras. You can even record macro videos with the Pixel 8's ultra-wide camera. The new Audio Magic Eraser tool is said to allow you to trim unwanted sounds from recorded video, in the same way you can remove objects from still photos.

Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7: Which one do we recommend?

If you’re trying to decide between a brand-new Pixel 8 or Pixel 7, I feel it’s worth spending the extra money for the Pixel 8. You get a more compact and lighter design, brighter and smoother display, more powerful processor, quicker wired charging, and improved cameras. Another big bonus of going with the latest model is the seven years of software support which is currently the best among any Android smartphone. You'll also want a good protective case for your phone and there are plenty of good cases for the Pixel 8 Pro and the 8.

On the other hand, if you have a Pixel 7 and are thinking of upgrading then the short answer would be, don't. While Google has given the Pixel 8 a decent set of upgrades, I don’t see it changing the experience drastically if you already own a Pixel 7, especially if you have just bought it this year. You still have a good number of years left for updates, the design has aged well, and performance should be enough for everyday apps. If you are looking to upgrade from a Pixel 7 though, the Pixel 8 Pro is what you should be aiming for.