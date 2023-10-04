Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Google's latest flagship The Pixel 8 is a surprisingly impactful update to Google's flagship phone line. It offers improved performance via Google's Tensor G3 chipset, as well as key upgrades in the charging and photography departments. It also debuts a new, higher price. Pros High-performance Tensor G3 SoC 120Hz refresh rate Fast wireless charging Cons Higher price tag Lower MP camera sensors $699 at Best Buy $699 at Amazon

Whether looking at Google’s latest flagship phone or its value-price handsets, the search engine behemoth turned manufacturer provides some of the most tempting upgrade points in the current-gen Android phone space. But when you factor the cost of these devices against their specs and design, which of Google’s 2023 phone releases reigns supreme? That’s exactly the question I seek to answer in this head-to-head comparison of the Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7a. Let’s dive into the details that set these phones apart and determine which Pixel phone deserves a spot among the best phones available today.

Price, specs & availability

Since both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 7a were released in 2023, both phones are widely available through Google directly and other major mobile retailers. The Pixel 7a came out on May 10th of this year, while the Pixel 8 was released on October 4th. But despite coming out only six months apart, these handsets are powered by a fairly different selection of hardware. And this makes sense, considering the Pixel 7a was originally marketed as a budget-friendly alternative to 2022’s Pixel 7. Just how budget-friendly, exactly?

The Pixel 7a originally launched with an MSRP of $499 — a full $100 cheaper than the flagship Pixel 7. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, launched with an MSRP of $699, which was a slight increase over the Pixel 7. All this said, Pixel phones are known for regularly going on sale, so it is always wise to shop around for more up-to-date pricing on either device.



Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 7a SoC Google Tensor G3 Tensor G2 Display 6.2-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness 6.1-inch FHD+ gOLED @90Hz RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage 128GB Battery 4,575mAh 4,385mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 10.5MP, f/2.2, 95 degree FoV 13MP Rear camera 50MP, f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera with Autofocus, 125.8-degree FoV 64MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G(mmWave & sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.9x2.8x0.4 inches (150.5x70.8x8.9mm) 6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches (152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm) Colors Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Charcoal, Coral, Snow, Sea Weight 6.6 ounces (187g) 6.8 ounces (193g) Charge speed 27W wired, 18W wireless (12W Qi charging) 18W wired, 7.5W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP67

Design

When it comes to comparing the designs of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7a, these two handsets have far more similarities than differences. However, the Pixel 8 offers a notable improvement in the screen-to-body ratio, which has been a shortcoming of past Pixel phones. With that in mind, the Pixel 8 earns a marginal victory in this category.

The Pixel 8 packs a larger 6.2-inch display despite having a slightly smaller footprint than the Pixel 7a with its 6.1-inch screen. The difference in usable screen size is nominal, but the smaller bezel around the display is definitely a welcome aesthetic change.

Speaking of esthetics, both handsets also have a completely different selection of color options. The Pixel 7a has four colorways: Charcoal, Snow, Sea, and Coral (US-only). The Pixel 8 has three colorways: Obsidian, Hazel, and Rose.

Aside from these differences, though, both phones retain the key features of their lineage. These features include a flat front screen, a two-tone color design, and a distinctive rear camera bar with a matte aluminum cover. Of course, most users will cover all of these details up with a protective case anyway.

Software

Regarding software support, the Google Pixel 8 has a slight advantage over its A Series competition: it ships with Android 14. That’s not to say that the Pixel 7a will be so readily left in the dust, though. The Pixel 7a (which ships with Android 13) already has access to the beta version of Android 14 and will be eligible for a full upgrade shortly after the stable release of this OS.

Android 14 offers some noteworthy improvements for the end user, the largest of which is an improvement in battery management. Additionally, compatible devices will gain Ultra HDR photography support, lossless USB audio support, and more control over font scaling. But by and large, most of the upgrades that Android 14 offers over its predecessor are developer-facing. So, the difference between it and Android 13 is marginal. For that reason, you can’t go wrong with either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 7a in this department.

Performance

The Google Pixel 8 is the clear winner in the performance category because of its upgraded Google Tensor G3 chipset. As explained in our review of this chipset, it is a substantial leap forward in performance power over the previous G2 chipset (which powers the Pixel 7a). One of the most notable improvements is an intriguing nona-core design.

The Tensor G3 chipset has one Cortex-X3 prime core, four Cortex-A715 performance cores, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. This is an entirely different architecture from the last generation chip, and so it represents a considerable jump in processing speed for CPU-intensive tasks like mobile gaming. For comparison, the Pixel 7a’s G2 chipset used cores that were already at least two years outdated when first released. The improved processor of the Pixel 8 means that it is the winner in terms of processing speed, power efficiency, and heat management.

Battery life

While the Pixel 8 has barely seen any improvement in battery capacity, it has received a boost in charging speeds, which makes it the clear winner in the battery life category. Don’t get me wrong — neither the Pixel 8’s 4,485mAh battery nor the Pixel 7a’s 4385mAh battery are disappointing. By Google’s estimate, both phones can exceed 24 hours of battery life across a mix of talk, data, standby, and other features. But one phone charges faster than the other, which makes for better uptime for heavy phone users.

The Pixel 8 supports 27W wired charging and 18W wireless charging. This is a notable improvement over the Pixel 7a, which only supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. As an added bonus, the Pixel 8 also has the reverse charging feature, which has not yet made it to Google’s A Series phones.

Camera

Google’s Pixel phones are known for having great cameras and even greater image processing. And because none of the Pixel handsets slack in either department, it is a tough call to pick a winner between the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 7a. On the one hand, the Pixel 8 offers next-gen camera features like Night Sight mode for video, Best Take photo merging, and a new Audio Eraser feature to remove unwanted background noise in videos. On the other hand, the Pixel 7a has a higher-resolution image sensor in both its selfie camera and rear camera array.

On the rear, the Pixel 7a has a 64MP wide sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, which produces greater detail than the Pixel 8’s 50MP wide sensor and 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The same goes for the Pixel 7a’s 13MP ultra-wide selfie camera versus the Pixel 8’s 10.5MP ultra-wide selfie camera. While this does offer an advantage to the Pixel 7a, modern cameras already capture an unreal amount of detail, so the importance of megapixels is easily overstated. In this case, I believe that the improved image processing capabilities of the Pixel 8 make it the winner in the image category despite the specs. That said, both phones have fantastic cameras, and you really can’t go wrong with either.

Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7a: Which is right for you?

It should come as no surprise that the newer, more expensive Pixel 8 is the best option for users looking for modern performance, battery life, and photo-taking. Although some categories are a closer call than others, the Pixel 8 is pretty much an all-around upgrade over the budget-oriented Pixel 7a. But is it a big enough leap in power to warrant a current Pixel 7a owner to upgrade? Probably not. Since this phone is quite a bit more expensive than the Pixel 7a, it probably won’t tempt many people to upgrade. But with no news of a potential Pixel 8a yet, the Pixel 7a is still a viable value upgrade for Pixel phone enthusiasts considering upgrading from an even older generation of phones.

The Pixel 7a is still a powerful modern handset, and any shortcomings in performance are only to make the device more affordable for consumers. That is why it still remains a great budget option even following the release of the Pixel 8. Until Google announces a new budget phone, it will be hard to find a Pixel phone with better bang for your buck.