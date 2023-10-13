Source: Google Google Pixel 8 The Google Pixel 8 packs a punch with its impressive GPU performance, making it a solid choice for gamers and graphics enthusiasts. It also features a mega 4,575mAh battery capacity for long-lasting performance. Pros Better battery capacity compared to S23 Compatible with latest Wi-Fi 7 networks Ray tracing ARM Immortalis G715 MP10 GPU Cons Gorilla Glass Victus base version only Limited color options Lower CPU clock speed $699 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were recently announced, and buyers are already excited to buy their next smartphone. But whether this is the right decision depends on how you compare it with other devices in the range like the S23. We know that Samsung S23 comes with stunning displays, state-of-the-art camera setup, and powerful performance. Meanwhile, Google's Pixel 8 brings its signature AI magic, alongside impressive photography features and a user-friendly interface. For this guide, we’ll compare Samsung’s flagship S23 with the Pixel 8 to see which one is the worthy choice.

Google Pixel 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Pricing and availability

The Pixel 8 launched on Oct. 4, and is available from the official Google Store website and other retailers, while you can get the Samsung S23 from your nearby Samsung store, the official website, and even on Amazon.

Now, let's talk price tags! The Galaxy S23 is no penny-pincher, kicking off at $800 for the 128GB variant, while its beefier 256GB model demands $860. But Google’s not giving the Galaxy any chance. The Pixel 8 starts with a price of $699 for the 128GB variant while the 256GB model costs $759. Both devices cost the same on Amazon as well.



Google Pixel 8 Samsung Galaxy S23 SoC Google Tensor G3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.2-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, FHD+ resolution (2,340 x1,080), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate RAM 8GB LPDDR5X 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,575mAh 3,900mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 / One UI 5.1 Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm) 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm) Colors Obsidian, Hazel, Rose Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, Lime Weight 6.6 ounces (187g) 5.93 ounces (168g) Charge speed 27W wired, 18W wireless (12W Qi charging) 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68

Performance and battery

On the base level, we can notice that both Galaxy S23 and Pixel 8 are turbocharged fast devices, with each offering 8GB RAM along with the same storage options. Even beyond that, the processing speeds are quite impressive. The Pixel 8 rocks Google's Tensor 3 Chipset, a powerhouse with a nona-core processor. With a 3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 and a crew of 2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 and 2.15 GHz Cortex-A510 cores, you can expect solid performance from this device.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs a punch with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Its octa-core CPU performs like a beast featuring a 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3, coupled with 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715, 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710, and 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510 cores. What sets the Samsung Galaxy S23 apart from the Pixel 8 is its higher clock speed. With that speedy 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 core, it outpaces the Pixel 8's 3.0 GHz Cortex-X3, ensuring a snappier performance.

In terms of testing, the S23 has shown a 24% better performance against the Pixel 8 in AnTuTu Benchmark tests: 1350K vs 1089K. On top of that, it also came out 16% faster in a single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1850 vs 1563 points. So, evidently speaking, the S23 pretty much outranks Google’s latest flagship.

Now, let's compare the Adreno 740 GPU in the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the ARM Immortalis-G715s MC10 GPU in the Google Pixel 8. The Adreno 740 is a powerful GPU capable of handling high-end gaming and graphics-intensive tasks. Besides, it is designed to be power-efficient and maximize battery life while delivering solid performance.

Google isn't pulling any punches in the graphics department either. The ARM Immortalis G715 MP10 GPU offers hardware acceleration for ray tracing as well as support for more cores. This will help significantly enhance the realism of graphics in high-end games and applications. With support of more cores, it will handle the advanced AI capabilities of Pixel 8 pretty smoothly too. Google has given a solid competition to the S23 in this department with the most flagship-level GPU from ARM yet. We're looking at both devices delivering some solid graphics performance, with just a smidge of difference between them.

However, Pixel 8 has outsmarted the Galaxy S23 in terms of battery, with an extra 675mAh battery capacity. The Pixel 8 comes with a 4575mAh battery while the S23 has 3900mAh. Now, both Google and Samsung claim their devices can go for the whole day, but let's be real: Your battery timing will vary based on how you use your phone. Nonetheless, one amazing aspect about both devices is that they have fast charging with Pixel 8 coming with 27W support and Galaxy S23 marginally behind at 25W.

Design and display

Picking a phone with a design that suits your style isn't just about looks – it's about finding a device that feels like an extension of yourself to enhance both your tech experience and your overall vibe. And, I’ll say it right away, the S23 is just a class apart!

Starting off, the Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch display, while the Samsung S23 comes in at 6.1 inches. Not so much of a difference, but the S23 takes points for better grip on hand. It has a lightweight profile at just 168 grams, featuring a glass front and back protected by the robust Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an armor aluminum frame. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8, has a just an okay design. It features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and an aluminum frame but weighs 187 grams, 19 grams more than the S23. It is worth noting that Samsung has used the next-gen Victus 2 Glass while the Pixel has stuck with the base version. The back of S23 features three lenses, sleek aesthetics, and a premium feel too.

In terms of display performance, there’s a head-to-head between the two. Both phones offer a smooth 120Hz refresh rate which results in fluid animations, improved gaming experience, and an overall lag-free display. Moving on to pixel density (ppi), the Pixel 8 edges ahead with a slightly higher pixel density of approximately 428 ppi, thanks to its 1080x2400 pixel resolution. In contrast, the Samsung S23 has a pixel density of around 425 ppi, driven by its 1080x2340 pixel resolution. Not so much of a difference, right? But again, factually, the Pixel 8 is a tiny bit better.

For the screen-to-body ratio, there’s, again, not much of a comparison. Both devices have nearly bezel-less displays with the Pixel 8 having an approximately 85.5% screen-to-body ratio, while the S23 features an approximate 86.8% screen-to-body ratio.

However, we can see a prominent distinction between the brightness nits of both. The Google Pixel 8 takes the lead with 1400 nits in HDR mode and peak brightness of 2000 nits. As for S23, there’s a maximum of 1200 nits in HDR mode and 1750 nits peak brightness. The Pixel 8 will definitely perform better outdoors, especially in peak sunlight.

Another design aspect to consider is the color options offered by both. The Galaxy S23 comes in a bunch of colors like lavender, cream, phantom black, and green. If you order from the website, you even get some special online-only colors like lime and graphite. On the other hand, Google's Pixel 8 is a bit more modest with just three color options: black, gray, and a fancy rose gold.

With all these aspects to consider, I would personally go for the S23 in terms of design. It has a smooth premium finish, with an element of luxury to it as compared to Pixel 8. Besides, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, there’s better protection too. The Pixel 8 may excel in a few departments, but with only thin margins.

Cameras

The Pixel 8 features a dual-camera system with a primary lens of 50MP with f/1.7 aperture, which should excel in low-light conditions. It's accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 126-degree field of view for capturing expansive scenes. Google's camera software enhances the experience with features like Pixel Shift and Ultra-HDR. Besides, the AI capabilities allow for easy editing as well.

On the other side, the Samsung S23 has a versatile triple-camera setup. It includes a 50MP wide lens as the primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Dual Pixel PDAF, which can deliver sharp and detailed shots. Additionally, it offers a 10MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, providing the advantage of optical zoom for capturing distant subjects without pixelating the picture. You’ll also get a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view, ideal for wide-angle shots. The trio of S23 outsmarts the Pixel 8, easily!

In terms of video capabilities, both phones are cool choices, but the Galaxy marks the big gap for Pixel 8. The Pixel 8 supports 4K recording up to 60fps with features like gyro-EIS and 10-bit HDR. Meanwhile, the Samsung S23 steps it up with 8K recording at 24/30fps and 4K at up to 60fps. It also features HDR10+ and stereo sound recording.

Shifting our focus to the front cameras, the Pixel 8 features a 10.5MP Dual PD selfie camera, whereas the S23 boasts an even more impressive 12MP Dual PD Autofocus selfie camera. Both smartphones come with an f/2.2 aperture for their selfie cameras, but thanks to its superior lens, the S23 promises superior selfie shots. Moreover, both devices are capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60fps with the front cam.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 emerges as the better option for camera enthusiasts and those who prioritize photography and videography. Its top-tier triple-camera setup, optical zoom capabilities, and superior video recording options are all what you’ll need for a picture-perfect experience (pun intended).

Google Pixel 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S23: Which one should you choose?

The big question: Which one of these devices is worth your next investment? Realistically speaking, in terms of price, there’s a gap of just $100 among the price of two, but you get tons of extra features in the S23 which includes the lightning fast performance, the camera trio, sleek design, and a fancy display too.

But that does not mean that the Pixel 8 is underperforming. The Pixel 8 features a slightly better GPU as compared to the S23 for better gaming. Plus, the advanced AI capabilities are not present in the S23 as we have seen in the case of the Google Pixel 8. Plus, the higher battery of Pixel 8 is a plus-point too.

So, if you are someone who values performance and looking to up your camera game, the S23 is your answer. But if you are looking for performance along with better battery and advanced AI specs, make your Pixel 8 purchase.

