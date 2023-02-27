Google's Pixel phones have been our favorite Android phones here at XDA, and they've really improved in the last couple of years. The company stepped up its smartphone game when it redesigned the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in an effort to bring its phones back to competitive flagship status. I'd say they did a pretty good job with not just the Pixel 6 but also with the Pixel 7 series that followed it. The Pixel 7, in particular, still gets a lot of screen time from me, despite having newer and more premium flagships around. As someone who often comes back to the Pixel 7 from other flagships, it's safe to say that the phone I am most looking forward to in 2023 is the Pixel 8, assuming that's what Google calls it.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are not without their flaws, though. Google has some things to work on before its phones can catch up to other top-tier phones on the market. We're still a few good months away from getting a taste of the next-generation Pixel phones, but here's my Google Pixel 8 wishlist in which I'll highlight some ways in which I think Google can improve its next Pixel phones.

Faster charging speeds, please!

Pixel 7 in Obsidian

Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro trail behind the competition in the charging department. The Pixel 7, in case you're wondering, supports 20W wired charging, while the Pixel 7 Pro tops out at 23W. These charging speeds may look decent for an iPhone user, but they're painfully slow when you compare them with the charging speeds offered by other Android flagships from the likes of OnePlus. The newly launched OnePlus 11 can fully top up the battery in just 25 minutes. Expecting 65W or 80W charging speeds from the next-generation Pixel phones would be wishful thinking, but I'd like them to start somewhere and at least compete with Samsung's 45W charging speeds. Having to wait for almost two hours for your phone to charge is a bit of a hard pill to swallow.

Variable refresh rates for all models

I am assuming most people know by now that the Pixel 7 Pro has a 120Hz screen, whereas the standard Pixel 7 is stuck at 90Hz. The latter is still an uptick from the 60Hz displays we've seen in older devices, and you'll likely never spot a difference between 90Hz and 120Hz unless you use them side by side, but did you know that only the Pixel 7 Pro's display supports variable refresh rates? That's right, only the Pro model benefits from an LTPO display with a variable refresh rate (VRR) support that throttles down to only output the necessary amount of frames. That, in conjunction with the more efficient Tensor G2 chip, pulls a lot of weight to significantly reduce power consumption.

While the Pixel 7 Pro can crawl down to 10Hz while idling, the Pixel 7's OLED panel can only switch between 60Hz and 90Hz. It would be nice if all models in the Pixel 8 lineup would not only have a 120Hz display but also support variable refresh rates. It makes sense to reserve some features for the Pro model, but I'd rather have these limitations only on the more affordable Pixel 7a and not see them trickle down to the flagships.

A more reliable fingerprint scanner?

Every time I switch to a different phone from the Pixel 7, the only thing I don't miss is its rather slow and unreliable fingerprint scanner. My time with the Pixel 7's fingerprint scanner has been so challenging that I switched to facial recognition even though it's not as secure. Not all Pixel 7 units appear to be plagued by a sluggish fingerprint sensor, but I know I am not alone when I say using it is not an enjoyable experience.

I've seen countless threads on Reddit discussing this issue and trying to figure out alternate ways, like registering your fingers twice to make it more reliable. It would be nice to see Google swapping out the optical fingerprint scanners with ultrasonic ones for the Pixel 8 lineup. The ultrasonic sensor on the Galaxy S23, for instance, blows the Pixel 7's scanner out of the water, and I don't see myself getting used to a slower sensor again after having used a more reliable one.

I find it mildly unsettling to write about wanting better Android support on a phone made by Google, but we're living in times when other manufacturers offer longer support for their phones with more updates. Samsung was the first to win its users by offering longer software support. The company, in case you're wondering, has promised four major Android OS updates and up to five years of security updates for its flagship phones. OnePlus has also made a similar promise to deliver more updates to "some" of its phones, so it's safe to assume the OnePlus 11 is first in line for that. This puts Google in a tough spot as the current-generation Pixel phones are only promised three Android OS updates and up to four years' worth of security updates.

None of these come close to the number of years of support Apple offers for its devices, but it would be nice to see Google stepping things up with more updates for its phones. And the fact that it's now using bespoke Tensor chips for its phone should make it that much easier to tailor updates. This isn't necessarily a deal-breaker for many, but having better software updates is good for the longevity of the device.

What do you want to see?

Those are some of the improvements I am hoping to see in the next-gen Pixel phones. You can always ask for more substantial changes, but there's only so much you can expect to change on a yearly basis now. Besides that, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already offers a great experience overall. There's always room for improvement, but I also wanted to take a realistic approach while putting together this wishlist. And now I'd like to know your thoughts on this. Would you like to add any other features or changes that you are most excited/hopeful for? Let me know by dropping a line in the comments below!

Also, we're still months away from getting our hands on the new Pixel phones. If you don't want to wait that long to buy a new phone and you'd rather buy something that's available right now, then consider picking up a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro. They're both excellent phones that'll serve you well for many years to come. They're also frequently discounted across all the retailers in the U.S., so you might find a good deal in our Pixel 7 deals post.