Last week we saw a major leak that unveiled Google's plans for the next three years of Pixel devices. The leak revealed everything from the expected, like the long-rumored Pixel foldable that should launch in a few months, to the surprising, like two Pro Pixel phones in 2024 and a potential clamshell foldable.

But perhaps the most noteworthy bit from the leak, in my opinion, is that Google will scale back the scope of its mid-tier "A series" after the upcoming Pixel 7a. The leak claims Google will either switch to a biennial launch or scrap the line completely. This means there are no plans for a Pixel 8a in 2024 — or ever.

If the rumor is true, Google wouldn't be the first major phone brand to scale back production of or cancel its mid-range phone series entirely. According to very reliable industry analyst Kuo Ming-chi, Apple is likely to scrap mass production of the fourth-generation iPhone SE following poor sales of the third-gen SE. Samsung, too, did not release a Fan Edition Galaxy phone this year.

Judging by these decisions, I think it's clear that demand for an "affordable, but compromised" version of a flagship is not as high as the companies, and some of us tech writers originally believed. I include us tech writers in the group because tech sites, including XDA, have generally championed these Pixel A/iPhone SE/Galaxy FE types of devices. But increasingly, critical acclaim has not resulted in commercial success for these phones. But what gives? Given today's economy, wouldn't people want an almost flagship phone for a bit less money? I have a couple of educated theories as to why the Pixel 6as and iPhone SEs of the world have not sold well.

The phones are only "good value" in North America

The first thing we have to address is that phones like the Google Pixel 6a and third-gen iPhone SE can only be considered good value in North America (and the Galaxy S21 FE, not at all), where the phone scene is limited due to the absence of many Chinese brands. And objectively speaking, Chinese brands consistently offer more bang for their buck than western or Korean rivals. For example, to get prices below $500, Google gave the Pixel 6a a 60Hz display and plastic body. Meanwhile, Apple's third-gen iPhone SE uses a design with components taken directly from the five-year-old iPhone 8 — its display resolution isn't even 720p. Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE? It launched with one-year-old hardware at a laughable $700 — almost every review, including XDA's, warned consumers "do not buy it at full price."

The Pixel 6a's display is clearly inferior to the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7's screens.

Conversely, in other markets throughout Asia and Europe, including India, the U.K., Spain, or Singapore, consumers can pick up something like a Poco F4 for about the equivalent of $380. It offers a 120Hz OLED display with thin bezels, Snapdragon 870 SoC, larger image sensors, the latest memory and storage standards, and fast charging with a charger included.

This means these A/SE/FE phones lose their main selling point — value — outside the North American market. But here's the thing, these Google/Apple/Samsung's mid-rangers also aren't winning over North American consumers despite the value proposition. And I think it has to do with my next point.

In North America, there are enough carrier subsidies, trade-in offers, and installment plans to entice consumers to buy the flagship instead

With the current economy, one would think the average American consumer is on a tighter budget and would thus love to save $200-$300 bucks on a phone. But that's apparently not the case because these mid-rangers are clearly not selling.

The iPhone SE (right) looks so outdated compared to flagship iPhones.

The problem, I think, is that these devices are in what I would call North American price limbo: at between $450 to $700, they're not cheap enough for those who are truly struggling financially, but the phones also cut enough corners that they're clearly inferior to their flagship counterparts, which means consumers with more expendable income could be convinced to just spend a bit more.

And who's doing the convincing? Phone carriers, which offer major subsidies and trade-in offers for flagship phones. On the homepages of all three major American carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon) right now, the leading promo materials are advertising a "free" iPhone 14 Pro if you trade in an eligible device and sign up for a two-year contract. Samsung has some of the most generous trade-in offers around. Just two months ago, it had an enhanced trade-in deal that effectively brought the price of the usually $999 Galaxy Z Flip 4 to $309.

AT&T's homepage telling consumers they can get an iPhone 14 Pro for free.

And if you struggle to pay even that $309? Samsung, Best Buy, or your credit card likely offer installment plans. The reality is the U.S. is very consumerism-driven, and there are never shortages of deals to entice you to spend. As mobile analyst Avi Greengart opined on Twitter, why would anyone opt for a clearly inferior phone when they're not really paying much out of their own pockets anyway?

Is moving down another tier in pricing an option? I'm not so sure

Since consumers have spoken with their wallets that they don't really care about a $450 Pixel 6a or iPhone SE if its flagship siblings are just another $200-$300 more, perhaps the next step for these devices would be to move down another tier in pricing, into the budget territory. Maybe a $250 phone with the Pixel, iPhone, or Galaxy S branding would finally create enough of a price gap to make a difference? I am not convinced it will for a few reasons.

First, lowering prices into the $200-$300 range would mean even more compromises in hardware. Google, Apple, and Samsung have so far not been willing to sacrifice profit margins in the name of value the way some Chinese brands do. How would these companies be able to manufacture a $250 phone that doesn't use extremely outdated components?

There's also the matter of brand image. Selling budget products can rack up some quick sales but could take away from the overall brand's perceived premium status. It's why many companies across various industries, including Chinese phone brands, launch a sub-brand for affordable products.

I highly doubt neither Google, Samsung, nor Apple would want to water down its brand image by being associated with budget products. I'd go as far as to say hell would freeze over before we'd see an Apple product fall into the "budget" segment of its category. This is the company that sells a $19 piece of cloth.

Axing the A series is fine because Google's goal is to rival Apple

Google is slowly building its own ecosystem to compete with Apple's.

Let's circle back to the Pixel leaks to conclude this opinion piece. I don't think Google would lose much if the A series is to be retired. Google has always envisioned its Pixel phones to be Android's direct answer to the iPhone and to get there; Google needs to go more premium, not more budget.

The good news is Google has made significant progress in the last couple of years after a slow start. The Pixel 6 series was a breakthrough for the company, and the Pixel 7 series are premium and polished enough to have a strong case to be better than this year's iPhones (I certainly think so). Google still has a lot of work to do to catch up to Apple, including expanding its retail presence worldwide and building a larger ecosystem of products (all of which Google is actively working on). But Google's plan to skip the A phone and focus on adding a third flagship phone seems the right plan.

Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 series Google's new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro bring a lot of improvement over the last year's models. Both phones have upgraded internals and a slightly different design among other things. See at Best Buy

Apple iPhone SE 3 Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) The iPhone SE (2022) is the most affordable iPhone you can buy on the market right now. One of the highlights of this particular iPhone is that it's powered by the powerful A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) may not be the most powerful iPhone on the market, but it definitely offers a lot of value for the money. See at Best Buy