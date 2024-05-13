There's more competition than ever in the market for midrange smartphones in North America, and Google is here with its 2024 offering in the Google Pixel 8a. The story is generally the same as past A-series releases: the Pixel 8a is like the Pixel 8, but slightly smaller and with a few less features. However, that shouldn't make what Google has done with the Pixel 8a seem any less impressive. This year's Pixel midranger includes the newest Tensor G3 processor, a redesign, a display upgrade, and generative AI software. Many of the things that made the Pixel 8 our favorite base-model flagship phone can also be had for just $500 on the Pixel 8a.

In some ways, Google is competing with itself. For those that want to spend a bit more money, the regular Pixel 8 offers a marginally better experience. Similarly, those that want to spend slightly less can grab last year's Pixel 7a at a discount. Then there's the OnePlus 12R, which is available in the U.S. this year to give Google's A-series a run for its money. Still, I think the Pixel 8a is the best phone you can get for $500 today. Pixels are known for their camera hardware, and the Pixel 8a honors that reputation by offering the greatest camera performance of any phone at this price point. Beyond that, the latest Tensor G3 chip and flashy generative AI features prove that you don't need to spend four figures on a phone to get a great device.

About this review: Google provided us with a Pixel 8a for the purposes of this review. The company had no input on this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Google Pixel 8a Great mid-ranger Even the cheapest Pixel phone comes with AI 8.5 / 10 The mid-range market is more competitive than ever in the U.S., but Google is holding its lead over the field with the Pixel 8a. It's redesigned to match the pebble-shaped look of the rest of the Pixel 8 series, and now includes the Tensor G3 processor. Plus, Google is making some of its mobile AI tools available on the Pixel 8a. That makes the Pixel 8a one of the best phones you can buy for $500. Pros Features the same curved design and Tensor G3 chip as Google's flagships

Includes some of Google's new generative AI smartphone features

Camera performance is still the best you'll find at this price point Cons Google's mid-ranger is competing with more phones this year, including the OnePlus 12R

Camera sensor is unchanged from last year's Pixel 7a

Charging is still very slow $500 at Best Buy $500 at Google Store

Pricing and availability

Google announced the new Pixel 8a on March 7, a week before its annual Google I/O developer conference. The smartphone retails for $500 and comes in four colors: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The base storage is 128GB, but it can be configured with 256GB for an extra $60. Unfortunately, choosing the 256GB upgrade will force you to buy the Obsidian colorway — all the other colors are offered in only 128GB. Right now, Google is offering a few promotions, including a trade-in deal that could get you a Pixel 8a completely free.

Specs

Google Pixel 8a SoC Google Tensor G3 Display 120Hz OLED, 2000 nits peak RAM 8GB LPDDR5x Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera 64MP Quad PD, f/1.89, 13MP UW Front camera 13MP f/2.2 Battery 4,492 mAh Charge speed 18W Ports USB-C port Dimensions 152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm Weight 188g IP Rating IP67 Security Titan M2

Design

There are some quirks, but the pebble-shaped chassis is fun and comfortable

Close

The Pixel 8a has a fresh design this year, but it's tricky to call it a true redesign. That's because it mimics the design of the Pixel 8, just like the Pixel 7a iterated on the Pixel 7. However, the new look for the Pixel 8a feels like a bigger deal this because its design is unlike what we've typically seen from Pixel phones before this generation. The Pixel 7a has the same general appearance as the Pixel 6a, with a few tweaks. By comparison, the Pixel 8a's pebble-shaped chassis looks materially different from the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a looks way more modern as a result, and I think it simply looks better.

The Pixel 8a looks way more modern as a result, and I think it simply looks better.

The Pixel 8a has a slightly smaller display than the regular Pixel 8, but the two devices have a similar overall footprint. As we'll get to in a moment, that's because the Pixel 8a has bigger display bezels. This means the Pixel 8a unfortunately isn't the compact phone we've been asking for — the device's 6.0-inch x 2.9-inch x 0.4-inch dimensions are standard for a 6.1-inch phone. The Pixel 8a does feel better in the hand than any phone I've used recently, thanks to the curved edges and the soft-touch matte back. That back cover is made of plastic, but it's time we stopped automatically considering plastic to be cheap. It looks and feels excellent on the Pixel 8a, and it's lighter than glass, helping the device hit a weight of 188 grams.

Related Google Pixel 8 review: The best base model flagship of them all The Pixel 8 brings a new chip with some very capable AI prowess, but the rest of the package is also polished and near Pro level

I tested the new Aloe color of the Pixel 8a, and it's a superb option. You're going to see the Aloe colorway in all kinds of shades in photos based on lighting conditions, so I want to clarify that Aloe strikes a good balance in shade. It's not green like the Rabbit R1 is orange, but it's also not green like the iPad Air's offwhite "colors."

Display

More brightness and 120Hz support finally make this a flagship-caliber screen

Close

Google didn't change the resolution of the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display — the OLED panel still sports a 1080x2400 resolution — but it did make a few other tweaks. Most importantly, the display now supports 120Hz refresh rates. The company started out offering 60Hz on the Pixel 6a, that got bumped to 90Hz on the Pixel 7a, and we're finally at full 120Hz on the Pixel 8a. It's safe to say that this is now a flagship-caliber display. In the midrange sector, the OnePlus 12R has the best display, and that's true even with the release of the Pixel 8a. However, considering everything else you get with the Pixel 8a, the screen is more than good enough.

It's safe to say that this is now a flagship-caliber display.

So, about those bezels: the issue is not the size. They're big, but I actually think it adds to the fun pebble shape of the Pixel 8a and I didn't notice them getting in the way at all. The more annoying part is that they're not symmetrical, and the Pixel 8a has a bigger chin. It's true that the Pixel 7a didn't have symmetrical bezels either, but the increased corner radius of the Pixel 8a means that this is more noticeable, especially around the corners.

I'm not a designer, so take this with a grain of salt, but the corner radius of the display doesn't seem to perfectly match the corner radius of the chassis. If you're someone who cares about these things, the Pixel 8a might peeve you. If you're wondering why I spent all this time talking about bezels and radii, I promise they won't bother you.

Related Google Pixel 7a review: The best midrange phone with flagship-level features The $499 Pixel 7a looks, feels, and performs just like the Pixel 7, which just six months ago was a highly-rated flagship phone.

Lastly, it's important to mention that the Pixel 8a is brighter, and that fixes one of the major flaws I found with the Pixel 7a. The display supports HDR and can hit 1,400 nits while playing HDR content. It also has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, which is up from the 1,200 nits supported by the Pixel 7a.

Cameras

Unchanged, but that's completely fine

Google consistently pulls the most out of its camera hardware, and that's the case on the Pixel 8a as well. The company threw in a fresh main sensor in last year's Pixel 7a, so it isn't surprising that this exact same sensor is found on the Pixel 8a. We rarely see new sensor hardware two years in a row. Google is so far ahead of the competition here that the 64MP, f/1.9 sensor still produces best-in-class photos. The 1/1.7-inch sensor size is smaller than regular flagships, for what it's worth. And, in the year of the telephoto lens, the Pixel 8a doesn't have one. It's just the 64MP main lens and a 13MP ultrawide for the back of the phone.

Google is so far ahead of the competition here that the 64MP, f/1.9 sensor still produces best-in-class photos.

I took a bunch of photos with the Pixel 8a, and they generally all turned out great. Even though the Pixel 8a has the new Tensor G3 chip, it doesn't look like the processor is adding much in the way of computational photography. Photos turn out essentially the same as they would if they were taken on the Pixel 8a. Again, that isn't really a bad thing, because the Pixel 7a's new main sensor was a big upgrade last year that pushed it ahead of the competition. You can view some of my favorite daylight shots snapped with the Pixel 8a below: