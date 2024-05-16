Google Pixel 8a A good phone for the price Google's latest mid-ranger brings a ton of improvements over last year's model, making it a great option for the budget-conscious. It's a great phone for its price, but it struggles to find a market in which the Pixel 8 is heavily discounted these days. Pros Same Tensor G3 chip as its flagship siblings Comes with new Google AI features Impressive cameras in its class Cons Very slow charging speeds The Pixel 8 is frequently discounted $500 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 A better overall pick The Google Pixel 8 boasts the company's latest Tensor G3 processor and features a refined glass and aluminum design. It's better than the Pixel 8a in many key areas and is also frequently discounted these days. Pros Excellent cameras Looks and feels more premium than the Pixel 8a Supports faster charging Cons More expensive than Pixel 8a at full price $670 at Amazon



Related Best Android phones in 2024 Need a new phone? Look no further than this selection of best Android phones you should buy, including the best from Google, Samsung and more!

The Google Pixel 8a is now official, bringing some of the best features that we know and love about the Pixel 8 to a slightly lower, more affordable price point. Just like the Pixel 7a, which was very similar to its flagship sibling in the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 8a also shares a lot of common traits with the Pixel 8, like its Tensor G3 chip, a 120Hz OLED display, software support, and more. In fact, I'd say they're so similar that the line between Google's flagship Pixel 8 series and the relatively affordable Pixel A-series is blurrier than ever.

That being said, there's still a $200 difference between the two phones at their full retail price, so how exactly is the Pixel 8a different from the mainline Pixel 8? Should you save $200 and get the more affordable smartphone or shell out the extra cash to get the flagship model? Let's find out!

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel 8a is more affordable

The Pixel 8a was announced on March 7, and it just went on sale a couple of days back for a starting price of $499. The base model for $499 only gets you 128GB of storage, but it's the only variant you can buy in four different colors — Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The 256GB variant costs $60 more, but you can only get it in Obsidian colorway, which is a bit of a bummer.

The flagship Pixel 8, on the other hand, has been around for quite some time now as it debuted last year in October alongside the Pixel 8 Pro. The base variant of Pixel 8 also comes with 128GB, and it starts at $699, while its 256GB variant will set you back $759 in the United States. The Pixel 8 can be had in four different colors i.e. Mint, Obsidian, Rose, and Hazel, but the Mint color only comes in 128GB flavor. One thing to note about the Pixel 8 is that it's frequently available at a discounted price, going all the way down to $550.



Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 8 SoC Google Tensor G3 Google Tensor G3 Display 6.1-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz OLED, 2000 nits peak 6.2-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB LPDDR5x 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage Rear camera 64MP Quad PD, f/1.89, 13MP UW 50MP, f/1.68 Octa PD wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera with Autofocus, 125.8-degree FoV Front camera 13MP f/2.2 10.5MP, f/2.2, 95 degree FoV Battery 4,492 mAh 4,575mAh Charge speed 18W wired, 7.5 wireless 27W wired, 18W wireless (12W Qi charging) Ports USB-C port USB Type-C 3.2 Dimensions 5.98 x 2.86 x 0.35in(152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm) 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches (150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm) Weight 6.6Oz (188g) 6.6 ounces (187g) IP Rating IP67 IP68

2:23 Related Google Pixel 8a review: A great mid-ranger with Google's best AI tools for half the price Google made the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro the first real "AI smartphones," and that now extends to the $500 Pixel 8a.

Related Google Pixel 8 review: The best base model flagship of them all The Pixel 8 brings a new chip with some very capable AI prowess, but the rest of the package is also polished and near Pro level

Design

Both have similar designs and are instantly recognizable

Close

The Google Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a look very similar to each other, and there's not much in the name of differences between the two. They both feature a pebble-shaped design with rounded corners, and you also get the iconic Pixel camera bar at the back that makes them instantly recognizable. The Pixel 8a is a bit more rounded than the Pixel 8 overall, but you may not notice the difference unless you compare them side-by-side, especially if it's inside a case. The Pixel 8a has noticeably thicker bezels on the front, but they both feature a flat panel, making it easier to find and add screen-protectors.

Close

As far as the physical dimensions go, the Pixel 8a measures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm, whereas the Pixel 8 measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm. That makes the Pixel 8a a hair taller and wider than its flagship sibling, which is definitely something to keep in mind. It also weighs a gram heavier, coming in at 188g versus 187g for the Pixel 8. The weight difference is particularly interesting to note as the Pixel 8a sports a composite plastic back with a matte finish, while the Pixel 8 features a glossy glass back. Both phones use recycled aluminum for the camera bar and the side bezels, though. Design is entirely subjective, but the Pixel 8 uses better build materials and is hence more premium overall. Also, the Pixel 8 also has an IP68 rating for dust and wate resistance, whereas the Pixel 8a comes with IP67.

Winner: Google Pixel 8

Display

The Pixel 8 edges out with slimmer bezels and better Gorilla Glass protection

Both the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 8 sport an OLED panel with support for up to 2400 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rates. They each hit a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits (1,400 nits for HDR brightness), and they also share the same 20:9 aspect ratio. You're also looking at a flat-edged design for both smartphones, and they both have an optical fingerprint scanner, too. The only difference between the two in the display department is that the Pixel 8a sports a 6.1-inch panel while the Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display. This difference, as you can tell, is nothing to write home about, and it doesn't translate to any noticeable difference in the pixel-per-inch (PPI) count, either.

It is, however, worth pointing out that the Pixel 8a has noticeably thicker bezels on the front surrounding the display, while the Pixel 8 has slightly smaller bezels that look visually more appealing. Also, the Pixel 8a only sports a Gorilla Glass 3 panel on the front to protect its display, whereas the Pixel 8 has a more durable Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a are equally good when it comes to the display, in my opinion, but the Pixel 8 looks better from the front, thanks to slimmer bezels. It also has more durable glass protecting it, so it edges out the Pixel 8a by a slight margin.

Winner: Google Pixel 8

Performance

Both phones perform well with identical specifications

Close

Google's new Pixel 8a has identical specifications to that of the Pixel 8, meaning you're looking at the same Tensor G3 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Both phones perform admirably well, and you're not going to notice any lags or stutters while using them. The Tensor G3 may not be the most powerful chipset out there, but it packs enough punch to deliver a snappy performance for day-to-day usage. It's worth noting that the Pixel 8a may feel snappier if you're coming from something like the Pixel 7a, and that's because of the faster 120Hz refresh rate panel.

Winner: Tie

Battery life

Identical battery life, but Pixel 8 charges faster

The Pixel 8a's battery has slightly less capacity, coming in at 4,492 mAh versus the 4,575 mAh unit inside the Pixel 8. Again, it's not a huge difference, so you can expect both phones to last for pretty much the same duration. That being said, the Pixel 8a tops out at 18W wired charging speeds, while the Pixel 8 can go up to 27W. They both support wireless charging, too, but the Pixel 8a is once again going to be painfully slow with its 7.5W charging, running behind the Pixel 8's 18W wireless charging support.

Winner: Google Pixel 8

Software

As for the software, both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8a come with Android 14 out of the box, and are guaranteed to receive seven years of software updates and security patches. The Pixel 8a also shares a lot of the same software features with the Pixel 8, including Circle to Search and the Pixel Call Assist, making it pretty much the only smartphone in its price range to support top-notch AI features. Before we move on to the camera section, it's worth highlighting that both phones support most 5G bands in the United States, including mmWave 5G, But the Pixel 8a only has support for Wi-Fi 6E, whereas the Pixel 8 supports Wi-Fi 7.

Winner: Tie

Camera

The Pixel 8 is a more well-rounded option

Both smartphones in this comparison sport a dual-camera setup at the back, but you get completely different image sensors. The Pixel 8a sports a 64 MP main camera with an f/1.9 aperture, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera (120˚) with an f/2.2 aperture at the back. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture, and a 12MP ultrawide camera (126˚) with an f/2.2 aperture. As far as the selfie cameras are concerned, the Pixel 8a sports a 13MP f/2.2 front-facing camera, while the Pixel 8 comes with a 10.5MP f/2.2 camera.

The Pixel 8's main camera sensor uses an "Octa PD" system that enables autofocus for shots, while the Pixel 8a only has fixed focus. Notably, the Pixel 8's main sensor also has a lower aperture for better low-light performance, though, your results may vary based on other shooting conditions. Similarly, the ultrawide camera on the Pixel 8 also has autofocus, and it'll give you a slightly wider shot, for what it's worth. The Pixel 8 arguably has better cameras on paper, but you may not notice a huge difference between all the shots. I'll add some camera samples captured using both phones below for you to check out.

Google Pixel 8a camera samples