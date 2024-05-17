Google Pixel 8a Best overall The best midrange phone ever Google's new Pixel 8a features a redesigned chassis, an upgraded display, and a more powerful Tensor G3 chip. While that's great, the camera is still the same as last year's model and the charging speed is still slower than ideal. The Pixel 8a is still the best all-around phone you can get for $500, though. Pros Redesigned exterior and pebble-shaped design look excellent The display is brighter, and it's a noticeable difference Tensor G3 brings better performance and new AI features Cons Camera hardware is unchanged from the Pixel 7a Charging speed is still limited to 18W There's more competition for mid-rangers this year, including the OnePlus 12R and even the older Pixel 7a $500 at Best Buy $500 at Google Store

Google Pixel 7a Cheaper alternative Get most of the experience for less $400 $499 Save $99 Although the Google Pixel 7a is about a year old, it's surprisingly similar to the new Pixel 8a. Specifically, the camera hardware is identical on both models, and photos turn out great using the Pixel 7a. While the Tensor G2 chip is far from perfect, you probably aren't buying a midrange phone if you care about the fastest performance. Pros The boxy design and feel will be preferred by some Same exact camera hardware as the newer Pixel 8a Usually around $75 cheaper than the Pixel 8a, and it's only going lower Cons Less software support than the newer Pixel 8a Fewer AI features and an aging Tensor G2 processor Display isn't as bright as the Pixel 8a $425 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $499 at Google Store



The overlap between Google's budget A-series lineup of devices and its flagship offerings is greater than ever with the release of the Pixel 8a. It's the company's latest midrange phone that takes a lot of cues from the regular Pixel 8 and offers a few considerable upgrades compared to last year's Pixel 7a. However, Google's mid-rangers last far longer on the market than one year, as they often see price cuts that keep their value proposition intact.

After using the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a side-by-side for the last week, I've discovered that the brand-new Pixel 8a is the better buy for most people. Currently, the Pixel 7a isn't discounted by enough to make the savings worth everything you give up by not going with the Pixel 8a. If the Pixel 7a gets an official price cut in the future, that could change. Let's break down the differences between the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a, and find out which one is the best phone for each kind of user.

Price, availability, and specs

Pixel 7a is in a weird place right now

Google released the Pixel 8a one week before Google I/O 2024, and it retails for the same $500 starting price as the Pixel 7a. The phone is now available, and it comes in four colors: Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Pixel 8a comes with 128GB of storage by default, but can be upgraded to 256GB for an extra $60. If you need the extra storage, you'll be limited to the Obsidian colorway. You can buy the Pixel 8a from the Google Store, cellular carriers, and pretty much everywhere phones are sold in the U.S.

The weird part about the Pixel 8a launch is that the Pixel 7a didn't receive an official price cut. If you buy the Pixel 7a from the Google Store today, it'll cost $500 — the exact same price as the brand-new Pixel 8a. It's available on Amazon for $425, and you can get it at Best Buy for $400 with carrier activation at the time of writing. The Pixel 7a comes in four colors: Charcoal, Coral, Snow, and Sea. It's only available in a 128GB configuration, and the Coral colorway isn't available new anymore since it was a Google Store exclusive.



Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 7a SoC Google Tensor G3 Tensor G2 Display 6.1-inch OLED (1080x2400), 120Hz OLED, 2000 nits peak 6.1-inch FHD+ gOLED @90Hz RAM 8GB LPDDR5x 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 128GB Rear camera 64MP Quad PD, f/1.89, 13MP UW 64MP primary, 13MP ultra-wide Front camera 13MP f/2.2 13MP Battery 4,492 mAh 4,385mAh Charge speed 18W wired, 7.5 wireless 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Ports USB-C port USB Type-C Dimensions 5.98 x 2.86 x 0.35in(152.1mm x 72.7mm x 8.9mm) 6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches (152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm) Weight 6.6Oz (188g) 6.8 ounces (193g) IP Rating IP67 IP67 Security Titan M2 In-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock

Design

To each their own, but I think the Pixel 8a feels better in the hand

Close

At first glance, the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a both look like the regular flagships of their respective model years. The Pixel 7a has a more angular look that matches the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, while the Pixel 8a has a pebble-shaped and curved design that matches the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Some people might prefer the boxy form factor of the Pixel 7a, but I think it feels outdated. The Pixel 8a feels more modern with its curvy chassis, a trend that is in style right now. The pebble-shaped design of the Pixel 8a has a functional component, too — it makes the phone easier to hold comfortably and slightly cuts down the device's overall footprint. Sharp rounded corners aside, the Pixel 8a is roughly the same size as the Pixel 7a, and both phones pack 6.1-inch displays.

There are some other differences to keep in mind, like how the Pixel 8a has a matte plastic back while the Pixel 7a has a glossy plastic back. Again, this is up to personal preference, but I strongly prefer the frosted texture of the Pixel 8a to that of the Pixel 7a. The camera bar is slightly taller on the Pixel 8a than the Pixel 7a, although it has the same thickness on both models. Otherwise, a lot is the same between the devices. Things like the speaker, microphone, antenna bands, and SIM card slot are all in the same general spots on both the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a.

As far as durability is concerned, the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a both have an IP67 water and dust-resistance rating. If you accidentally drop the phones into shallow water, they should be fine. The official IP67 rating is given to phones that can withstand submersion in one meter of water for a half hour. However, the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a are far from waterproof.

Winner: Google Pixel 8a

Display

The Pixel 8a is noticeably brighter, and it's a big upgrade

Close

Google has been steadily improving the displays on its midrange phones, and that continues with the release of the Pixel 8a. Both the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a have 6.1-inch OLED display panels with a resolution of 1080x2400. But that hardly tells the whole story. The Pixel 7a has a display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8a got the bump to 120Hz this year. That firmly puts it in flagship territory, even if it doesn't variate at the same degree of precision as higher-priced phones.

However, the bigger upgrade might actually have come in the Pixel 8a's supported brightness. During my time using the Pixel 7a, I was shocked at how difficult it was to see the display at full brightness in direct sunlight. The Pixel 7a has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, which sounds like a lot until you actually use it. Google upgraded the Pixel 8a panel to support 1,400 nits while playing HDR content and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. That makes it noticeably brighter than the Pixel 7a, and that's something you can even see in the images above.

Winner: Google Pixel 8a

Performance

Both are probably fine, but Tensor G3 is better

For better or for worse, Google includes the same processor on its cheapest phones as its most expensive ones. That's the Tensor G2 on the Pixel 7a and the Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8a. At the $500 price point, I don't think you're able to be too picky about the system-on-a-chip that powers a midrange phone. However, there are a few things to know about the differences between the Tensor G2 and G3 chips. The biggest one is that the Tensor G2 has a tendency to overheat, and it can thermal throttle more than other processors. I didn't experience any thermal issues on my Pixel 8a review unit with the newer Tensor G3 processor, but I did get to try another at Google I/O 2024 that seemed to run much hotter than mine, so your results may vary.

To get a gauge of the actual performance of these two devices, I ran Geekbench 6 on both devices running Android 14:

Pixel 8a (Tensor G3) Pixel 7a (Tensor G2) Geekbench 6 (single-core) 1,683 863 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 4,340 2,459

At least in benchmarks, the Pixel 8a is twice as fast as the Pixel 7a. Both phones should handle day-to-day tasks just fine, but the Pixel 8a's extra performance could come in handy years down the road as the smartphone ages. Battery life will last all day on each device, but the Pixel 8a does have a slightly larger battery capacity of 4,492 mAh. Unfortunately, charging is really slow on the Pixel 8a and the Pixel 7a, which are both limited to 18W wired speeds. Wirelessly, they charge even slower.

Winner: Google Pixel 8a

Cameras

Absolutely identical performance between the two models

For what it's worth, the camera system is one of the few areas of the Pixel 8a that is completely unchanged from the Pixel 7a. That isn't exactly surprising, since the Pixel 7a received a big camera hardware upgrade last year and significant camera upgrades rarely come to Google's mid-rangers in back-to-back years. The main camera uses a 64MP, f/1.9 sensor with a 1/1.7-inch sensor size on both models. It's a smaller camera sensor than you'd find on a flagship like the Pixel 8 Pro, but it's still a cut above the other mid-rangers. As such, the absence of an upgrade in the camera doesn't doom the Pixel 8a. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultrawide, but it's not that impressive, and you should really stick to the main sensor on both phones for the best performance.

However, the fact that there are zero hardware upgrades on the Pixel 8a creates an interesting situation for buyers. If you're interested in buying a midrange Pixel phone for the camera, there isn't any tangible benefit to going with the Pixel 8a over the Pixel 7a. I think everything else you get with the Pixel 8a makes it well worth the extra ~$75 you pay for it. But for those that care about a good midrange camera and nothing else, you can get the same camera hardware in the Pixel 8a by buying a discounted Pixel 7a.

For reference, here are some camera samples from the Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a. In the gallery below, the first image in each series was captured by the Pixel 7a, and the second was captured by the Pixel 8a. They were all taken at the exact same time under the exact same conditions, and you can see the results: