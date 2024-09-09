The very first piece I wrote for XDA was a review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 back in 2020. That device represented a significant leap forward in hardware over the first edition. So much, in fact, that the Fold 2 immediately made the first one look like a cheap toy. Google's own second attempt at a foldable, the awkwardly named Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, has made a similar leap.

The big difference, however, is that Samsung's first Fold, however rough it was in hindsight, was a pioneering device with no peers. So Samsung's second generation improvements were new innovations. That's not the case with Google, whose first foldable had noticeably inferior hardware to rival devices, and as such, this new second-gen Pixel 9 Pro Fold's improvements are mostly just Google playing catch up to the best foldables on the market. Don't get me wrong, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks great and feels great in the hand, but the hardware isn't heads and shoulders better than Samsung's Z Fold 6, and it definitely falls behind the latest batch of foldables from brands like Xiaomi, Honor and Vivo.

The good news is that Pixel fans tend to prefer Pixels not because of hardware, but software. And the Pixel 9 Pro Fold mostly delivers here. Overall, it's still a very Pixel-like experience, and that alone has a lot of appeal.

About this review: This review was written after using a self-purchased Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for a week. Google had no input in the article.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google's much improved new foldable 7.5 / 10 With all-new screens, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is automatically a huge upgrade over the original Pixel Fold. It also comes with a more powerful Google Tensor G4 chip and new features that make use of the dual screens. Pros Overall pretty good hardware (much better than first Fold)

Thinner than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6

Pixel UI has some exclusive AI features Cons The outer display is not "Pro" at all: low PWM, not LTPO panel, etc

Compared to Chinese foldables, it's still heavier, thicker, with smaller battery, and older camera sensors

Zoom lens quite bad for video in low light $1799 at Best Buy $1799 at Amazon $1800 at T-Mobile $1799 at Google

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is officially on sale in 19 countries (full list after this paragraph). In the US, the phone starts with 256GB of storage, priced at $1,799. Double the storage, and the price bumps to $1,919. These prices are mostly similar across the other markets after conversion. In the US, the phone is available via Google's online store, as well as all major carriers and Best Buy.

The list of markets the Pixel 9 Pro Fold officially sells in: US, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, the UK, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

Specifications SoC Google Tensor G4 Display Cover display: 6.3-inch Actua display, OLED, 2424x1080, 120Hz, up to 1800 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2; Inner display 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152, 1-120Hz, up to 1600 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Ultra Thin Glass RAM 16GB Storage Up to 512GB Micro SD card support No Rear camera 48MP main camera, Quad PD, f/1.7, 82-degree FOV + 10.5MP ultrawide, Dual PD, f/2.2, 127-degree FOV + 10.8MP telephoto, f/3.1 aperture, 5x optical zoom Front camera Cover screen: 10MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 87-degree FOV; Inner screen: 10MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 87-degree FOV Battery 4,650mAh Charge speed 45W wired, wireless charging Ports USB-C 3.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) Dimensions Folded: 6.1x3.0x0.4 inches (155.2x77.1x10.5mm); Unfolded: 6.1x5.9x0.2 inches (155.2x150.2x5.1mm) Weight 9.1 ounces (257 grams) IP Rating IPX8 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Operating System Android 14 Price $1,799 Expand

Hardware overview

I had a love/hate relationship with the first Pixel Fold. As mentioned, the hardware was quite behind the competition, with a very reflective and flimsy looking main display wrapped by uneven bezels, and it tipped the scales at about 20-30g heavier than everyone else. But I liked its shorter and wider form factor, which resembles the rough shape of a passport or Moleskine notebook, and different from what all other foldables were doing. I enjoyed holding its wider form when reading, feeling like I'm holding a notebook.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold screens look great to every casual user, but there are areas where they're inferior to competition

All of those aforementioned hardware traits are gone. The new Pixel Fold now have larger screens that saw most of the increase go vertically, so that when folded, the device has a conventional smartphone aspect ratio of 20:9. In fact, the outside cover screen use the exact same panel as the standard Pixel 9 series. And since the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is relatively thin at 10.5mm in folded form, the device essentially takes the shape of a normal slab phone when closed.

This approach still differs from Samsung's elongated TV remote shape, so it's still quite fresh in North America, but it's the same form factor used by almost all Chinese foldable phones since 2020. So for a chunk of people outside North America (or someone like me who tests all the phones), the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's new form isn't breaking new ground. In fact, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold reminds me of the OnePlus Open (which did in fact launch in the US).

Open the device up, and you're greeted with an 8-inch 2076x2152 OLED display. This is an LTPO panel, with a refresh rate up to 120hz, and a maximum brightness of 2700 nits. This screen is a gigantic upgrade from the first Pixel Fold's display, which was too dim and had a very reflective coating that looked terrible outside. This screen looks great and mostly holds up against the best foldable displays.

I had to italicize "mostly" in the last sentence because there is a potential glaring flaw to the display, though it's one that doesn't affect most people (me included). You see the image above, with the gray streaks that run across the screen? That's caused by display flickering, the result of a low PWM (pulse-width modulation). To be fair, I cannot see those gray bars with my eyes, and neither can most reviewers given the overall great reviews this phone has garnered. But there are a small percentage of humans who are sensitive to display flickers and get headaches staring at screens with low PWM. And the Pixel 9 Pro Fold screens (both main and cover display) have the lowest PWM among all recently released smartphones at 240Hz.

By contrast, the Honor Magic V3 has a 4,320Hz PWM frequency. Again, my naked eye cannot see the difference between the two displays, but I know PWM-sensitive people, including Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich, who say the Pixel screens give him headaches.

I don't know how big a deal I should make about this, because the low PWM does not seem to affect me at all, but Google using the industry's lowest PWM while rivals are using much higher ones is probably worth noting in a review.

The outside display also has the same low PWM, and it's not an LTPO panel, meaning refresh rate cannot dip as low as 1Hz to conserve battery. While it gets plenty bright, it's just technically inferior to the outside cover screens used by the OnePlus Open, Galaxy Z Fold 6, or recent foldables I tested like the Honor Magic V3.

I don't want to sound too negative here: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold screens will look great to every casual user (and many casual reviewers too). It's just that I have access to every foldable phone ever made, and there are still areas where the Pixel 9 Pro Fold displays are inferior to the competition.

Inside the phone, we have a Google Tensor G4 silicon, paired with 16GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. These are all great. I am glad to see the base storage is 256GB and not the insulting 128GB of the Pixel 9 series. Tensor G4 is not a big leap over the G3 in terms of raw power, but it does have noticeably better thermals. Considering the fact the first Pixel Fold ran on the Tensor G2, this means this new Fold has two-generation silicon jump, and it's noticeable. The first Pixel Fold got hot all the time; that's not the case with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The 4,650 mAh battery here is another one of those things where, if I narrow my view and just focus on devices selling in North America, then it's fine — it's a larger battery than what Samsung uses in the Z Fold 6, for example. But 4,650 mAh is still smaller than the batteries in all other Chinese foldables in recent years, including the OnePlus Open.

What's not fine is the annoyingly slow 21W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging. It takes an hour and half to top up the phone from zero to full with a USB-C cable and charger, and that's just slow in 2024.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: Other Folds are thinner with better cameras, but Samsung's Fold is most polished

Cameras

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings back the exact same camera hardware as the first Pixel Fold, relying entirely on the new ISP and software processing to bring improved camera performance. For the most part, the new Pixel foldable does snap slightly better photos than the first Pixel fold, with better HDR, and zoom photos have more (artificially added) details. I think most people will be perfectly happy with camera performance here. Especially if you have good lighting, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can capture some very fine images.

Looking at the above samples, you can see colors and exposure are consistent across all three lenses, the HDR is on point as always, and I must give special shoutout to the Pixel's selfie algorithm. In my Pixel 9 Pro XL review, I praised its selfie camera, which gained a new sensor. But even with this relatively weak (and old) 10MP front-facing camera sensor in the foldable, selfies still look great, with accurate skin tone and exposure.

Most people would be happy with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera performance

Like I said, most people would be happy with camera performance here, but I am not most people. Not only do I have access to every foldable phone, I am also a mobile photography enthuasiast, so here comes nitpick time: the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera sensors are tiny, even by foldable phone standards, so images are always soft on details if you were to blow up the images to view on a larger screen like a laptop. In every side-by-side sample against the Honor Magic V3 (whose cameras have larger and newer sensors), if I zoom in, the difference in details are noticeable.

The smaller sensor size also means the Pixel 9 Pro Fold cameras have to rely on night mode very liberally anytime lighting isn't sufficient. In every night shot in the city, I have to hold still longer than I usually do for Pixel's 1-2 second night mode to finish. And if I forget to hold still, I get blurry images like below.