When looking for a great new smartphone, the top Android phones are always worth a look, especially the best foldables. Naturally, this will lead you to consider the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OnePlus Open, but which one of these premium phones is right for you?

Luckily, we're here to help with the ultimate Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open comparison.

Price, availability, and specs

Both are expensive phones

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available now, and it starts at $1800 for the 256GB model, going up for even more storage. You're limited to 512GB at maximum, though.

Similarly, the OnePlus Open is also available at your retailer of choice, and pricing kicks off at $1700 for the 512GB model, going up further for the 1TB model (if you can find it). However, you can regularly find the OnePlus Open on sale, and at the time of writing, it's down to just $1,400 on Amazon.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold OnePlus Open SoC Google Tensor G4 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform Display Cover display: 6.3-inch Actua display, OLED, 2424x1080, 120Hz, up to 1800 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2; Inner display 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152, 1-120Hz, up to 1600 nits (HDR) and 2700 nits peak brightness, Ultra Thin Glass Primary: 7.82-inch; secondary: 6.31-inch RAM 16GB 16GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 512GB 512GB UFS 4.0 Rear camera 48MP main camera, Quad PD, f/1.7, 82-degree FOV + 10.5MP ultrawide, Dual PD, f/2.2, 127-degree FOV + 10.8MP telephoto, f/3.1 aperture, 5x optical zoom Main: 48MP f/1.7 with OIS ; ultrawide: 48MP f/2.2 with autofocus; telephoto: 64MP f/2.6 with 3x optical zoom Front camera Cover screen: 10MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 87-degree FOV; Inner screen: 10MP Dual PD, f/2.2, 87-degree FOV Primary: 20MP f/2.2 with fixed focus; Secondary: 32MP f/2.4 with fixed focus Battery 4,650mAh 4,805mAh Ports USB-C 3.2 USB-C (3.1) Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G (mmWave + sub-6GHz) USB 3.1, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions Folded: 6.1x3.0x0.4 inches (155.2x77.1x10.5mm); Unfolded: 6.1x5.9x0.2 inches (155.2x150.2x5.1mm) Folded: 153.4 x 73.3 x 11.7 mm; unfolded: 153.4 x 143.1 x 5.8 mm Weight 9.1 ounces (257 grams) 8.4 ounces (239g) IP Rating IPX8 IPX4 Colors Obsidian, Porcelain Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black Operating System Android 14 OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 Price $1,799 $1,699

Design and display

Impressive foldable screens

Close

These phones have similar designs, and both are elegant, premium devices. Both feature large, gorgeous foldable displays, rounded corners, and generous camera arrays. As you'd expect from their prices, both the OnePlus Open and Pixel 9 Pro Fold look and feel well-crafted.

In terms of size and weight, the OnePlus Open is slightly lighter and smaller at the expense of being slightly thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, the differences here aren't particularly stark, so you may not even notice unless you're doing a closer examination.

For screens, the Open has a 7.82-inch internal 120Hz OLED display with a 2440x2268 resolution and the Pixel has an 8-inch internal 120Hz OLED display with a 2152x2076 resolution. Externally, the Open has a 6.31-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 2484x1116 resolution, while the Pixel has a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution. As you can see, the Open is slightly higher resolution, but it has slightly smaller displays than the Pixel.

These phones are quite comparable, but in our eyes, the lighter construction, smaller footprint, and higher-resolution displays of the OpenPlus Open ever so narrowly edge it past the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Winner: OnePlus Open

Hardware and performance

Snapdragon vs Tensor

Image credit: Google

Once again, the hardware of these phones is comparable, but there are differences.

The Pixel sports Google's new Tensor G4 chip, which is an upgrade over the G3, but in benchmarks, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside the OnePlus Open generally performs better, if not significantly so in every metric. That said, the average user may not notice a speed difference at all.

Importantly, the OnePlus Open can come with up to 1TB of internal storage, while the Fold caps out at 512GB. And even more importantly, you can get a 512GB open for the price of a 256GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and that's at MSRP. The 512GB Open actually sells for even less on sale.

There are some AI features supported on the OnePlus Open, like the AI Eraser, but Google's approach to AI on the Fold is definitely more robust. Many more AI features may not come to the Open, though, as OnePlus is gearing up to release a refreshed OnePlus Open Apex.

With cameras, in our review of the OnePlus Open, we appreciated its "strong camera hardware," even if there were some occasional processing hiccups. In our review of the original Pixel Fold, we thought its camera setup was "by far the best camera setup on [a] foldable available."

There doesn't seem to be much in the way of changes with the camera array on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but considering its predecessor, that's not a bad thing. So, while the OnePlus Open may, indeed, have a completely competent camera, we'd expect the Fold to edge it out.

In general, though, the better processor and more storage on the OnePlus edge out the Pixel in our mind. Though, if you need a ton of AI functionality or demand the best possible camera, you might end up preferring the Pixel to the Open.

Winner: OnePlus Open

Battery life

No bad performers

We haven't had a chance to test the Pixel 9 Pro Fold just yet, but we can extrapolate based on last year's model.

For one, our experience with the OnePlus Open's battery life was great, having no trouble making it a full day without charging. We had a similar experience with the original Pixel Fold, and considering the new model has a more efficient chip and a similarly-sized battery, we'd expect similar performance. You will have to wait for our full review of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to know that for sure.

All that said, it's likely you won't have much trouble with battery life on either phone.

Winner: Tie

Overall winner: OnePlus Open

In general, thanks to a lighter construction, smaller footprint, more powerful chip, more storage, and top-notch battery life alongside a more affordable price point, the OpenPlus open is our top choice. However, some may prefer the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you want to maximize your AI features or get the best camera, you may be better served by a Fold. Plus, you may prefer its slightly larger displays and may have already budget a ton of cash for a foldable. Either way, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is still a premium phone worth a look.